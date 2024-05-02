Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
5 best VPN services of May 2024
VPNs can help safeguard sensitive information and ensure your online privacy.
A trustworthy and secure virtual private network (VPN) is an essential tool when you're putting together a digital security plan. A good VPN will help you maintain your online privacy. In addition, many VPN providers offer other security tools such as encrypted data storage and password managers.
When traveling, a VPN can help secure your connection to public Wi-Fi networks and unblock your favorite streaming service. Whether at home or on the go, these services are also helpful for gamers who want to protect against cyber attacks or circumvent geographic limitations.
However, there are so many VPNs to choose from it can be hard to know who to trust or how to find the ideal option. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the top VPNs into a handful of categories to help you find a service that fits your needs (see our methodology for information on how we chose the best VPNs).
Best for unlimited connections
Surfshark
Cost (plus taxes)
Monthly Starter subscription: $15.45
12-month Starter subscription with 2 free months: $2.99/mo ($41.86 upfront)
2-year Starter subscription with 2 free months: $2.29/mo ($59.54 upfront)
Prices can vary and were accurate at the time of publishing.
Money-back guarantee/free trial
30-day money-back guarantee
Platforms
Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV and more
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Server network
3,200+ servers; 100+ countries
Speed test
Upload: 24% decrease
Download: 33% decrease
Kill switch
Yes
Pros
- Affordable long-term plans
- Unlimited connections
- Fast download speeds in our testing
Cons
- Slower upload speeds in our testing
- High monthly subscription price
Who's this for? Surfshark is an affordable option for large households because you can connect unlimited devices with a single subscription.
Standout features: Most VPNs allow 10 or fewer devices to be connected to the service simultaneously. Ten devices may sound like a lot, but you can blow through that limit easily when you count up the smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices you want to connect to a VPN. If you ever want to use the VPN on more devices, you'll need to pay for another subscription or remove an existing device, which is annoying or expensive. With Surfshark, you'll never have that problem.
Best for platform and device support
ExpressVPN
Cost (plus taxes)
Monthly subscription: $12.95
6-month subscription: $9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront)
12-month subscription: $8.32/mo ($99.95 upfront)
Money-back guarantee/free trial
30-day money-back guarantee
Platforms
Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more
Simultaneous connections
8
Server network
100+ countries
Speed test
Upload: 14% decrease
Download: 56% decrease
Kill switch
Yes
Pros
- Available for an exceptionally large number of devices and platforms
- Large server network
Cons
- Limited to 8 connections per account
- Expensive compared to other VPN services
Who's this for? ExpressVPN is worth considering if you're having trouble finding a VPN that works with all of your devices.
Standout features: Any decent VPN service should offer native apps for Windows, Apple devices (MacOS and iOS) and Android. ExpressVPN covers those bases and much more. It supports the above platforms plus the following:
- Linux
- Chromebook
- Amazon Fire tablet
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- Android TV
- LG Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Routers: ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear
- Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave
If you're tech-savvy and comfortable manually installing a VPN, you'll have even more options for ExpressVPN's service, including additional routers, gaming systems, Roku and Chromecast.
Best for server network
NordVPN
Cost (plus taxes)
Monthly Basic subscription: $12.99
1-year Basic subscription: $4.59/mo with 3 extra months ($68.85 upfront)
2-year Basic subscription: $3.69/mo with 3 extra months ($99.63 upfront)
Prices can vary and were accurate at the time of publishing.
Money-back guarantee/free trial
30-day money-back guarantee
Platforms
Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV, Apple TV
Simultaneous connections
10
Server network
6,000+ servers; 100+ countries
Speed test
Upload: 9% decrease
Download: 41% decrease
Kill switch
Yes
Pros
- Up to 10 device connected at one time
- Lots of features and add-ons available
Cons
- Higher renewal costs
Who's this for? NordVPN is a great option for those who want a server network that allows them to connect through just about anywhere and is loaded with features.
Standout features: NordVPN has a large network of diskless (RAM-only) servers and you can connect to locations in 111 countries. It's not just the number of servers that make NordVPN's network so useful, it's also the features it provides. You can connect to the VPN through obfuscated servers, which hide the VPN connection and allow you to circumvent VPN blockers. For additional security, you can route your VPN connection through two servers with the Double VPN feature. NordVPN's server network is also useful for file sharing, such as torrenting, because it has peer-to-peer (P2P) servers and an Onion Over VPN option, which allows for more secure internet access with a Tor browser.
