Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
UFB Secure Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
UFB Secure Savings
Up to 5.25% APY on one of our top picks for best savings accounts plus, no monthly fee
Accredited Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Accredited Debt Relief
Accredited Debt Relief helps consumers with over $30,000 of debt
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Our top pick for best savings accounts for its strong APY and an ATM card with no ATM fees
Choice Home Warranty
Learn More
Terms Apply
Choice Home Warranty
Protects 25+ systems & appliances. Free quote + $50 off + 1 month free
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. This commission may impact how and where certain products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Cybersecurity

5 best VPN services of May 2024

VPNs can help safeguard sensitive information and ensure your online privacy.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer@/in/jason-stauffer-224b7398/
Share

A trustworthy and secure virtual private network (VPN) is an essential tool when you're putting together a digital security plan. A good VPN will help you maintain your online privacy. In addition, many VPN providers offer other security tools such as encrypted data storage and password managers.

When traveling, a VPN can help secure your connection to public Wi-Fi networks and unblock your favorite streaming service. Whether at home or on the go, these services are also helpful for gamers who want to protect against cyber attacks or circumvent geographic limitations.

However, there are so many VPNs to choose from it can be hard to know who to trust or how to find the ideal option. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the top VPNs into a handful of categories to help you find a service that fits your needs (see our methodology for information on how we chose the best VPNs).

Best VPNs

Best for unlimited connections

Surfshark

Learn More

  • Cost (plus taxes)

    Monthly Starter subscription: $15.45

  • 12-month Starter subscription with 2 free months: $2.99/mo ($41.86 upfront)

  • 2-year Starter subscription with 2 free months: $2.29/mo ($59.54 upfront)

  • Prices can vary and were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • Money-back guarantee/free trial

    30-day money-back guarantee

  • Platforms

    Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV and more

  • Simultaneous connections

    Unlimited

  • Server network

    3,200+ servers; 100+ countries

  • Speed test

    Upload: 24% decrease

  • Download: 33% decrease

  • Kill switch

    Yes

Pros

  • Affordable long-term plans
  • Unlimited connections
  • Fast download speeds in our testing

Cons

  • Slower upload speeds in our testing
  • High monthly subscription price
Learn More
View More

Who's this for? Surfshark is an affordable option for large households because you can connect unlimited devices with a single subscription.

Standout features: Most VPNs allow 10 or fewer devices to be connected to the service simultaneously. Ten devices may sound like a lot, but you can blow through that limit easily when you count up the smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices you want to connect to a VPN. If you ever want to use the VPN on more devices, you'll need to pay for another subscription or remove an existing device, which is annoying or expensive. With Surfshark, you'll never have that problem.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for platform and device support

ExpressVPN

Learn More

  • Cost (plus taxes)

    Monthly subscription: $12.95

  • 6-month subscription: $9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront)

  • 12-month subscription: $8.32/mo ($99.95 upfront)

  • Money-back guarantee/free trial

    30-day money-back guarantee

  • Platforms

    Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, and more

  • Simultaneous connections

    8

  • Server network

    100+ countries

  • Speed test

    Upload: 14% decrease

  • Download: 56% decrease

  • Kill switch

    Yes

Pros

  • Available for an exceptionally large number of devices and platforms
  • Large server network

Cons

  • Limited to 8 connections per account
  • Expensive compared to other VPN services
Learn More
View More

Who's this for? ExpressVPN is worth considering if you're having trouble finding a VPN that works with all of your devices.

Standout features: Any decent VPN service should offer native apps for Windows, Apple devices (MacOS and iOS) and Android. ExpressVPN covers those bases and much more. It supports the above platforms plus the following:

  • Linux
  • Chromebook
  • Amazon Fire tablet
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Amazon Fire Stick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • Android TV
  • LG Smart TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Routers: ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear
  • Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave

If you're tech-savvy and comfortable manually installing a VPN, you'll have even more options for ExpressVPN's service, including additional routers, gaming systems, Roku and Chromecast.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for server network

NordVPN

Learn More

  • Cost (plus taxes)

    Monthly Basic subscription: $12.99

  • 1-year Basic subscription: $4.59/mo with 3 extra months ($68.85 upfront)

  • 2-year Basic subscription: $3.69/mo with 3 extra months ($99.63 upfront)

  • Prices can vary and were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • Money-back guarantee/free trial

    30-day money-back guarantee

  • Platforms

    Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV, Apple TV

  • Simultaneous connections

    10

  • Server network

    6,000+ servers; 100+ countries

  • Speed test

    Upload: 9% decrease

  • Download: 41% decrease

  • Kill switch

    Yes

Pros

  • Up to 10 device connected at one time
  • Lots of features and add-ons available

Cons

  • Higher renewal costs
Learn More
View More

Who's this for? NordVPN is a great option for those who want a server network that allows them to connect through just about anywhere and is loaded with features.

