5 best VPN services of May 2024

Who's this for? Surfshark is an affordable option for large households because you can connect unlimited devices with a single subscription. Standout features: Most VPNs allow 10 or fewer devices to be connected to the service simultaneously. Ten devices may sound like a lot, but you can blow through that limit easily when you count up the smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices you want to connect to a VPN. If you ever want to use the VPN on more devices, you'll need to pay for another subscription or remove an existing device, which is annoying or expensive. With Surfshark, you'll never have that problem. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? ExpressVPN is worth considering if you're having trouble finding a VPN that works with all of your devices. Standout features: Any decent VPN service should offer native apps for Windows, Apple devices (MacOS and iOS) and Android. ExpressVPN covers those bases and much more. It supports the above platforms plus the following: Linux

Chromebook

Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV

Chromecast

Android TV

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Routers: ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear

ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave If you're tech-savvy and comfortable manually installing a VPN, you'll have even more options for ExpressVPN's service, including additional routers, gaming systems, Roku and Chromecast. [ Jump to more details ]

Who's this for? NordVPN is a great option for those who want a server network that allows them to connect through just about anywhere and is loaded with features. Standout features: NordVPN has a large network of diskless (RAM-only) servers and you can connect to locations in 111 countries. It's not just the number of servers that make NordVPN's network so useful, it's also the features it provides. You can connect to the VPN through obfuscated servers, which hide the VPN connection and allow you to circumvent VPN blockers. For additional security, you can route your VPN connection through two servers with the Double VPN feature. NordVPN's server network is also useful for file sharing, such as torrenting, because it has peer-to-peer (P2P) servers and an Onion Over VPN option, which allows for more secure internet access with a Tor browser. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our best VPNs

Surfshark

Cost

Surfshark subscription costs Surfshark Starter Surfshark One Surfshark One+ One-month subscription $15.45 $15.95 $17.95 12-month subscription (+2 free months) $2.99/mo ($41.86 upfront) $3.49/mo ($48.86 upfront) $5.49/mo ($76.86 upfront) 24-month subscription (+2 free months) $2.29/mo ($59.54 upfront) $2.89/mo ($75.14 upfront) $4.49/mo ($116.74 upfront)



Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. The features included with each subscription tier are as follows: Surfshark Starter: VPN, ad and pop-up blockers, masked email generator, personal detail generator

VPN, ad and pop-up blockers, masked email generator, personal detail generator Surfshark One: All of the Starter features plus, real-time credit card, ID and email breach alerts; Private search engine; Personal data security reports; Antivirus, malware and webcam protection

Surfshark One+: All of the Starter and One features plus, personal data removal from marketing databases and people search sites (available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and E.U.) Platform and device support Windows

iOS

MacOS

Android

Linux

Fire TV

Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox Servers Surfshark has 3,200+ servers located in 100 countries and operates RAM-only servers, which means no data is stored long-term. Obfuscated servers: Yes (Camouflage mode)

Yes (Camouflage mode) Double VPN option: Yes (Multi-hop)

Yes (Multi-hop) Peer-to-peer (P2P) support: Yes Speed Upload: 25% average decrease

25% average decrease Download: 33% average decrease DNS leaks Ipleak.com: No leaks

No leaks Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks Simultaneous connections Unlimited Kill switch Yes VPN protocols WireGuard

IKEv2

OpenVPN (TCP or UDP) Customer service Email or online submission: Yes

Yes Live chat: Yes

Yes Phone: No Additional features Surfshark has a no-logs policy and doesn't track users' online activity, a claim that has been independently verified. It also offers a dedicated IP address for an additional monthly fee. With a dedicated IP address, you can circumvent some of the hassle of using a VPN such as avoiding the need to constantly complete CAPTCHAs to verify you are human. [ Return to VPN summary ]

ExpressVPN

Cost Monthly subscription: $12.95

$12.95 6-month subscription: $9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront)

$9.99/mo ($59.95 upfront) Annual subscription: $8.32/mo ($99.95 upfront) Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Platform and device support Windows

Mac

Linux

Chromebook

Amazon Fire tablet

Android

iOS

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV

Chromecast

Android TV

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Routers : ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear

ExpressVPN Aircove, Asus, Linksys, Netgear Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave

Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Vivaldi, Chromium, Brave Manual setup: Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, 4 and 5, Chromecast, Roku and more Servers ExpressVPN has RAM-only servers in over 100 locations. Obfuscated connection: Yes

