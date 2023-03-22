H&R Block offers DIY and expert tax filing options at affordable prices — here's what you need to know

Tax season may be one of the most daunting times of year — especially if it's the first time you're filing taxes or it's often difficult for you to wrap your head around the process. Fortunately, there are a number of top-notch tax filing services on the market to help make the process as easy as possible, and H&R Block is one of them. H&R Block is a household name in tax filing and it's been around for decades. It offers both online and in-person services for individuals and small businesses with over 12,000 offices around the world, including ones in every U.S. state and some in international locations. Below, CNBC Select breaks down H&R Block's offerings. Read on to see if their services may be a good match for your needs.

H&R Block review

Online self-filing options

H&R Block offers several types of self-filing options that cater to a variety of needs and budgets. The free option is ideal for filing simple returns, so if you're a student, a W-2 employee, or just need to file unemployment benefits, you'll be able to take advantage of this free offering. This option is also suitable for parents who need to file for a child tax credit. The Deluxe option is ideal for people who need to claim itemized deductions and note any child and dependent care expenses they may have racked up over the last year. This option also allows you to conveniently store your tax returns for six years, so it can still be appealing for those who just need to file a simple return. Because this option has a few more complexities compared to the free option, the Deluxe package costs $44 for federal filing and $45 per state filing. The Premium option is geared toward people earning income from rental properties, investments and cryptocurrency. The cost is a bit steeper at $60 for federal filing plus $45 per state filing. But keep in mind you'll also have access to all of the filing features from the free and Deluxe packages so you can get more bang for your buck. The highest tier self-filing option is geared toward self-employed individuals. This option lets you claim business deductions and is also ideal for gig workers (i.e., rideshare, food delivery drivers and marketplace sellers). It's the priciest option at $92 for federal filing plus $45 per state filing. You also have access to everything in the premium and free online packages. With any of the self-filing plans, you can add on unlimited, on-demand assistance for an additional fee.

Professional tax filing options

If you choose to have a professional file your taxes for you, there are three main options you can choose from. You can find a local H&R Block tax expert and sit down with them while they work through your taxes in person. This could be ideal if you have a lot of questions or want to take a more hands-on approach to your taxes. The other option is to simply drop off your paperwork at a local H&R tax expert's office; they'll get to work and let you know when everything's finished. The last option is to work virtually with a tax professional (no office visit needed). The professional tax filing options all start at $85 (additional state fees may apply).

Perks

H&R Block offers all customers a maximum refund guarantee. So if you receive a larger tax refund from somewhere else (i.e, using a different tax filing software, working with an external professional, etc.) H&R Block will refund any software or tax prep fees you paid and you'll be able to amend your return for free. However, there are some stipulations around the refund claim: You must make the refund claim during the same calendar year you filed your return. Additionally, the larger refund (or smaller tax liability) cannot be due to supplying incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistent information. There also can't be discrepancies in your decision to not claim a specific deduction or tax credit. You also cannot make a refund claim on the grounds of conflicting tax laws or changes in the tax laws after Jan. 1, 2022. Other guarantees include a 100% accuracy guarantee, which promises reimbursement for penalties and interest resulting from H&R Block's errors, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which allows you to get a refund if you are dissatisfied H&R Block's tax preparation services before you file. H&R Block also offers an audit support guarantee, which will help you navigate any IRS or other tax notices related to the return you filed with H&R Block. For an additional fee, you can add on extra protections like a second look at past tax returns and a peace of mind extended service plan, which provides lifelong protection if you're ever audited.

Pricing

In-person and virtual professional tax filing options start at $85 for federal returns. You may be charged additional state filing fees. Self-filing options start at $0 for simple returns but the priciest option costs as much as $115 plus $45 per state filing. H&R Block sometimes offers discounts to those who file their taxes early. For a $39 fee, it also allows you to pay for filing fees out of your tax refund if you don't want to pay anything upfront.

Availability

You can file online at H&R Block's website or use the site to locate a local tax expert so you can do an office visit. H&R Block also has a mobile app you can use to file your taxes and manage your documents right from your phone. It's available on the App Store and the Google Play store, though their reviews suggest that the apps can unresponsive at times. So while H&R Block's service itself may be efficient for tax filers, it seems the best, hassle-free way to use the service is to work off their website or visit a professional in person.

Security

H&R Block secures sensitive information using secure socket layer technology (SSL) and uses external security experts to perform audits and assess potential risks. It also requires multiple layers of authentication when you log into your account.

H&R Block vs. TurboTax

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

Free version For simple tax returns only. Not all taxpayers qualify. See if you qualify.

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra Terms apply.

H&R Block and TurboTax, another leading tax filing service, have very similar offerings, with the main difference being cost. TurboTax's filing packages are a bit pricier compared to H&R Block's — both include a totally free option for simple tax returns but TurboTax's Deluxe do-it-yourself option costs $59 for federal filing at the Premium option costs $119. Tax pro-assisted filing services start at $0 for basic help but quickly balloon to a $129 minimum for live help with deductions and tax credits. TurboTax's state filing fees are also higher: $59 for self-filing options (with the exception of the free simple tax return option) and $64 per state filing for the live help and full-service options.

FAQs

When are taxes due?

The deadline for filing your 2022 tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023.

What is a simple tax return?

A simple tax return is the most basic tax return you can file using Form 1040. You can generally use this tax form to include W-2 income, limited interest and dividend income, standard tax deductions and unemployment income. Certain basic credits may also be included in your simple tax return like the Child Tax Credit, earned income tax credit and student loan deduction.

What happens if you make a mistake on your taxes?

If you make a mistake on your tax returns, you can file an amendment using Form 1040-X. There is no penalty for filing an amended tax return before the year's deadline.

What is the deadline for filing tax corrections?

Amended tax returns should be filed by Apr. 18, 2023. Because of this, it's important to avoid waiting until the last minute to file your taxes.

When can you expect to receive your tax refund?

According to the IRS, taxpayers should expect to receive their 2022 tax refund within 21 days of submitting their return. Keep in mind that you must also file electronically and choose to receive your refund through direct deposit for the most expedient refund. You must also avoid issues like inaccuracies or incomplete information.

Bottom line

H&R Block is a solid tax-filing service with decades of customer experience. The offerings are clear and simple yet comprehensive so tax filers are likely to easily choose between the packages. The pricing is lower compared to some other industry leaders, making it a more affordable option. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

