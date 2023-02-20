The best debt relief companies to help you pay off debt in 2023

If you're struggling to pay off debt, you can lower your payments either through debt consolidation or by enlisting the help of a debt relief company. Unlike debt consolidation, which merges multiple balances into one loan (ideally with a lower interest rate), debt relief companies help clients pay off their debt by negotiating down the amount owed. During the negotiation process, clients stop making payments and save for debt payoff in a savings account. When an agreement with creditors has been reached, the debt is settled with the funds from that account. Debt settlement isn't guaranteed and comes with some potential risks, such as losing points on your credit score, paying extra fees, being responsible for additional taxes when debts are settled and facing possible lawsuits. Nevertheless, for some people, debt settlement is still the right move. Below, CNBC Select rounds up the top best debt relief companies based on fees, customer satisfaction ratings, company history and availability. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best debt relief companies

Best overall

New Era Debt Solutions Learn More Cost 14% to 23% of enrolled original debt

Highlights New Era Debt Solutions has slightly lower fees than some of the other debt relief services we rated. It's been in business for 22 years, and is rated 4.92 out of 5 for customer satisfaction through the Better Business Bureau.

App available No Pros Accessible for Spanish speakers Cons Not available in all states Learn More View More

New Era Debt Solutions stands out in several of the categories we considered. The company has been in business for over 20 years, ranks high for customer satisfaction, has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and charges slightly lower fees than some of its competitors.

Best for large debts

National Debt Relief Learn More Cost 15% to 25% of enrolled debt

Highlights National Debt Relief has been in business since 2009, and has helped hundreds of thousands of people get out of debt. While National Debt Relief won't be a fit for people who owe less than $10,000, it can be a good option for those with large debts.

App available No Pros A+ Better Business Bureau rating Cons A minimum of $10,000 of unsecured debt is required to enroll

Not available in all states Learn More View More

National Debt Relief works with customers with $10,000 or more in unsecured debt, making it a good choice for people with large debts. This company charges a fairly typical fee for its service among the companies we compared. Clients can easily track their monitor their progress through a dashboard on the company's website.

Best for credit card debt

Freedom Debt Relief Learn More Information about the Freedom Debt Relief has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Cost 15% to 25% of enrolled debt

Highlights Freedom Debt Relief has been helping people get out of debt since 2002, and has resolved $15 billion of debt. Specializing in credit card debt, Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front and offers free credit card debt relief consultations.

App available No Pros A+ Better Business Bureau rating Cons Not available in all states Learn More View More

Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get out of credit card debt, though it also deals with other types of unsecured debt like medical bills. A standout feature of Freedom Debt Relief is its program guarantee, which can refund fees if settlement and fees are greater than the amount originally owed when enrolling in the program.

Best for tax debt

Curadebt Learn More Cost Not disclosed

Highlights While some debt relief companies won't work with tax debt, Curadebt will. Their tax debt services are available in all states except Pennsylvania, and has a 4.81 out of 5-star rating for customer satisfaction with the Better Business Bureau.

App available No Pros In business since 2000

Works with state and federal tax professionals Cons Not Better Business Bureau accredited

Fees for tax debt relief are not disclosed online Learn More View More

CuraDebt is one of the few debt relief options that deal with IRS debt and back taxes. It offers services for state and federal tax debts and has CPAs and tax attorneys at hand to assist customers.

Best for customer satisfaction

Pacific Debt Relief Learn More Cost 15% to 25% of enrolled debt

Highlights Pacific Debt Relief is highly rated for customer service, earning a 4.93 out of 5 according to the Better Business Bureau. Since 2002, the company has settled over $300,000,000 worth of debt.

App available No Pros Highly rated for customer satisfaction

Accessible for Spanish speakers Cons Only operates in 37 states.

High $10,000 minimum of unsecured debt for debt relief. Learn More View More

Pacific Debt Relief has the highest customer satisfaction rating through the Better Business Bureau among the companies we considered, scoring 4.93 out of 5. Additionally, it is BBB accredited and has been in business since 2002. However, it generally requires $10,000 or more in unsecured debt to qualify for the program.

