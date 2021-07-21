Here are the best savings accounts for small business owners looking for no fees and higher-than-average interest rates

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Picture this: Your small business is making enough revenue that you're left with excess cash that you can just set aside in a savings account because you don't yet have an immediate need to spend it.

While this is good news for your business, that extra capital you aren't using to cover everyday business expenses, like payroll and operating costs, is best placed in a high-yield business savings or money market account that also gives you checking account privileges.

These accounts offer higher interest rates than your standard savings or business checking account so your money grows faster, making those future business goals not too far out of reach, whether you'd like to take out a small business loan or plan to boot-strap future expansion.

Select analyzed and compared business savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We favored online banks since they typically offer above-average APYs, but there is an option for those who prefer to have access to physical branches. We also considered each account's accessibility, monthly fees and minimum deposit requirements. All of our top picks are FDIC-insured. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business savings.)