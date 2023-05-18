Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The best credit cards for booking a trip to Disneyland or Disney World
These credit cards can help make your Disney dreams a reality by reducing the cost of flights, hotels and more.
A trip to a Disney park is a bucket list item for many families, but can also be magically expensive.
There are ways to cut the cost of a Disney vacation, but eating cheaply and visiting at off-peak times will only go so far. However, with the right mix of rewards credit cards and cash-back credit cards, you can save on airfare, hotels and park tickets.
The best credit card for a Disney vacation may not be the most obvious choice. There are Disney credit cards that earn Disney Rewards Dollars, but — as you'll see — you'll often be better off earning more flexible rewards.
Here, CNBC Select reviews which credit cards offer the best value for a Disney vacation. The cards we selected earn either cash back or flexible rewards, have an annual fee under $100 and come with additional perks (see our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards).
Best credit cards for Disney vacations
- Best overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Best travel rewards card: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Best cash-back card: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best no-annual-fee card: Citi® Double Cash Card
- Best for Bank of America customers: Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Credit Card
Best overall
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 27.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®
- Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% APR
Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most versatile rewards credit cards, which makes it the perfect option for a trip to Disney World or Disneyland. You can redeem the rewards you earn with the Sapphire Preferred for flights, hotels, car rentals or cash back so you can cover any expenses associated with your vacation.
Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Sapphire Preferred card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can help you book a Disney trip in a number of ways. You can redeem Chase points for cash back, use them to pay for travel or transfer them to 14 airline and hotel partners. The Sapphire Preferred also has a variety of travel insurance and purchase protection benefits, which can save you money when things don't go as planend.
Best travel rewards card
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
20.74% - 28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Who's this for? The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is ideal for those who value simplicity and flexibility. This card has a straightforward, yet generous points-earning structure and easy-to-use rewards that can be transferred to valuable airline and hotel partners.
Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Capital One Venture Reward Card earns at least 2X miles per dollar on every purchase so you don't need to keep track of confusing bonus categories to maximize your spending. Capital One miles transfer to 18 airline and hotel loyalty programs and cardholders can enjoy two complimentary airport lounge visits per year.
Best cash-back credit card
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.74% - 28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases
- Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers
Who's this for? The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns bonus cash back in categories that are likely to take up a good portion of your Disney vacation's budget: Dining and entertainment. This makes it a great choice for anyone who wants to maximize the rewards they earn while at Disney World or Disneyland.
Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Capital One Savor card stands out because it earns 4% back on dining and entertainment (which includes theme park tickets). If you prefer to pack your lunch, this card also earns 3% back at grocery stores.
Best no-annual-fee card
Citi® Double Cash Card
Rewards
2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Pros
- 2% cash back on all eligible purchases
- Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps
- One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months
Cons
- 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213
Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a solid card for anyone who doesn't want to deal with an annual fee or complicated rewards program.
Standout benefits for your Disney trip: The Citi Double Cash Card focuses on one thing, and it does it well — it earns cash back. With this card, you'll earn 2% back on every purchase with no annual cap on the cash back you can earn. You'll get 1% back when you buy and 1% back when you pay.
Best for Bank of America customers
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
Rewards
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Welcome bonus
Receive 50,000 bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 27.24% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Up to $100 annual airline incidental credit
- Priority Pass™ Select membership
- 25% to 75% more points for Preferred Rewards members
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No special financing offers on new purchases
Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
Who's this for? On the surface, Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Credit Card is a good cash-back credit card. But if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card transforms into an absolute cash-back earning machine.
Standout benefits: If you're a member of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program, you can boost your credit card rewards earnings by up to 75% based on the combined total of your deposit account and investment account balances with Bank of America and Merrill. If you qualify for the maximum 75% bonus, you'll earn at least 2.6% back on every purchase and 3.5% back on travel and dining purchases.
More on our top credit cards for Disney vacations
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
It's hard to go wrong with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card because the points you earn can be redeemed in many different ways. Not only that, but it also comes with an excellent welcome bonus, lucrative bonus categories and some other useful perks.
Rewards
- 5X points per dollar spent on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 5X points per dollar spent on Lyft rides through Mar. 31, 2025
- 3X points per dollar spent on dining
- 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs).
- 3X points per dollar spent on select streaming services.
- 2X points per dollar spent on all other travel purchases
- 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases
- 10% anniversary points boost
- $50 annual Ultimate Rewards hotel credit
Bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
You can transfer Chase points to over a dozen airline and hotel partners. This includes World of Hyatt, which has several hotels near Disney World or Disneyland that only cost 8,000 to 15,000 points per night.
Chase points are also useful for booking domestic flights and Chase partners with several airline programs that allow you to book certain routes for 10,000 points or less each way. For a family of four, it may only take 80,000 points to fly roundtrip to Orlando or Anaheim. Alternatively, Sapphire Preferred cardholders can redeem points for 1.25 cents apiece through the Chase Travel Portal, which makes 10,000 points worth $125 in travel.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is also great for the many travel protections it offers, including primary rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance and baggage and trip delay insurance. Just remember that you must pay for your travel with your card to be eligible for the insurance protections.
Check out CNBC Select's best welcome bonuses currently available.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a popular travel credit card that can help you earn rewards to use for just about any travel expense. Plus, its straightforward points-earning structure means that you'll be able to maximize the return for spending with minimal effort.
