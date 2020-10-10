Best checking account bonuses of October 2020

If you’re looking for some extra cash right now, you may be able to open a checking account and benefit from a new account holder bonus worth $100 or more.
In order to qualify for these bonuses, you typically need to jump through a few hoops, but it can be worthwhile for the extra cash. Banks often limit these bonus offers to new customers, require you to set up direct deposit and transfer a certain amount of cash into the account within 30 to 90 days from account opening. Once you meet the requirements, you can expect to receive your bonus.
While bonus offers can range from $100 to $750, the higher the reward, the more money you’ll need to deposit. Before you take advantage of one of these offers, figure out how much money you have available to transfer to a new account, then select the bonus that fits your budget.
CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of checking accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks and credit unions that have bonus offers for new account holders.
When ranking the best checking account bonuses, we focused on the following criteria:
The accounts on our list had to meet all of the requirements above to be considered one of the best. In addition, all checking accounts mentioned below provide access to thousands of free ATMs and offer mobile check deposits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)
$25, with options to waive
$25
$5,000 average monthly balance in Spend and Reserve in order to avoid monthly maintenance fee
For current interest rates, call 1-888-PNC-BANK (1-888-762-2265)
9,000+ PNC ATMs
2 per statement period
$36, option to enroll in overdraft protection at no charge
Yes
Bonus: $300
Expiration: October 29, 2020
How to earn the bonus: Establish qualifying direct deposits of $5,000 or more to your new Spend account within 60 days from account opening. Qualifying direct deposits include recurring electronic deposits made by an employer or an outside agency. The bonus will be credited to the eligible account within 60-90 days after all the requirements have been met.
Who's eligible for the bonus? You can qualify if you don't currently have signing authority on an existing PNC Bank consumer checking account, haven't closed an account within the past 90 days and haven't received a promotional premium in the past 12 months.
Monthly fee: $25, waived with one of the following:
$12, with options to waive
$0
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
None
16,000 Chase ATMs
None
$34
Yes
Bonus: $200
Expiration: January 20, 2021
How to earn the bonus: Set up direct deposit within 90 days of account opening. After you've completed the requirements, Chase will deposit the bonus in your new account within 10 business days. If your account is closed within six months after opening, Chase will deduct the bonus amount at closing.
Who's eligible for the bonus? You can qualify if you don't have an existing Chase checking account, you haven't received a Chase account-opening related bonus in the past two years, and you haven't closed an account within 90 days or closed an account with a negative balance. You can receive only one bonus per account.
Monthly fee: $12, waived with one of the following:
$12, with options to waive
$100
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
None
16,900 Bank of America ATMs
None
$35
Yes
Bonus: $100
Expiration: December 31, 2020
How to earn the bonus: Receive two qualifying direct deposits of $250 or more within 90 days of account opening. After you meet the requirements, Bank of America will deposit the earned bonus directly into your checking account within 60 days. Your account must be open and in good standing in order to receive the bonus.
Who's eligible for the bonus? You can qualify if you don't have an existing Bank of America personal checking account and haven't had one in the past six months. This is an online-only offer. Use code PSR100CIS to enroll in this offer.
Monthly fee: $12, waived with one of the following:
$6, with options to waive, including being a college student 17 to 24
$0
$5,000 average beginning day balance unless you're a student 17 to 24
None
16,000 Chase ATMs
None
$34
Yes
Bonus: $100
Expiration: January 14, 2021
How to earn the bonus: Complete 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of account opening. Qualifying transactions include:
Once you've met these requirements, Chase will deposit the bonus into your new account within 10 business days.
Who's eligible for the bonus? You can qualify if you don't have an existing Chase checking account, you haven't received a Chase account-opening related bonus in the past two years, and you haven't closed an account within 90 days or closed an account with a negative balance. You can receive only one bonus per account.
Monthly fee: $6, waived with one of the following:
$0
$0
None
0.10%
39,000+ Capital One® and Allpoint® ATMs
None
$35 if you opt-in to Next Day Grace
Yes
Bonus: $100
Expiration: October 20, 2020
How to earn the bonus: Spend at least $300 with your debit card within 90 days of opening an account. ATM and Zelle transactions, as well as bill payments, don't count toward this total. Once you meet these requirements, Capital One will deposit the $100 in your new account within 60 days after your 90-day spend period ends.
Who's eligible for the bonus? You can qualify if you aren't currently a primary or secondary account holder on a 360 Checking account, or if you haven't been a primary or secondary account holder since January 1, 2018. Use offer code CHECK100 to enroll in this offer.
Monthly fee: None
To determine which checking accounts provide the best place to deposit your money and earn a bonus, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including major credit unions. We narrowed down our rankings by only considering checking accounts that have bonuses available to new applicants.
While the accounts we chose in this article all have bonus offers, we also compared each checking account on a range of features, including:
All of the accounts included on this list are Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insured up to $250,000. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails.
The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate.
Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can’t transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.