Yes Double VPN option: No

No Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: No Speed Upload: 14% average decrease

14% average decrease Download: 56% average decrease DNS leaks Ipleak.com: No leaks

No leaks Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks Simultaneous connections 8 Kill switch Yes VPN protocols Lightway (UDP and TCP)

OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)

IKEv2 Customer service Email or online submission: Yes

Yes Live chat: Yes

Yes Phone: No Additional features ExpressVPN has a strict independently audited no-logging policy and doesn't keep records of users' activity or connections. With an ExpressVPN subscription, you'll also get access to ExpressVPN Keys its password manager. This service allows you to store an unlimited number of passwords, generate secure passwords easily and autofill your login credentials on websites and apps. [ Return to VPN summary ]

NordVPN

Cost

NordVPN subscription costs Basic Plus Ultimate Monthly $12.99 $13.99 $15.99 1-year plan w/3 extra months $4.59 ($68.85 upfront) $5.49 ($82.35 upfront) $7.49 (112.35 upfront) 2-year plan w/3 extra months $3.69 ($99.63 upfront) $4.69 ($126.63 upfront) $6.69 ($180.63 upfront)



Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's what's included: Basic: VPN service

VPN service Plus: VPN service, malware protection, password manager, data breach scanner and a tracker/ad blocker

VPN service, malware protection, password manager, data breach scanner and a tracker/ad blocker Ultimate: Everything included with Basic and Plus memberships and one terabyte of encrypted cloud storage, $1 million in identity theft coverage, $100,000 in cyber extortion protection (insurances are only available to eligible U.S.-based subscribers) Platform and device support Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS

Linux

Android TV

Apple TV

Browser extensions: Chrome, Edge, Firefox Servers NordVPN operates a network of over 6,300 RAM-only servers in 100+ countries. Obfuscated servers: Yes

Yes Double VPN option: Yes

Yes Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes Speed Upload: 9% average decrease

9% average decrease Download: 41% average decrease DNS leaks Ipleak.com: No leaks

No leaks Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks Simultaneous connections 10 Kill switch Yes VPN protocols NordLynx

IKEv2

OpenVPN (UDP and TCP) Customer service Email or online submission: Yes

Yes Live chat: Yes

Yes Phone: No Additional features NordVPN offers a range of additional features with its bundled services and optional add-ons. You can pay an additional fee for a dedicated IP, which allows you to avoid repeating the verification process for certain sites and lowers your risk of having your IP address blocked from accessing certain sites. A NordVPN subscription also includes NordLocker (encrypted storage) and NordPass (password manager). There are free and paid versions of both of these products. NordVPN has an independently verified no-logging policy, which means this service doesn't track or log your internet traffic. [ Return to VPN summary ]

Proton VPN

Cost

Proton VPN subscription costs Free VPN Plus Proton Unlimited Monthly Free $9.99 $12.99 12 months Free $4.99/mo ($107.76 upfront) $9.99/mo ($119.88 upfront) 24 months Free $4.49/mo ($59.88 upfront) $7.99 ($191.76 upfront)



Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Here's a basic overview of some of the features available with each pricing tier: Free: One device connected at a time, unlimited data, one Proton secure email address, access to servers in five countries

One device connected at a time, unlimited data, one Proton secure email address, access to servers in five countries VPN Plus: One Proton secure email address, access to all of Proton's servers and VPN features (split tunneling, Double hop, P2P, etc.), ad blocker and malware protection

One Proton secure email address, access to all of Proton's servers and VPN features (split tunneling, Double hop, P2P, etc.), ad blocker and malware protection Proton Unlimited: VPN Plus services and enhanced features for Proton Calendar, Proton Mail, Proton Drive and Proton Pass (password manager) Platform and device support Windows

MacOS

iOS

Android

Linux

Android TV

Chromebook

Browser extensions: Chrome, Firefox Servers Proton VPN has a network of over 4,400 servers in 90+ countries. Obfuscated connection: Yes

Yes Double VPN option: Yes (Secure Core)

Yes (Secure Core) Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes Speed (paid version) Upload: 21% average decrease

21% average decrease Download: 47% average decrease DNS leaks Ipleak.com: No leaks

No leaks Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks Simultaneous connections 10 (one connection with a free account) Kill switch Yes VPN protocols WireGuard

OpenVPN (UDP and TCP)