Standout features: NordVPN has a large network of diskless (RAM-only) servers and you can connect to locations in 111 countries. It's not just the number of servers that make NordVPN's network so useful, it's also the features it provides. You can connect to the VPN through obfuscated servers, which hide the VPN connection and allow you to circumvent VPN blockers. For additional security, you can route your VPN connection through two servers with the Double VPN feature. NordVPN's server network is also useful for file sharing, such as torrenting, because it has peer-to-peer (P2P) servers and an Onion Over VPN option, which allows for more secure internet access with a Tor browser.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best free VPN

Proton VPN

Learn More

  • Cost (plus taxes)

    Monthly subscription: $9.99

  • 12-month subscription: $4.99/mo ($59.88 upfront)

  • 24-months subscription: $4.49/mo ($107.76 upfront)

  • Money-back guarantee/free trial

    30-day money-back guarantee

  • Platforms

    Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Fire TV Stick, Android TV and more

  • Simultaneous connections

    10

  • Server network

    4,400+ servers; 90+ countries

  • Speed test

    Upload: 21% decrease

  • Download: 47% decrease

  • Kill switch

    Yes

Pros

  • Useful free version
  • Straightforward pricing
  • Wide range of additional security features

Cons

  • Average speeds in our testing
Learn More
View More

Who's this for? Proton VPN has a feature-rich paid product and alongside that, it offers one of the only free VPNs we'd recommend using.

Standout features: Free VPNs typically have data limits or other restrictions that hinder their usefulness and are often drowning in obtrusive ads. In the worst-case scenarios, a free VPN could collect and sell your data or have substandard security. However, Proton VPN's free version stands out for having many of the same security features as its paid version. You can even access its encrypted data cloud storage and secure email services for free. Free Proton VPN members only have access to a limited number of servers in five countries: Japan, Poland, Netherlands, U.S.A. and Romania.

[ Jump to more details ]

Best for speed

Hotspot Shield

Learn More

  • Cost (plus taxes)

    Monthly subscription: $12.99

  • 12-month subscription: $7.99/mo ($95.99 upfront)

  • Money-back guarantee/free trial

    45-day money-back guarantee

  • Platforms

    Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, Android TV and more

  • Simultaneous connections

    10

  • Server network

    1,800+ servers; 80+ countries

  • Speed test

    Upload: 14% decrease

  • Download: 31% decrease

  • Kill switch

    Yes

Pros

  • Extended money-back guarantee
  • Amazing speeds in our testing

Cons

  • Supports fewer devices than other services
  • Smaller server network compare to other top VPNs
Learn More
View More

Who's this for? If the speed of your VPN connection matters most to you, you'll want to try out Hotspot Shield®.

Standout features: When you connect to a VPN, the encryption process slows down your internet speeds. It's a tradeoff, but the tradeoff isn't the same from one VPN to the next, and when it comes to speed, Hotspot Shield stood out in our tests. CNBC Select tested our internet connection across multiple mobile devices and laptops with and without VPN connections to see how each service affected upload and download speeds. Overall, Hotspot Shield decreased upload speeds by an average of 14% and download speeds by an average of 31%. However, it was the only VPN that improved speed compared to a non-VPN connection on more than one occasion.

[ Jump to more details ]

More on our best VPNs

Surfshark

Cost

Surfshark subscription costs

Surfshark StarterSurfshark OneSurfshark One+
One-month subscription$15.45$15.95$17.95
12-month subscription (+2 free months)$2.99/mo ($41.86 upfront)$3.49/mo ($48.86 upfront)$5.49/mo ($76.86 upfront)
24-month subscription (+2 free months)$2.29/mo ($59.54 upfront)$2.89/mo ($75.14 upfront)$4.49/mo ($116.74 upfront)

Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. The features included with each subscription tier are as follows:

  • Surfshark Starter: VPN, ad and pop-up blockers, masked email generator, personal detail generator
  • Surfshark One: All of the Starter features plus, real-time credit card, ID and email breach alerts; Private search engine; Personal data security reports; Antivirus, malware and webcam protection
    Surfshark One+: All of the Starter and One features plus, personal data removal from marketing databases and people search sites (available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and E.U.)

Platform and device support

  • Windows
  • iOS
  • MacOS
  • Android
  • Linux
  • Fire TV
  • Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox

Servers

Surfshark has 3,200+ servers located in 100 countries and operates RAM-only servers, which means no data is stored long-term.

