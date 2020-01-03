The best 0% APR credit cards: Finance debt or new purchases interest-free for up to 21 months

Credit cards can be a great asset for financing new purchases and consolidating old debt. Some of the best credit cards offer no interest on new purchases, balance transfers or both — for up to 21 months.
This can add up to substantial savings if you're carrying a balance on a high interest credit card, where a portion of your payment goes toward interest charges. If you have lingering debt on an existing card or plan on making a large purchase, it's financially smart to open an intro 0% APR credit card, if you use it responsibly.
Below, CNBC Select rounds up some of the best credit cards that offer no interest for at least 15 months, so you can maximize savings. Credit card recommendations are broken up by length of intro 0% APR period.
21 months
18 months
15 months
FAQs
None
None
$0
0% for the first 21 months on balance transfers and 0% for the first 12 months on purchases
16.24% to 26.24% variable
5%, minimum $5
3%
Excellent/Good
5% cash back at different places each quarter after you activate bonus categories (on up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1%). Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers
13.49% to 24.49% variable
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Excellent/Good
*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
No current offer
$0
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
This card doesn't offer cash back, miles or points.
No current offer
$0
0% for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of opening your account
14.49% to 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
3%
Excellent/Good
2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases
Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.49% to 25.49% variable APR
$0
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
None
None
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
16.49% to 25.24% variable
$0 on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, 5% ($5 minimum).
3%
Excellent/Good
1.5% cash rewards on every purchase
$150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
15.49% to 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 120 days from account opening, with a $5 minimum. After, up to 5% ($5 minimum).
3%
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus and assumes you use eligible mobile wallets for 75% of purchases your first year.
3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
15.74% to 25.74% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
A 0% APR credit card offers no interest for a set amount of time, usually 12 to 21 months. During the intro 0% APR period, you won't be charged interest on new purchases or balance transfers. These cards can help you consolidate credit card debt with a balance transfer, pay for new purchases over time without incurring interest charges or both.
Balance transfer credit cards may set a limit on the amount of debt you can transfer, which is often less than your overall credit limit. Plus you may be charged a balance transfer fee, typically 3% per transfer.
Learn more: How to complete a balance transfer
Most 0% APR credit cards are reserved for consumers with good (670-739) or excellent (740 and greater) credit. If your credit score is fair (580 to 669) or poor (below 669) you may have trouble qualifying for a 0% APR card.
A 0% APR card is most beneficial when you understand the terms of the offer and set up a plan to pay off your debt. Follow these tips to get the most benefit out of your card:
Read the fine print
Make sure you familiarize yourself with any fine print associated with the 0% APR offer, such as expiration date, timeline for completing a balance transfer, any balance transfer fees and the interest rate once the intro period ends.
Create a repayment plan
You'll need to come up with a plan to pay off credit card debt. The amount you need to pay each month in order to have a zero balance at the end of the intro period depends on the length of the intro period.
For example, if you have a $4,500 balance on the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, which offers no interest for the first 15 months on balance transfers and purchases (then 14.49% to 25.49% variable APR), you'll need to pay $300 each month to pay off your old balance before the intro period ends. But if you have the Discover it® Balance Transfer, with 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers and purchases (then 13.49% to 24.49% variable APR), the monthly payment decreases to $250. Keep in mind the Discover it® Balance Transfer has a 3% intro balance transfer fee (up to 5% fee on future balance transfers).
Pay off your balance in full
It's very important to pay off any transferred debt or lingering new purchase balances before the intro 0% APR period ends. If you don't, expect to be hit with the regular purchase APR. And if you have a store card, you could be hit with a bill for all the interest you accrued since the date you made your purchase or transfer (known as deferred interest). None of the cards on this list charge cardholders deferred interest.
If you're not sure whether a 0% APR card or a low interest credit card is the right choice, ask yourself the following questions.
After you determined which credit card you want to apply for, compare cards by these key factors:
|Credit Card
|Intro APR
|Regular APR
|Balance Transfer Fee
|Citi Simplicity® Card
|0% for the first 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for the first 12 months on purchases
|16.24% to 26.24% variable
|5%, minimum $5
|Discover it® Balance Transfer
|0% for the first 6 months on purchases; 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers
|13.49% to 24.49% variable
|3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
|Citi® Double Cash Card
|0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
|15.49% to 25.49% variable
|Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
|BankAmericard® credit card
|0% for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
|14.49% to 24.49% variable
|Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
|Amex EveryDay® Credit Card
|0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
|14.49% to 25.49% variable
|$0
|Chase Slate®
|0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
|16.49% to 25.24% variable
|$0 on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, 5% ($5 minimum).
|Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
|0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
|15.49% to 27.49% variable
|3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 120 days from account opening, with a $5 minimum. After, up to 5% ($5 minimum).
|Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
|0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
|15.74% to 25.74% variable
|3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, Chase Slate®, Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card, and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.
For rates and fees of the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, click here.