Rewards
- 5X miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
What makes the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card shine is how you can redeem its rewards. The simplest way to use Capital One miles is to offset recent travel purchases at a rate of one cent per mile. This allows you to shop around to find the best deal, rather than be limited to the bank's travel portal. Plus, although tickets Disney park ticket purchases are typically classified as entertainment spending, there's a way to redeem miles for them. The trick is to purchase your tickets through an online travel agency like Undercover Tourist or Expedia as they code these transactions as travel purchases, which means you can offset them with miles.
To potentially receive an even greater value for your miles, you can take advantage of Capital One's transfer partners. For example, you can transfer Capital One miles to Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles at a 1:1 rate and book round-trip domestic award flights on United for only 15,000 miles.
Other perks include a credit of up to $100 to cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership and two complimentary visits per year to Capital One Lounges or 100+ Plaza Premium Lounges through the Partner Lounge Network, including a lounge at Orlando International Airport (MCO).
Check out CNBC Select's best travel credit cards.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card
The Capital One Savor card earns bonus cash back in the categories where you're likely to spend the most. The card offers bonus rewards for spending on Uber rides, dining, groceries, streaming services and entertainment.
Rewards
- 10% back on purchases with Uber and Uber Eats
- 8% back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 4% cash back on dining and entertainment
- 4% on eligible streaming services
- 3% at grocery stores
- 1% on all other purchases
Bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
While there are many cards that offer bonus rewards for dining and grocery store spending, the Capital One Savor card is among the few to offer 4% cash back on entertainment purchases. This makes it a go-to option for sporting events, concerts, movies and, of course, Disney tickets.
The Capital One Savor card charges $0 in foreign transaction fees, so it's a great option if you're visiting a Disney theme park in Europe or Asia. Cardholders can also benefit from a complimentary Uber One membership (through 11/14/2024) and access to exclusive entertainment events, such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Capital One JamFest.
Check out CNBC Select's best cash-back credit cards.
Citi Double Cash Card
The Citi Double Cash Card has no annual fee and earns a flat 2% back everywhere. If you like to keep things simple, you can't beat that.
Rewards
- Earn 2% back on all purchases, 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay.
Bonus
None.
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
Let's put the Citi Double Cash Card's 2% back on all purchases in perspective. The Disney® Premier Visa® Card — which has a $49 annual fee — only earns 2% back in Disney Rewards Dollars at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and most Disney locations. And the Citi Double Cash's unlimited 2% back is double what the no-annual-fee Disney® Visa® Card earns in rewards for everyday spending.
To put it simply, if you want to earn rewards from purchases that you can put toward a Disney vacation, the Citi Double Cash is more lucrative than the branded Disney cards.
While the Citi Double Cash is technically a cash-back card, it earns Citi ThankYou points, which you can redeem in a variety of ways for one cent each. You can also transfer rewards to three of Citi's travel partners: Wyndham, JetBlue and Choice Privileges. However, if you pair this card with the Citi Premier® Card, you'll be able to transfer your ThankYou points to all of Citi's transfer partners and potentially get more value from your points.
Before using the card when traveling outside of the U.S., beware that it charges a 3% foreign transaction fee.
Check out CNBC Select's best no-annual-fee credit cards.
Bank of America Premium Rewards® credit card
For anyone with a sizeable amount of money deposited with Bank of America or Merrill (including retirement savings), the Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card is a stellar cash-back card.
Rewards
- 2X points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases
- 1.5X points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Up to 75% bonus on rewards for eligible Bank of America Preferred Rewards members
Bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending at least $3,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of account opening
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
The Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card comes with emergency travel benefits like trip cancellation/interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, lost luggage and baggage delay insurance and transportation assistance. It also comes with purchase protections like extended warranty and return protection coverage. Although there's a $95 annual fee, it can be offset by the annual airline incidentals credit of up to $100 and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit.
Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.
FAQs
How to choose a credit card for Disney?
To choose the right credit card for your Disney vacation, you'll need to know where you'll be spending the most money. If you live within driving distance of a Disney theme park, earning airline miles may not be the best strategy. And if you prefer camping or packing your food, then hotel points or bonus cash back on dining purchases won't do you much good.
Once you know what you'll spend the most on, you'll have an easier time choosing the right credit card, or credit cards, to help offset your biggest expenses and reward you for your most common purchases.
Which is the easiest Disney credit card to get?
As with most rewards cards, the best credit cards for a Disney vacation will typically require a good to excellent score (670+ according to Experian). Secured credit cards are easier to get but often don't earn rewards. However, a secured card could be a stepping stone to becoming eligible for lucrative card offers because it helps you rebuild and strengthen your credit.
Which credit card is best for Disney?
The best credit card for Disney depends on your personal situation. That said, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is so versatile that it's likely to be the best choice for most people. If you need to book flights or hotel rooms, you have multiple ways of doing that with Chase points, so you can cherry-pick the best deals. And if you want to pay for Disney tickets or just put gas in the car, it's easy to convert Chase points into cash back.
On top of all that, the Chase Sapphire Preferred has one of the best welcome offers and is generously rewarding for all sorts of purchases.
What are other kinds of credit cards to consider?
Unless you have one of the Disney Visa cards and you prefer earning Disney Rewards Dollars, a cash-back credit card is a good type of card to consider for a Disney trip. Cash-back rewards are generally the only option for offsetting park tickets, food and other incidentals. If you know where you want to stay or what hotel chain you want to stay with, opening a hotel credit card can help you earn the points you need to book an award stay. And the same is true for airline miles, earning miles with an airline that serves your home airport may make sense. In that case, the right airline credit card can help save on airfare.
You can also easily search CNBC Select's credit card marketplace for even more options. It allows you to filter the results by the credit score you need for approval, card type and card issuer.
Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards.
Our methodology
To determine which cards offer the best value for Disney vacations, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.