FAQs

What does a debt relief company do?

Debt relief companies negotiate with creditors to lower the amount you owe on your unsecured debts, which includes things like personal loans, credit cards and medical debt. They generally don't work with secured loans, or loans backed with collateral, like mortgages and auto loans. The company pays for that settlement with money clients put aside in a savings account. Generally, these programs encourage people who have enrolled to stop paying on credit cards and other bills. By negotiating how much debt is owed, these companies claim that clients could pay less overall and get out of debt faster. However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government agency for consumer protection, states that debt settlement could leave people deeper in debt than they were when they started. Since clients are encouraged to stop paying their debts and instead fund a savings account, potential risks include creditors filing lawsuits for nonpayment, and a buildup of late fees and interest that could be greater than the original debt enrolled.

How long does debt relief take?

The entire debt settlement process can take around three to four years.

How much does debt relief cost?

Debt relief generally costs between 15% and 25% of the total amount of unsecured debt (or debt that's not backed by an asset) that you enroll in the program.

Does debt relief destroy credit?

Debt settlement causes an estimated 100-point credit score decrease, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counselling.

What are the cons of using debt relief programs?

There are several cons you should be aware of when using a debt relief program. Your credit score could decrease. The estimated decrease is around 100 points, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counselling.

The estimated decrease is around 100 points, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counselling. It can be expensive. Many of the companies we considered charge fees between 15% and 25% of the unsecured debt enrolled in the program.

Many of the companies we considered charge fees between 15% and 25% of the unsecured debt enrolled in the program. It could raise your tax bill. Debt relief works by getting creditors to take less than what you owe on your debts. The amount that's forgiven generally becomes taxable income that you're responsible for paying taxes on.

Can I do debt relief myself?

Debt relief relies on settling debts with creditors for less than the original amount. You could do this yourself and save on the fees. With some time, persistence, and savings to pay for the debt once you've reached a settlement, it's possible to do this yourself. There are also other options for your debts available. Things like debt consolidation are also an option, which can help you to roll all your debts into one debt, and potentially decrease the interest rate owed. With this option, you won't see the same fees charged by debt relief companies. Rather, you'll pay interest and any applicable fees on a personal loan or a debt consolidation loan.

What is the difference between debt relief and debt consolidation?

Bottom line

Debt settlement is one option to help pay off your debt, but it could mean sacrificing your credit score, paying additional fees and owing more in taxes. If you've exhausted all other options and are still struggling, a debt relief company could reduce the amount you owe and help you pay off your debt.

Our methodology

To find the best debt relief companies, CNBC Select analyzed more than a dozen U.S. debt relief companies. When narrowing down and ranking the best debt relief companies, we focused on the following features: Fees. Most debt relief companies charge fees for their services. We focused on those with the lowest fees. Additionally, we focused on those that were transparent about those costs and display them on their websites.

Most debt relief companies charge fees for their services. We focused on those with the lowest fees. Additionally, we focused on those that were transparent about those costs and display them on their websites. Better Business Bureau accreditation. To be BBB accredited, companies must meet standards for transparency, honest advertising, trustworthiness, responsiveness and privacy, among other things.

To be BBB accredited, companies must meet standards for transparency, honest advertising, trustworthiness, responsiveness and privacy, among other things. Customer satisfaction ratings. The BBB measures customer satisfaction through ratings left on its website. We considered both the rating and the number of reviews received.

The BBB measures customer satisfaction through ratings left on its website. We considered both the rating and the number of reviews received. History. We considered the number of years a debt relief company has been operating.

We considered the number of years a debt relief company has been operating. States where service is available. We considered the number of states where the service is available, prioritizing those that were more widely available. After reviewing these features, we sorted our recommendations by best overall, best for large debts, best for credit card debt, best for tax debt and best for customer satisfaction. All of the companies on this list are accredited by the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC). Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