Best free VPN
Proton VPN
Cost (plus taxes)
Monthly subscription: $9.99
12-month subscription: $4.99/mo ($59.88 upfront)
24-months subscription: $4.49/mo ($107.76 upfront)
Money-back guarantee/free trial
30-day money-back guarantee
Platforms
Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick, Android TV and more
Simultaneous connections
10
Server network
4,400+ servers; 90+ countries
Speed test
Upload: 21% decrease
Download: 47% decrease
Kill switch
Yes
Pros
- Useful free version
- Straightforward pricing
- Wide range of additional security features
Cons
- Average speeds in our testing
Who's this for? Proton VPN has a feature-rich paid product and alongside that, it offers one of the only free VPNs we'd recommend using.
Standout features: Free VPNs typically have data limits or other restrictions that hinder their usefulness and are often drowning in obtrusive ads. In the worst-case scenarios, a free VPN could collect and sell your data or have substandard security. However, Proton VPN's free version stands out for having many of the same security features as its paid version. You can even access its encrypted data cloud storage and secure email services for free. Free Proton VPN members only have access to a limited number of servers in five countries: Japan, Poland, Netherlands, U.S.A. and Romania.
Best for speed
Hotspot Shield
Cost (plus taxes)
Monthly subscription: $12.99
12-month subscription: $7.99/mo ($95.99 upfront)
Money-back guarantee/free trial
45-day money-back guarantee
Platforms
Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV and more
Simultaneous connections
10
Server network
1,800+ servers; 80+ countries
Speed test
Upload: 14% decrease
Download: 31% decrease
Kill switch
Yes
Pros
- Extended money-back guarantee
- Amazing speeds in our testing
Cons
- Supports fewer devices than other services
- Smaller server network compare to other top VPNs
Who's this for? If the speed of your VPN connection matters most to you, you'll want to try out Hotspot Shield®.
Standout features: When you connect to a VPN, the encryption process slows down your internet speeds. It's a tradeoff, but the tradeoff isn't the same from one VPN to the next, and when it comes to speed, Hotspot Shield stood out in our tests. CNBC Select tested our internet connection across multiple mobile devices and laptops with and without VPN connections to see how each service affected upload and download speeds. Overall, Hotspot Shield decreased upload speeds by an average of 14% and download speeds by an average of 31%. However, it was the only VPN that improved speed compared to a non-VPN connection on more than one occasion.
More on our best VPNs
Surfshark
Cost
Surfshark subscription costs
|Surfshark Starter
|Surfshark One
|Surfshark One+
|One-month subscription
|$15.45
|$15.95
|$17.95
|12-month subscription (+2 free months)
|$2.99/mo ($41.86 upfront)
|$3.49/mo ($48.86 upfront)
|$5.49/mo ($76.86 upfront)
|24-month subscription (+2 free months)
|$2.29/mo ($59.54 upfront)
|$2.89/mo ($75.14 upfront)
|$4.49/mo ($116.74 upfront)
Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. The features included with each subscription tier are as follows:
- Surfshark Starter: VPN, ad and pop-up blockers, masked email generator, personal detail generator
- Surfshark One: All of the Starter features plus, real-time credit card, ID and email breach alerts; Private search engine; Personal data security reports; Antivirus, malware and webcam protection
Surfshark One+: All of the Starter and One features plus, personal data removal from marketing databases and people search sites (available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and E.U.)
Platform and device support
- Windows
- iOS
- MacOS
- Android
- Linux
- Fire TV
- Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox
Servers
Surfshark has 3,200+ servers located in 100 countries and operates RAM-only servers, which means no data is stored long-term.
- Obfuscated servers: Yes (Camouflage mode)
- Double VPN option: Yes (Multi-hop)
- Peer-to-peer (P2P) support: Yes
Speed
- Upload: 25% average decrease
- Download: 33% average decrease
DNS leaks
- Ipleak.com: No leaks
- Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks
Simultaneous connections
Unlimited
Kill switch
Yes
VPN protocols
- WireGuard
- IKEv2
- OpenVPN (TCP or UDP)
Customer service
- Email or online submission: Yes
- Live chat: Yes
- Phone: No
Additional features
Surfshark has a no-logs policy and doesn't track users' online activity, a claim that has been independently verified. It also offers a dedicated IP address for an additional monthly fee. With a dedicated IP address, you can circumvent some of the hassle of using a VPN such as avoiding the need to constantly complete CAPTCHAs to verify you are human.
