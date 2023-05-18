The best credit cards for booking a trip to Disneyland or Disney World

Best credit cards for Disney vacations

Best overall

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 27.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most versatile rewards credit cards, which makes it the perfect option for a trip to Disney World or Disneyland. You can redeem the rewards you earn with the Sapphire Preferred for flights, hotels, car rentals or cash back so you can cover any expenses associated with your vacation. Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Sapphire Preferred card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can help you book a Disney trip in a number of ways. You can redeem Chase points for cash back, use them to pay for travel or transfer them to 14 airline and hotel partners. The Sapphire Preferred also has a variety of travel insurance and purchase protection benefits, which can save you money when things don't go as planend. [Jump to more details]

Best travel rewards card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best cash-back credit card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns bonus cash back in categories that are likely to take up a good portion of your Disney vacation's budget: Dining and entertainment. This makes it a great choice for anyone who wants to maximize the rewards they earn while at Disney World or Disneyland. Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Capital One Savor card stands out because it earns 4% back on dining and entertainment (which includes theme park tickets). If you prefer to pack your lunch, this card also earns 3% back at grocery stores. [Jump to more details]

Best no-annual-fee card

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 18.99% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a solid card for anyone who doesn't want to deal with an annual fee or complicated rewards program. Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Citi Double Cash Card focuses on one thing, and it does it well — it earns cash back. With this card, you'll earn 2% back on every purchase with no annual cap on the cash back you can earn. You'll get 1% back when you buy and 1% back when you pay. [Jump to more details]

Best for Bank of America customers

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Rewards Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Receive 50,000 bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.24% - 27.24% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Up to $100 annual airline incidental credit

Priority Pass™ Select membership

25% to 75% more points for Preferred Rewards members

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. View More

More on our top credit cards for Disney vacations

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

It's hard to go wrong with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card because the points you earn can be redeemed in many different ways. Not only that, but it also comes with an excellent welcome bonus, lucrative bonus categories and some other useful perks. Rewards 5X points per dollar spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

5X points per dollar spent on Lyft rides through Mar. 31, 2025

3X points per dollar spent on dining

3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs).

3X points per dollar spent on select streaming services.

2X points per dollar spent on all other travel purchases

1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

10% anniversary points boost

$50 annual Ultimate Rewards hotel credit Bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Annual fee $95 Notable perks You can transfer Chase points to over a dozen airline and hotel partners. This includes World of Hyatt, which has several hotels near Disney World or Disneyland that only cost 8,000 to 15,000 points per night. Chase points are also useful for booking domestic flights and Chase partners with several airline programs that allow you to book certain routes for 10,000 points or less each way. For a family of four, it may only take 80,000 points to fly roundtrip to Orlando or Anaheim. Alternatively, Sapphire Preferred cardholders can redeem points for 1.25 cents apiece through the Chase Travel Portal, which makes 10,000 points worth $125 in travel. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is also great for the many travel protections it offers, including primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and baggage and trip delay insurance. Just remember that you must pay for your travel with your card to be eligible for the insurance protections. [Return to card summary] Check out CNBC Select's best welcome bonuses currently available.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card

Citi Double Cash Card

Bank of America Premium Rewards® credit card

For anyone with a sizeable amount of money deposited with Bank of America or Merrill (including retirement savings), the Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card is a stellar cash-back card. Rewards 2X points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases

1.5X points per $1 spent on all other purchases

Up to 75% bonus on rewards for eligible Bank of America Preferred Rewards members Bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending at least $3,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening Annual fee $95 Notable perks The Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card comes with emergency travel benefits like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, lost luggage and baggage delay insurance and transportation assistance. It also comes with purchase protections like extended warranty and return protection coverage. Although there's a $95 annual fee, it can be offset by the annual airline incidentals credit of up to $100 and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit. [Return to card summary] Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

FAQs

How to choose a credit card for Disney?

To choose the right credit card for your Disney vacation, you'll need to know where you'll be spending the most money. If you live within driving distance of a Disney theme park, earning airline miles may not be the best strategy. And if you prefer camping or packing your food, then hotel points or bonus cash back on dining purchases won't do you much good. Once you know what you'll spend the most on, you'll have an easier time choosing the right credit card, or credit cards, to help offset your biggest expenses and reward you for your most common purchases.

Which is the easiest Disney credit card to get?

As with most rewards cards, the best credit cards for a Disney vacation will typically require a good to excellent score (670+ according to Experian). Secured credit cards are easier to get but often don't earn rewards. However, a secured card could be a stepping stone to becoming eligible for lucrative card offers because it helps you rebuild and strengthen your credit.

Which credit card is best for Disney?

The best credit card for Disney depends on your personal situation. That said, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is so versatile that it's likely to be the best choice for most people. If you need to book flights or hotel rooms, you have multiple ways of doing that with Chase points, so you can cherry-pick the best deals. And if you want to pay for Disney tickets or just put gas in the car, it's easy to convert Chase points into cash back. On top of all that, the Chase Sapphire Preferred has one of the best welcome offers and is generously rewarding for all sorts of purchases.

What are other kinds of credit cards to consider?

Unless you have one of the Disney Visa cards and you prefer earning Disney Rewards Dollars, a cash-back credit card is a good type of card to consider for a Disney trip. Cash-back rewards are generally the only option for offsetting park tickets, food and other incidentals. If you know where you want to stay or what hotel chain you want to stay with, opening a hotel credit card can help you earn the points you need to book an award stay. And the same is true for airline miles, earning miles with an airline that serves your home airport may make sense. In that case, the right airline credit card can help save on airfare. You can also easily search CNBC Select's credit card marketplace for even more options. It allows you to filter the results by the credit score you need for approval, card type and card issuer.

