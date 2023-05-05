Is the Apple high-yield savings account worth it? Here are 6 accounts with higher APY

Apple recently launched a high-yield savings account administered by Goldman Sachs, offering 4.15% APY on your savings. While that amount is more than 10 times the national average APY, it's not the highest rate available in today's climate — some accounts earn APYs of 5.00% and a few are starting to brush up against 6.00% APY. But, Apple Savings could be a convenient way for Apple Card users to make their Daily Cash, (the money earned through Apple's cashback program) grow in a way it otherwise wouldn't. Here's how Apple's high-yield savings account stacks up against the competition and what you need to know to get a higher rate.

Apple Savings Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.15% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee No

Overdraft fees No

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply.

Who is Apple's high-yield savings account for?

Apple Savings could be a good fit for Apple Card users. Unlike many other savings accounts, you'll need to have an Apple Card in order to access this account. Opening an Apple Card could give you access to the savings account. However, you shouldn't just get a new card without thinking through the consequences. For example, if you're applying for a mortgage, it might not be the right time to open a new card. Opening a line of credit can cause your credit score to drop a few points, which could work against you when buying a home.

How does Apple’s high-yield savings account work?

The savings account automatically collects the Daily Cash earned by the Apple Card. That could help the amount you earn grow on its own without needing to transfer points or money from a similar cashback card. Additionally, you can fund your account with deposits from a linked external bank account like you would with any other savings account. After depositing your funds, your interest will compound daily and be credited to your account monthly. Apple Savings does have a limit, however — the maximum balance for a single account is $250,000.

How does Apple’s savings account stack up to the competition?

There are a number of high-yield savings accounts on the market. Here's how Apple's savings account compares to other high-yield savings accounts. Accessibility If you don't have an Apple Card and don't have any plans to open one, you won't have access to this savings account. However, there are plenty of savings accounts that allow you to manage your money from an app, and don't require you to be part of the Apple ecosystem. UFB Premier Savings for example, offers an interest rate of 4.81% APY and has an app that lets you manage the account available on both the Apple App and the Google Play stores.

UFB Premier Savings Learn More UFB Premier Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.81% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes Terms apply.

Interest rates Simply put, higher APYs are available for those who want to chase the best possible rate. However, many savings accounts have restrictions on how much money can earn the top-tier rate. Varo's Savings Account offers 5.00% APY on up to $5,000, and Mango Savings offers 6.00% APY on up to $2,500 in savings. But, not all have limits. For example, Western Alliance Bank offers a high-yield savings account that earns 4.85% APY without a cap.

Varo Savings Account Learn More Bank Account Services are provided by Varo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Begin earning 3.00% APY and qualify to earn 5.00% APY if meet requirements

Minimum balance $0.01 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Varo Bank Account Terms apply.

Mango Savings™ Learn More Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% APY on up to $2,500 if make signature purchases of $1,500 or more and have a minimum balance of $25 at the end of the month (after, 0.10% APY for balances over $2,500; $5,000 cap)

Minimum balance $25

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transfers out each month and transfer amounts to savings apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes, offers prepaid debit card Terms apply.

However, 4.15% APY isn't something to overlook. With the average savings account earning 0.24% APY according to Bankrate data, this could be a significant advantage for those who haven't considered a high-yield savings account and want to work with a platform they already use. Fees Like many of CNBC Select's top picks for the best high-yield savings accounts, Apple Savings doesn't charge any service fees or charges. Other banks that don't charge a monthly fee include Newtek Bank's Personal High Yield Savings and CFG Bank, though the latter requires a $1,000 minimum deposit.

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings Learn More Newtek Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.00% APY

Minimum balance $0.01 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply; withdrawals from your account can only be transferred to the original external funding source

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Only a business checking account

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Newtek checking account Terms apply.

Bottom line

Apple's high-yield savings account offers a solid 4.15% APY and a fee-free experience to those with an Apple Card. For those who want the highest possible rate or don't have an Apple Card, you have plenty of other options to earn high a interest rate with another account. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