  • Obfuscated servers: Yes (Camouflage mode)
  • Double VPN option: Yes (Multi-hop)
  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) support: Yes

Speed

  • Upload: 25% average decrease
  • Download: 33% average decrease

DNS leaks

  • Ipleak.com: No leaks
  • Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks

Simultaneous connections

Unlimited

Kill switch

Yes

VPN protocols

  • WireGuard
  • IKEv2
  • OpenVPN (TCP or UDP)

Customer service

  • Email or online submission: Yes
  • Live chat: Yes
  • Phone: No

Additional features

Surfshark has a no-logs policy and doesn't track users' online activity, a claim that has been independently verified. It also offers a dedicated IP address for an additional monthly fee. With a dedicated IP address, you can circumvent some of the hassle of using a VPN such as avoiding the need to constantly complete CAPTCHAs to verify you are human.

[ Return to VPN summary ]

ExpressVPN

Cost

  • Monthly subscription: $12.95
  • 6-month subscription: $9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront)
  • Annual subscription: $8.32/mo ($99.95 upfront)

Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Platform and device support

  • Windows
  • Mac
  • Linux
  • Chromebook
  • Amazon Fire tablet
  • Android
  • iOS
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Amazon Fire Stick
  • Apple TV
  • Chromecast
  • Android TV
  • LG Smart TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Routers: ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear
  • Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave
  • Manual setup: Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, 4 and 5, Chromecast, Roku and more

Servers

ExpressVPN has RAM-only servers in over 100 locations.

  • Obfuscated connection: Yes
  • Double VPN option: No
  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: No

Speed

  • Upload: 14% average decrease
  • Download: 56% average decrease

DNS leaks

  • Ipleak.com: No leaks
  • Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks

Simultaneous connections

8

Kill switch

Yes

VPN protocols

  • Lightway (UDP and TCP)
  • OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)
  • IKEv2

Customer service

  • Email or online submission: Yes
  • Live chat: Yes
  • Phone: No

Additional features

ExpressVPN has a strict independently audited no-logging policy and doesn't keep records of users' activity or connections. With an ExpressVPN subscription, you'll also get access to ExpressVPN Keys its password manager. This service allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords, generate secure passwords easily and autofill your login credentials on websites and apps.

[ Return to VPN summary ]

NordVPN

Cost

NordVPN subscription costs

BasicPlusUltimate
Monthly$12.99$13.99$15.99
1-year plan w/3 extra months$4.59 ($68.85 upfront)$5.49 ($82.35 upfront)$7.49 (112.35 upfront)
2-year plan w/3 extra months$3.69 ($99.63 upfront)$4.69 ($126.63 upfront)$6.69 ($180.63 upfront)

Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's what's included:

  • Basic: VPN service
  • Plus: VPN service, malware protection, password manager, data breach scanner and a tracker/ad blocker
  • Ultimate: Everything included with Basic and Plus memberships and one terabyte of encrypted cloud storage, $1 million in identity theft coverage, $100,000 in cyber extortion protection (insurances are only available to eligible U.S.-based subscribers)

Platform and device support

  • Windows
  • MacOS
  • Android
  • iOS
  • Linux
  • Android TV
  • Apple TV
  • Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox

Servers

NordVPN operates a network of over 6,300 RAM-only servers in 100+ countries.

  • Obfuscated servers: Yes
  • Double VPN option: Yes
  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes

Speed

  • Upload: 9% average decrease
  • Download: 41% average decrease

DNS leaks

  • Ipleak.com: No leaks
  • Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks

Simultaneous connections

10

Kill switch

Yes

VPN protocols

  • NordLynx
  • IKEv2
  • OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)

Customer service

  • Email or online submission: Yes
  • Live chat: Yes
  • Phone: No

Additional features

NordVPN offers a range of additional features with its bundled services and optional add-ons. You can pay an additional fee for a dedicated IP, which allows you to avoid repeating the verification process for certain sites and lowers your risk of having your IP address blocked from accessing certain sites. A NordVPN subscription also includes NordLocker (encrypted storage) and NordPass (password manager). There are free and paid versions of both of these products.

NordVPN has an independently verified no-logging policy, which means this service doesn't track or log your internet traffic.