Stealth Customer service Email or online submission: Yes

Yes Live chat: Yes, with a paid subscription

Yes, with a paid subscription Phone: No Additional features Proton VPN has a serious array of security features to protect your entire online existence. It offers secure storage, email, calendar and password management on top of its VPN service. It has a robust no-logs policy and doesn't log your traffic, site visits, session lengths or location information. [ Return to VPN summary ]

Hotspot Shield®

Cost Monthly subscription: $12.99

$12.99 Yearly subscription: $7.99/mo ($95.99 upfront) Prices vary frequently based on various factors and these costs were valid at the time of publishing. Hotspot Shield also offers a free version of its VPN service. There is a 45-day money-back guarantee on all plans. Platform and device support Windows

MacOS

iOS

Android

Linux

Android TV

Browser extensions: Chrome Servers Hotspot Shield's server network includes 3,200+ servers in 80+ countries. Obfuscated servers: Yes

Yes Double VPN option: No

No Peer-to-peer (P2P) servers: Yes Speed (paid version) Upload: 14% average decrease

14% average decrease Download: 31% average decrease DNS leaks Ipleak.com: No leaks

No leaks Dnsleaktest.com: No leaks Simultaneous connections 10 (one connection with the free version) Kill switch Yes VPN protocols Hydra

WireGuard

IKEv2 Customer service Email or online submission: Yes

Yes Live chat: Yes

Yes Phone: No Additional features Hotspot Shield says it doesn't log information that links your account or identity with your VPN activity and it doesn't keep records of what sites or apps you use while connected to its VPN. However, it does record the bandwidth used and the locations of the servers you connect to. [ Return to VPN summary ]

FAQs What is a VPN? A virtual private network, or VPN, is software that creates a secure internet connection for your devices by sending your data through an encrypted tunnel. Is it worth having a VPN on your phone? Most VPN providers offer native mobile apps and having a VPN on your phone can increase your digital security when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks in cafes and airports. What is the best VPN? The best VPN for you will heavily depend on what you need a VPN for and how you intend to use it. You should also consider what devices or devices you want a VPN to protect and ensure the service you want to use supports that device. Many top VPNs have money-back guarantees and may offer a free trial period, so you can test a service to see if it's best for you.

Bottom line

A VPN is essential for anyone who wants to increase their digital privacy and security. The features and costs of a VPN vary widely from one service to the next. This makes it important to understand what you need in a VPN provider, so you don't end up paying for features you don't use.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice. Every is based on rigorous reporting by our team of writers and editors. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best VPNS.

Our methodology

To determine which VPNs are best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared over a dozen VPN services. We focused on VPNs geared toward individuals and small businesses and reviewed them on this set of criteria: Cost : VPNs are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned is up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser.

: VPNs are generally offered with monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned is up-to-date at the time of publication. Some services may offer limited free trials depending on what platform you subscribe through, however, we only considered offers publicly available through a browser. Platforms : For this list, we only reviewed services available on four major platforms: iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows. However, many VPNs are also available on additional platforms, which we took into consideration.

: For this list, we only reviewed services available on four major platforms: iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows. However, many VPNs are also available on additional platforms, which we took into consideration. Speed : Determining how much a VPN impacts your upload and download speeds can be tricky. To provide a baseline for how much each service impacts speed, we tested the upload and download speeds of each VPN against a non-VPN connection and showed the percentage of speed reduction for each product. Connection speeds were measured using Speedtest by Ookla.

: Determining how much a VPN impacts your upload and download speeds can be tricky. To provide a baseline for how much each service impacts speed, we tested the upload and download speeds of each VPN against a non-VPN connection and showed the percentage of speed reduction for each product. Connection speeds were measured using Speedtest by Ookla. Network : To determine the strength of a VPN's network, we looked at the number of servers and countries that are available for users to connect to.

: To determine the strength of a VPN's network, we looked at the number of servers and countries that are available for users to connect to. Security : As a baseline, all VPNs we review for this list have no DNS leaks (tested with DNS Leak Test and IPLeak), a no logs policy and a kill switch that cuts your internet connection if the VPN connection drops. We also considered the VPN protocols offered by each service.

: As a baseline, all VPNs we review for this list have no DNS leaks (tested with DNS Leak Test and IPLeak), a no logs policy and a kill switch that cuts your internet connection if the VPN connection drops. We also considered the VPN protocols offered by each service. Additional features: When applicable, we considered other features and services a VPN provides. This includes but is not limited to, diskless servers, customer service options, number of simultaneous connections and add-ons, such as secure email or password manager services. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.