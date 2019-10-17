The best secured credit cards of October 2019

Rewards cards with all their cash-back bonuses and flashy perks are great — if you have good credit. But if you're one of the millions of Americans with no credit, or less than stellar credit, you might not qualify.

But don't stress too much. There are cards on the market for people trying to build or rebuild their credit, and one of the easiest ways to do that is with a secured credit card.

A secured card is nearly identical to an unsecured card in that you receive a credit limit, can incur interest charges and in some cases can even earn rewards. The big difference is you're required to make a deposit in order to receive a line of credit. The amount you deposit usually becomes your credit limit.

Deposits typically start at $200 and can range up to $2,500. If you want a bigger credit limit, you'll need to deposit more money.

The amount you deposit acts as collateral if you default on payments, but it's completely refundable if you pay off your balance in full and close your account or upgrade to an unsecured card.

When you use a secured card responsibly (make your payments on time and in full), this information will be sent to the credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and TransUnion), which helps raise your credit score and put you on the path to qualifying for an unsecured card.

CNBC Select analyzed 22 secured credit cards that are marketed toward consumers with no or poor credit to determine the best cards for building or rebuilding your credit. We considered a number of factors, including security deposit minimums, fees, rewards programs and APR. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Here are our picks for the best secured credit cards: