Can you get an ATM card for a savings account?

While savings accounts typically don't offer a debit card, some come with an ATM card, making it easier for you to access cash from your savings when you need it. Savings accounts aren't meant for everyday spending. But when an emergency strikes, the option to withdraw the money you have saved at an ATM can be helpful. Below, CNBC Select lists the best savings accounts that offer ATM cards and explains what to consider before pulling cash from your savings.

Savings accounts that offer ATM cards

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.00%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Free ATM card and no ATM fees Cons $100 minimum opening deposit required, though there's no minimum balance after that

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

UFB Best Savings also offers excellent returns. UFB Direct is an online-only bank and doesn't have any physical branches, but it does offer free ATM cards for savings account holders.

UFB Best Savings Learn More UFB Best Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.21% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Free ATM card

Free transfers between direct deposit accounts

Online and SMS banking available

Mobile check deposits Cons No option to add a checking account

No physical branch locations

Potential overdraft fee, though, overdraft protection is offered Learn More View More

Finally, Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings is our top pick for easy access to your cash. Besides getting an optional ATM card, you can access your cash by wire transfer or through an electronic transfer. Even better, you can conduct unlimited ATM transactions. Synchrony doesn't charge ATM fees, but the ATM provider may. Synchrony Bank refunds ATM fees in the U.S. up to $5 per statement cycle.

Synchrony Bank CD Learn More Information about the Synchrony Bank CD has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.25%* on a 3 month term

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee For 3-month CD: 90 days interest, whether or not earned See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Higher-than-average APY

Compounds interest daily

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Website is easy to navigate Cons You can’t access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fee *Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is effective as of 12/14/2022. A penalty may be imposed for early withdrawals. Fees may reduce earnings. After maturity, if you choose to roll over your CD, you will earn the base rate of interest in effect at that time. Offer applies to personal accounts only. Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are not eligible for this offer.

Learn More View More

When it comes to high-yield savings accounts from big banks and brick-and-mortar savings accounts, many offer ATM access if you also have a checking account with the bank. The Citi® Savings Account stands out for providing an ATM card even if you don't have a checking account with Citi.

Citi® Savings Account Learn More Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.85%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee $4.50 per month, with options to waive.

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee N/A

Overdraft fees Overdraft protection when you link your savings account to your checking account

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Low monthly maintenance fee, plus option to waive with $4500 minimum daily balance

No minimum deposit to open an account

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Higher APY relationship rates are available Cons Low APY

Has monthly maintenance fees (although lower than others) Learn More View More

What you need to know about using a savings account ATM card

Unlike debit cards, ATM cards can generally only be used to withdraw cash from your savings account and not to make purchases from stores. Having quick access to your savings with an ATM card can be convenient, but it's best not to make withdrawing money from your savings account a habit. There may be limitations and fees in place when it comes to using your ATM card. Normally, you're limited to six withdrawals from a savings account per month. With an ATM card, the limit may be different or not apply at all, so make sure to look for this information before taking cash out of your savings account. To add to that, you might be hit with ATM fees for each transaction. Even if your bank allows unlimited ATM withdrawals and you have no fees to worry about, it's wise to still avoid tapping into your savings if you can. Savings are an essential part of your financial well-being, and a savings account is meant to keep these funds intact. That's why unlike a checking account designed for daily spending, a savings account has features in place to prevent frequent withdrawals. If you find yourself often needing to access your savings to cover daily expenses, it may be a good idea to revise your budget. Ensure you've set realistic goals and know how you're planning to achieve them. You can use a budgeting app to help you with that. For instance, here are some of CNBC Select's favorite budgeting apps:

When you might want a savings account with an ATM card

There's one type of savings an ATM card can be beneficial for: an emergency fund. Your emergency fund is a financial cushion you can fall on in case of large unexpected expenses or situations such as job loss. It's generally recommended to have between three and six months' worth of basic expenses saved for emergencies. You never want to touch this money unless absolutely necessary, but when an emergency happens, you want to have quick and easy access to the funds. If your checking and savings accounts are at different financial institutions, an electronic transfer can take days. When you need cash urgently, this may become a major obstacle. In such cases, an ATM card can be incredibly helpful, allowing you to get money when you need it.

What is Regulation D?

Until April 2020, Regulation D limited the number of withdrawals and transfers you can make from a savings account to six per statement cycle. These restrictions were lifted in response to financial hardships associated with the coronavirus pandemic and there are no plans to re-impose the transfer limits at this time. However, these changes were optional for banks, meaning they weren't required to alter or lift their limits — and many haven't. That said, even before the changes, Regulation D limited only certain withdrawals, such as electronic transfers and withdrawals via checks. The rule didn't apply to withdrawals from an ATM or bank teller.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.