ExpressVPN
Cost
- Monthly subscription: $12.95
- 6-month subscription: $9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront)
- Annual subscription: $8.32/mo ($99.95 upfront)
Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.
Platform and device support
- Windows
- Mac
- Linux
- Chromebook
- Amazon Fire tablet
- Android
- iOS
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- Android TV
- LG Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Routers: ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear
- Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave
- Manual setup: Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, 4 and 5, Chromecast, Roku and more
Servers
ExpressVPN has RAM-only servers in over 100 locations.
- Obfuscated connection: Yes
- Double VPN option: No
- Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: No
Speed
- Upload: 14% average decrease
- Download: 56% average decrease
DNS leaks
- Ipleak.com: No leaks
- Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks
Simultaneous connections
8
Kill switch
Yes
VPN protocols
- Lightway (UDP and TCP)
- OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)
- IKEv2
Customer service
- Email or online submission: Yes
- Live chat: Yes
- Phone: No
Additional features
ExpressVPN has a strict independently audited no-logging policy and doesn't keep records of users' activity or connections. With an ExpressVPN subscription, you'll also get access to ExpressVPN Keys its password manager. This service allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords, generate secure passwords easily and autofill your login credentials on websites and apps.
NordVPN
Cost
NordVPN subscription costs
|Basic
|Plus
|Ultimate
|Monthly
|$12.99
|$13.99
|$15.99
|1-year plan w/3 extra months
|$4.59 ($68.85 upfront)
|$5.49 ($82.35 upfront)
|$7.49 (112.35 upfront)
|2-year plan w/3 extra months
|$3.69 ($99.63 upfront)
|$4.69 ($126.63 upfront)
|$6.69 ($180.63 upfront)
Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's what's included:
- Basic: VPN service
- Plus: VPN service, malware protection, password manager, data breach scanner and a tracker/ad blocker
- Ultimate: Everything included with Basic and Plus memberships and one terabyte of encrypted cloud storage, $1 million in identity theft coverage, $100,000 in cyber extortion protection (insurances are only available to eligible U.S.-based subscribers)
Platform and device support
- Windows
- MacOS
- Android
- iOS
- Linux
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox
Servers
NordVPN operates a network of over 6,300 RAM-only servers in 100+ countries.
- Obfuscated servers: Yes
- Double VPN option: Yes
- Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes
Speed
- Upload: 9% average decrease
- Download: 41% average decrease
DNS leaks
- Ipleak.com: No leaks
- Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks
Simultaneous connections
10
Kill switch
Yes
VPN protocols
- NordLynx
- IKEv2
- OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)
Customer service
- Email or online submission: Yes
- Live chat: Yes
- Phone: No
Additional features
NordVPN offers a range of additional features with its bundled services and optional add-ons. You can pay an additional fee for a dedicated IP, which allows you to avoid repeating the verification process for certain sites and lowers your risk of having your IP address blocked from accessing certain sites. A NordVPN subscription also includes NordLocker (encrypted storage) and NordPass (password manager). There are free and paid versions of both of these products.
NordVPN has an independently verified no-logging policy, which means this service doesn't track or log your internet traffic.
Proton VPN
Cost
Proton VPN subscription costs
|Free
|VPN Plus
|Proton Unlimited
|Monthly
|Free
|$9.99
|$12.99
|12 months
|Free
|$4.99/mo ($107.76 upfront)
|$9.99/mo ($119.88 upfront)
|24 months
|Free
|$4.49/mo ($59.88 upfront)
|$7.99 ($191.76 upfront)
Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's a basic overview of some of the features available with each pricing tier:
- Free: One device connected at a time, unlimited data, one Proton secure email address, access to servers in five countries
- VPN Plus: One Proton secure email address, access to all of Proton's servers and VPN features (split tunneling, Double hop, P2P, etc.), ad blocker and malware protection
- Proton Unlimited: VPN Plus services and enhanced features for Proton Calendar, Proton Mail, Proton Drive and Proton Pass (password manager)
Platform and device support
- Windows
- MacOS
- iOS
- Android
- Linux
- Android TV
- Chromebook
- Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox
Servers
Proton VPN has a network of over 4,400 servers in 90+ countries.
