Here are the 5 best budgeting apps of 2021

Many financial experts and personal finance gurus agree that making a budget is key to taking control of your money.
If the B word seems daunting and tedious, however, you're not alone. That's why dozens of companies have created apps that do the grunt work for you. Budgeting apps typically link to your bank accounts and credit cards and automatically track your purchases from there. Many even categorize your spending into different buckets (transportation, food, etc.) so you know exactly where your money goes. By using a good budgeting app, you save time you would otherwise spend manually inputting numbers into a spreadsheet — all the while encouraging you spend less and save more.
To determine which budgeting apps are the best overall, CNBC Select reviewed and compared over a dozen apps, looking at their pricing and their features. To rank the top five, we only considered apps that sync your transactions, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices. We favored those that have a considerable number of user reviews and high ratings.
The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. They each have at least 1,000 reviews in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), as well as a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on both platforms.
Below, we review the top five budgeting apps. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best budgeting apps.)
Free
Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth
Yes, but users can modify
Yes, bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access
34-day free trial then $84 per year or $11.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)
Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.
No
Yes, bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more
Free basic budgeting app; $34.99 per year to upgrade to the premium version, PocketGuard Plus
Taking into account your estimated income, upcoming expenses and savings goals, "In My Pocket" feature uses an algorithm to show how much you have available for everyday spending
Yes, but users can modify
Yes, bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID
App is free, but users have option to add investment management services for 0.89% of their money (for accounts under $1 million)
A budgeting app and investment tool that tracks both your spending and your wealth
Yes, but users can customize
Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication
Free
Allows couples to see both partners' bank accounts, credit cards, loans and investments (and each partner can select what to share with the other) so you can manage money together and see everything at one glance
Yes, but users can customize
Yes, you and your partner's bank and credit cards
Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)
Data encryption, Touch ID and multi-factor authentication
Once you download a budgeting app to your mobile device, tablet or computer, the app helps you track your money. The basic budgeting apps show you how much you earn and organize your expenses into separate categories so that you can see where and how much you spend.
Many budgeting apps offer much more than that, however. The best ones come with other services, such as monitoring your savings, your investments, your debts and/or your credit score. They will offer alerts when you have an upcoming bill due or recommend ways you can save.
Budgeting apps often sync with your bank accounts so it automatically tracks your spending. Some require that you input your transactions manually, which can take time.
Many budgeting apps are free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up.
After a free trial, or if you want to upgrade beyond the free option, budgeting apps can cost anywhere between $1 per month for very basic budgeting features to $6-$15 per month for more advanced tools and customized tips for users. Sometimes, you can get a discount if you pay an annual fee instead of monthly.
The short answer: You don't need to. There are plenty of free budgeting apps on the market if you don't want to invest in one. A solid choice is Mint, which we ranked best free budgeting app.
However, free apps usually have limited features or a bunch of in-app ads.
If you want a more robust budgeting app that offers a variety of premium services (such as a retirement planner tool), or you simply can't stand all the ads, consider a subscription-based app where you pay a monthly or annual fee.
You might find that paying for an app encourages you to use it more since you have some monetary stake in it. If that means you get serious about trimming your spending and saving more, the fee could be worthwhile.
Be sure to check if the app offers any sort of free trial so you can test it out before paying for it.
To determine which budgeting apps offer the best user experience, CNBC Select analyzed over a dozen apps offered by the top companies in this market and looked at their pricing, features, user reviews and ratings.
We narrowed down our ranking by only considering apps that sync transactions from users' bank accounts, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices so are accessible and compatible for most.
All of the apps in our round-up have a sizable number of user reviews and high ratings. Each app on this list has at least 1,000 reviews in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), as well as a rating over 4 stars (out of 5) on both platforms.
Other factors we looked at included apps' security features, user customization and educational tools offered.