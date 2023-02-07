Here are 4 ways to file your taxes for free

Filing taxes can be stressful and time-consuming — but it doesn't always have to cost you money. If you only need to file a simple tax return or meet certain income requirements, you can file your taxes for free, using programs sponsored by the IRS or online tax software. Below, CNBC Select breaks down how you can file your taxes before the April 18 deadline without paying a premium and what to consider when choosing the best option for you.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Use IRS Free File

IRS Free File is a free online service for filing taxes designed by the IRS. It offers step-by-step tax preparation from the program's partners for federal tax returns, as well as some state filings. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) must be $73,000 or less for you to qualify for Free File. To use the program, you'll need your last year's AGI, your Social Security number and all the required tax forms. Next, you'll pick the software to use — you can browse all available options or use the lookup tool that chooses the best matches for you based on factors like your income and location. After that, you can start the process. The software will guide you with simple questions and do the math for you.

What if I don't meet the income requirement? If you don't meet the income requirement, you can use Free File Fillable Forms instead. It provides no guidance and only limited calculations but offers free electronic forms for you to fill out using IRS instructions. Unfortunately, this option doesn't offer any state tax preparation.

Roughly 70% of Americans were eligible to use IRS Free File last year, but only 2% actually used it. However, if you qualify and have a simple tax return to file, the program can be an excellent option. At the same time, it might not work for all eligible taxpayers. If your tax situation is more complex, you may find Free File doesn't have the forms or schedules you need. It also might not be the best option if you want advice on maximizing your tax savings or the changing tax laws that might affect you.

Look into online tax software

Online tax software is a popular way to do taxes. After all, these services tend to do a great job of simplifying the filing process, as well as ensuring you maximize your deductions and refund. Many of these programs offer several plans for you to choose from, including free versions of the software. Usually, these come with limited features and support but can still be an excellent choice for simple tax returns. For example, TurboTax, CNBC Select's top pick for the best tax software, offers a Free Edition version. It's a great option when your taxes aren't complicated and covers situations like W-2 income, Earned Income Tax Credit, certain interest and dividend income, child tax credits and student loan interest deduction. It also allows you to get the IRS standard deduction.

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version For simple tax returns only. See if you qualify.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra Terms apply.

However, you can't itemize your deductions with Free Edition. It also won't work for you if you have business or self-employment income, income from rental property or stock sales, or unemployment income. H&R Block, the runner-up on our list of best tax software, has a similar product called Free Online which can also be a solid choice for simple tax returns.

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version Yes (for simple returns only)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra Terms apply, see below for our methodology.

These companies ultimately offer these "free" services to lure in new customers so beware of upselling. With these types of programs, you can always opt to pay for a different plan if you realize a free version isn't working out for you. When that's the case, you can look into software that offers more affordable plans, such as TaxSlayer. Even if your situation is more complex, TaxSlayer's most expensive plan, Self-Employed, starts at just $49.95, which is a considerably lower price than similar plans advertised by competitors.

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected - see breakdown by plan in the description below

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra Terms apply, see below for our methodology.

Or, if you prefer a free tax software with no paid upgrades at all, consider Cash App Taxes (formerly known as Credit Karma Tax). It lets you file both federal and state taxes for free and can even be used by those who are self-employed or own a small business. However, it offers more limited customer support than some of the other companies.

Cash App Taxes (formerly Credit Karma Tax) Learn More On Cash App's secure site Cost $0 federal and state

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support No

Consider volunteer-run programs

In certain cases, you can also file your taxes free of charge if you qualify for an IRS volunteer-run program. One such program is Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). It offers free in-person tax return preparation to qualified individuals, including those with an annual income of $60,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. To use this program, you need to visit a local office. Note that you might need an appointment. You can find the nearest provider through this IRS tool. Make sure to bring all the required documents with you. Another program is Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). Similar to VITA, it offers free tax help, but you must be 60 years or older to qualify. This program is designed with seniors in mind and focuses on questions about pensions and retirement. You can use the VITA Locator Tool or AARP Tax-Aide Site Locator Tool to find the nearest location for your appointment.

Use MilTax for service members and families

MilTax is online tax software for military members and their families provided by Military OneSource. If you're eligible, you can use it for free to electronically file your federal tax return, as well as up to three state returns. The program is built specifically for members of the military, veterans and their families and accounts for situations such as deployment, combat and training pay, housing and rentals, filing in multiple states and more. Find the best savings account for you: Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you.

Bottom line

There are plenty of ways to save on filing your taxes, especially if you qualify for one or more of the IRS programs. However, remember that saving on professional tax help isn't always the best choice. If you expect your return to be more complicated — for instance, if you freelance or have bought or sold a house — you might want to opt for a premium service to take advantage of live support, maximize deductions and have peace of mind knowing your taxes are done correctly. Many premium tax services also offer accuracy and maximum refund guarantees, which reimburse you if the software caused a calculation error in your return. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.