[ Return to VPN summary ]

Proton VPN

Cost

Proton VPN subscription costs

Free VPN Plus Proton Unlimited
MonthlyFree$9.99$12.99
12 monthsFree$4.99/mo ($107.76 upfront)$9.99/mo ($119.88 upfront)
24 monthsFree$4.49/mo ($59.88 upfront)$7.99 ($191.76 upfront)

Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's a basic overview of some of the features available with each pricing tier:

  • Free: One device connected at a time, unlimited data, one Proton secure email address, access to servers in five countries
  • VPN Plus: One Proton secure email address, access to all of Proton's servers and VPN features (split tunneling, Double hop, P2P, etc.), ad blocker and malware protection
  • Proton Unlimited: VPN Plus services and enhanced features for Proton Calendar, Proton Mail, Proton Drive and Proton Pass (password manager)

Platform and device support

  • Windows
  • MacOS
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Linux
  • Android TV
  • Chromebook
  • Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox

Servers

Proton VPN has a network of over 4,400 servers in 90+ countries.

  • Obfuscated connection: Yes
  • Double VPN option: Yes (Secure Core)
  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes

Speed (paid version)

  • Upload: 21% average decrease
  • Download: 47% average decrease

DNS leaks

  • Ipleak.com: No leaks
  • Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks

Simultaneous connections

10 (one connection with a free account)

Kill switch

Yes

VPN protocols

  • WireGuard
  • OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)
  • Stealth

Customer service

  • Email or online submission: Yes
  • Live chat: Yes, with a paid subscription
  • Phone: No

Additional features

Proton VPN has a serious array of security features to protect your entire online existence. It offers secure storage, email, calendar and password management on top of its VPN service. It has a robust no-logs policy and doesn't log your traffic, site visits, session lengths or location information.

[ Return to VPN summary ]

Hotspot Shield®

Cost

  • Monthly subscription: $12.99
  • Yearly subscription: $7.99/mo ($95.99 upfront)

Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. Hotspot Shield also offers a free version of its VPN service. There is a 45-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Platform and device support

  • Windows
  • MacOS
  • iOS
  • Android
  • Linux
  • Android TV
  • Browser extensions: Chrome

Servers

Hotspot Shield's server network includes 3,200+ servers in 80+ countries.

  • Obfuscated servers: Yes
  • Double VPN option: No
  • Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes

Speed (paid version)

  • Upload: 14% average decrease
  • Download: 31% average decrease

DNS leaks

  • Ipleak.com: No leaks
  • Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks

Simultaneous connections

10 (one connection with the free version)

Kill switch

Yes

VPN protocols

  • Hydra
  • WireGuard
  • IKEv2

Customer service

  • Email or online submission: Yes
  • Live chat: Yes
  • Phone: No

Additional features

Hotspot Shield says it doesn't log information that links your account or identity with your VPN activity and it doesn't keep records of what sites or apps you use while connected to its VPN. However, it does record the bandwidth used and the locations of the servers you connect to.

[ Return to VPN summary ]

FAQs

A virtual private network, or VPN, is software that creates a secure internet connection for your devices by sending your data through an encrypted tunnel.

Most VPN providers offer native mobile apps and having a VPN on your phone can increase your digital security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in cafes and airports.

The best VPN for you will heavily depend on what you need a VPN for and how you intend to use it. You should also consider what devices or devices you want a VPN to protect and ensure the service you want to use supports that device. Many top VPNs have money-back guarantees and may offer a free trial period, so you can test a service to see if it's best for you.

Bottom line

A VPN is essential for anyone who wants to increase their digital privacy and security. The features and costs of a VPN vary widely from one service to the next. This makes it important to understand what you need in a VPN provider, so you don't end up paying for features you don't use.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice. Every is based on rigorous reporting by our team of writers and editorsWhile CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best VPNS.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Our methodology 

To determine which VPNs are best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared over a dozen VPN services. We focused on VPNs geared toward individuals and small businesses and reviewed them on this set of criteria: 

  • Cost: VPNs are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned is up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.
  • Platforms: For this list, we only reviewed services available on four major platforms: iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows. However, many VPNs are also available on additional platforms, which we took into consideration.
  • Speed: Determining how much a VPN impacts your upload and download speeds can be tricky. To provide a baseline for how much each service impacts speed, we tested the upload and download speeds of each VPN against a non-VPN connection and showed the percentage of speed reduction for each product. Connection speeds were measured using Speedtest by Ookla.
  • Network: To determine the strength of a VPN's network, we looked at the number of servers and countries that are available for users to connect to.
  • Security: As a baseline, all VPNs we review for this list have no DNS leaks (tested with DNS Leak Test and IPLeak), a no logs policy and a kill switch that cuts your internet connection if the VPN connection drops. We also considered the VPN protocols offered by each service.
  • Additional features: When applicable, we considered other features and services a VPN provides. This includes but is not limited to, diskless servers, customer service options, number of simultaneous connections and add-ons, such as secure email or password manager services.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Chime offers online-only accounts that minimize fees plus, get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposits
Find the right savings account for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the right savings account for you
Help your money grow by finding the savings account that offers the best rates and features for you
Latest