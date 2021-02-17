Free vs. paid tax services: When to plan on paying for an upgrade

Filing taxes on your own can save you time and money compared to the back-and-forth of working with an accountant. However, you may still need to pay a fee to file both your federal and state tax returns. There are free filing options, but those are typically limited to simple tax returns and lack the added benefits of a paid plan. Consumers who have more complex tax situations, like income from self-employment or earnings from investments, will need to pay to use a tax filing program that supports those forms. And even if you don't have a detailed tax situation, you may want to upgrade to include live support from tax experts. Before you pay for a premium tax software program, consider what free and paid options have to offer. Then decide which option fits your needs.

Free tax software

Free tax filing programs allow you to submit simple returns at no cost. You need to meet certain requirements in order to qualify for free filing. Each tax software defines simple tax returns differently, but a simple return is a basic 1040 form, which generally includes W-2 and unemployment income, limited interest and dividend income and standard deductions. Check out if you qualify for a simple tax return. All of CNBC Select’s best tax software programs allow eligible users to file a simple tax return for free. The one exception is TaxAct, which costs $4.95 per state return, but nothing for a simple federal tax return. Here are your free tax filing options: Best overall tax software: TurboTax Free

TurboTax Free Runner-up: H&R Block Free

H&R Block Free Best free tax software: Credit Karma Tax

Credit Karma Tax Best affordable tax software: TaxSlayer Simply Free

TaxSlayer Simply Free Best for accuracy guarantee: TaxAct Free

Paid tax software

If you’re self-employed or a freelancer, you won't receive a W-2 and will need to upgrade to a paid plan that supports more tax forms and schedules beyond a basic 1040. For example, self-employed people need a plan that supports Schedule SE. Freelancers need to file a Schedule C, which accounts for freelance income and expenses found on a 1099 form (which acts like a freelancer's W-2). And even if you earn W-2 income, you may still need to upgrade to a paid plan that includes certain schedules, like Schedule B, interest and ordinary dividends, or Schedule D, capital gains and losses, for earnings from the sale of your home, car, stocks and bonds. Overall, paid tax software may be less of a choice and more of a requirement for your tax situation. However, you may also want to pay extra to benefit from enhanced features that can include help from a tax professional. We reviewed deluxe, premium and self-employed tax filing plans and found that costs are as low as $11.05 for federal filing, plus a minimum of $4.95 per state. But while costs start low, the most expensive is TurboTax's Live Self-employed plan at $170 for federal, plus $50 per state. Added live support from tax professionals costs an additional $35 to $100, plus state fees. Here are the tax filing options for paid plans (click View More to see the price breakdown by plan):

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost $0 to $170 federal, $0 to $50 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert or CPA

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign and file your return

100% accuracy guarantee, or TurboTax will pay your IRS penalties

Maximum refund guarantee, or TurboTax will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans cost $50 to $70 more for federal and $10 more per state

Live Full Service charges an additional $80 to $100 for federal, state is additional Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $40 federal, $40 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $40 federal, $40 per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $70 federal, $40 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $70 federal, $40 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $90 federal, $40 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $90 federal, $40 per state Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): $0 federal, $0 per state (must file by 2/15/21)

(includes help from tax experts): $0 federal, $0 per state (must file by 2/15/21) Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $90 federal, $50 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $90 federal, $50 per state Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $140 federal, $50 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $140 federal, $50 per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $170 federal, $50 per state Learn More View More

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost $0 to $144.99 federal, $0 to $36.99 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Simple step-by-step guidance that's easy to follow

Unlimited on-demand chat or video support with Online Assist plans

Ability to speak to a tax expert who has an average of 10 years experience (costs extra)

Over 11,000 physical locations so you can meet with a tax expert in-person

Maximum refund guarantee, or H&R Block will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support guarantee, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice

100% accuracy, or H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000 Cons Plans that include speaking with a live tax expert start at $39.99 for federal, plus additional state fee

One of the more costly software programs Cost breakdown by plan: Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $23.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $23.99 federal, $36.99 per state Premium (includes returns with investments and expenses): $39.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $39.99 federal, $36.99 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $67.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $67.99 federal, $36.99 per state Online Assist Basic (includes help from tax experts): $39.99 federal, $0 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $39.99 federal, $0 per state Online Assist Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $36.99 per state Online Assist Premium (includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $36.99 per state Online Assist Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $144.99 federal, $36.99 per state Learn More View More