- Obfuscated connection: Yes
- Double VPN option: Yes (Secure Core)
- Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes
Speed (paid version)
- Upload: 21% average decrease
- Download: 47% average decrease
DNS leaks
- Ipleak.com: No leaks
- Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks
Simultaneous connections
10 (one connection with a free account)
Kill switch
Yes
VPN protocols
- WireGuard
- OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)
- Stealth
Customer service
- Email or online submission: Yes
- Live chat: Yes, with a paid subscription
- Phone: No
Additional features
Proton VPN has a serious array of security features to protect your entire online existence. It offers secure storage, email, calendar and password management on top of its VPN service. It has a robust no-logs policy and doesn't log your traffic, site visits, session lengths or location information.
Hotspot Shield®
Cost
- Monthly subscription: $12.99
- Yearly subscription: $7.99/mo ($95.99 upfront)
Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. Hotspot Shield also offers a free version of its VPN service. There is a 45-day money-back guarantee on all plans.
Platform and device support
- Windows
- MacOS
- iOS
- Android
- Linux
- Android TV
- Browser extensions: Chrome
Servers
Hotspot Shield's server network includes 3,200+ servers in 80+ countries.
- Obfuscated servers: Yes
- Double VPN option: No
- Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes
Speed (paid version)
- Upload: 14% average decrease
- Download: 31% average decrease
DNS leaks
- Ipleak.com: No leaks
- Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks
Simultaneous connections
10 (one connection with the free version)
Kill switch
Yes
VPN protocols
- Hydra
- WireGuard
- IKEv2
Customer service
- Email or online submission: Yes
- Live chat: Yes
- Phone: No
Additional features
Hotspot Shield says it doesn't log information that links your account or identity with your VPN activity and it doesn't keep records of what sites or apps you use while connected to its VPN. However, it does record the bandwidth used and the locations of the servers you connect to.
FAQs
What is a VPN?
A virtual private network, or VPN, is software that creates a secure internet connection for your devices by sending your data through an encrypted tunnel.
Is it worth having a VPN on your phone?
Most VPN providers offer native mobile apps and having a VPN on your phone can increase your digital security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in cafes and airports.
What is the best VPN?
The best VPN for you will heavily depend on what you need a VPN for and how you intend to use it. You should also consider what devices or devices you want a VPN to protect and ensure the service you want to use supports that device. Many top VPNs have money-back guarantees and may offer a free trial period, so you can test a service to see if it's best for you.
Bottom line
A VPN is essential for anyone who wants to increase their digital privacy and security. The features and costs of a VPN vary widely from one service to the next. This makes it important to understand what you need in a VPN provider, so you don't end up paying for features you don't use.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice. Every is based on rigorous reporting by our team of writers and editors. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best VPNS.
Our methodology
To determine which VPNs are best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared over a dozen VPN services. We focused on VPNs geared toward individuals and small businesses and reviewed them on this set of criteria:
- Cost: VPNs are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned is up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.
- Platforms: For this list, we only reviewed services available on four major platforms: iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows. However, many VPNs are also available on additional platforms, which we took into consideration.
- Speed: Determining how much a VPN impacts your upload and download speeds can be tricky. To provide a baseline for how much each service impacts speed, we tested the upload and download speeds of each VPN against a non-VPN connection and showed the percentage of speed reduction for each product. Connection speeds were measured using Speedtest by Ookla.
- Network: To determine the strength of a VPN's network, we looked at the number of servers and countries that are available for users to connect to.
- Security: As a baseline, all VPNs we review for this list have no DNS leaks (tested with DNS Leak Test and IPLeak), a no logs policy and a kill switch that cuts your internet connection if the VPN connection drops. We also considered the VPN protocols offered by each service.
- Additional features: When applicable, we considered other features and services a VPN provides. This includes but is not limited to, diskless servers, customer service options, number of simultaneous connections and add-ons, such as secure email or password manager services.