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site Cost $0 to $30.55 federal, $0 to $32 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Cheaper plans, making this a more affordable choice if you don't have a simple return and need to upgrade

Low state filing fees

One-on-one support from real tax experts with Ask a Tax Pro (select plans only)

100% accuracy, or TaxSlayer will reimburse you for any penalties or interest charges

Maximum refund guarantee, or TaxSlayer will refund the plan fees you paid

IRS inquiry and audit support guarantee with select plans Cons Experts are only available on Premium and Self-Employed plans Cost breakdown by plan: Simply Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state

(for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state Classic (for all tax situations): $11.05 federal, $32 per state

(for all tax situations): $11.05 federal, $32 per state Premium (includes priority phone and email support, live chat and help from a tax expert): $24.05 federal, $32 per state

(includes priority phone and email support, live chat and help from a tax expert): $24.05 federal, $32 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $30.55 federal, $32 per state File for 35% off with code SLAYIT35, prices above reflect discount. Learn More View More

TaxAct Learn More On TaxAct's secure site Cost $0 to $139.95 federal, $4.95 to $44.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Free version Yes

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Up to $100,000 accuracy guarantee, which reimburses you for IRS/state penalty or interest if the TaxAct software causes a calculation error in your return

More affordable than other paid software

One-on-one support from real tax experts (costs extra)

Maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee, or TaxAct will refund the plan fees you paid and pay any difference in the refund or tax liability, plus cover any legal or audit costs up to $100,000 Cons Free plan charges per state return, though it's a low $4.95

Xpert help plans cost $35 to $75 more for federal Cost breakdown by plan: Free (only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $4.95 per state

(only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $4.95 per state Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $24.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(helps you maximize credits and deductions): $24.95 federal, $44.95 per state Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $34.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(includes returns with investments and expenses): $34.95 federal, $44.95 per state Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $64.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $64.95 federal, $44.95 per state Xpert Help Free (includes help from tax experts): $35.00 federal, $4.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $35.00 federal, $4.95 per state Xpert Help Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $74.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $74.95 federal, $44.95 per state Xpert Help Premier (includes help from tax experts): $94.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $94.95 federal, $44.95 per state Xpert Help Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $139.95 federal, $44.95 per state Learn More View More

Bottom line: Should you pay to file your taxes?

Ultimately, paying to file your taxes may not be entirely up to you. There are many situations, like income from freelancing or a home sale, that require you to upgrade to a premium plan. If you don’t qualify for a simple tax return, choose the most affordable plan that fits your filing needs. And even if you qualify for a simple return, you may want to pay for a premium service, so you can maximize deductions, benefit from live support and maybe even have a tax professional review your return before you file.

Our methodology

To determine which tax software offers the best way to file your taxes online, CNBC Select analyzed 12 programs. We compared each program on a range of features, including: Cost

User experience

Expert tax assistance

Accuracy and maximum refund guarantee

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

Customer reviews, when available Cost was one of the most important factors. While many of these services offer free versions, many people have complicated finances that require them to pay to file their taxes. We evaluated the price per plan and weighed the features you receive, like the ability to maximize deductions and credits. The more bang for your buck, the higher a service ranked. Whether you're new to filing taxes or a seasoned pro, user experience is crucial to filling out and submitting your return quickly and with little frustration. The services we chose had to be relatively user friendly. The ability to speak with a tax expert or support representative was a big plus. Four out of five of the best tax software offered some form of support. And if a service supported consumers with a generous accuracy and maximum refund guarantee, it was ranked higher. We also considered the Better Business Bureau rating associated with the software. BBB ratings help determine whether a business is operating responsibly and if it helps to resolve customer complaints in a timely manner. Customer reviews were also taken into consideration. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall tax filing, runner-up, free tax software, most affordable and best accuracy guarantee. The federal and state filing fees for the software programs mentioned above are subject to change without notice. Many programs don't charge you until you file, so there's a chance the fees can change from the time you start your return until you submit it.

