Here are the 5 best budgeting apps of 2021

Many financial experts and personal finance gurus agree that making a budget is key to taking control of your money. If the B word seems daunting and tedious, however, you're not alone. That's why dozens of companies have created apps that do the grunt work for you. Budgeting apps typically link to your bank accounts and credit cards and automatically track your purchases from there. Many even categorize your spending into different buckets (transportation, food, etc.) so you know exactly where your money goes. By using a good budgeting app, you save time you would otherwise spend manually inputting numbers into a spreadsheet — all the while encouraging you spend less and save more. To determine which budgeting apps are the best overall, CNBC Select reviewed and compared over a dozen apps, looking at their pricing and their features. To rank the top five, we only considered apps that sync your transactions, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices. We favored those that have a considerable number of user reviews and high ratings. The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. They each have at least 1,000 reviews in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), as well as a rating of 4 stars (out of 5) or higher on both platforms. Below, we review the top five budgeting apps. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best budgeting apps.)

Best budgeting apps

Budgeting app FAQs

Best overall free app

Mint Learn More Information about Mint has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by Mint prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free to use

Syncs to your bank accounts and credit cards

Users can create savings goals, track investments

Customized alerts when over budget, for large transactions, ATM fees, etc.

Bill payment reminders

Credit monitoring service

Offers blog and education tools, such as a loan repayment calculator

Security features include Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access Cons Some user reviews complain of ads, glitches in app, expenses assigned to wrong category Learn More View More

Best app for serious budgeters

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Information about You Need a Budget (YNAB) has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by YNAB prior to publication. Cost 34-day free trial then $84 per year or $11.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers a 34-day free trial, and students get 12 months free

Designed to help you get out of debt

YNAB website claims average user saves $600 in their first two months and more than $6,000 in their first year

Syncs to your bank accounts and credit cards

Users can set goals, customize spending categories

Offers educational resources, such as budgeting advice and 100+ free workshops offered every week

Personal customer support

Security features include encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Cons Costs $84 per year or $11.99 per month

Customer reviews note that it takes longer to set up than other apps Learn More View More

Best app for over-spenders

PocketGuard Learn More Information about PocketGuard has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by PocketGuard prior to publication. Cost Free basic budgeting app; $34.99 per year to upgrade to the premium version, PocketGuard Plus

Standout features Taking into account your estimated income, upcoming expenses and savings goals, "In My Pocket" feature uses an algorithm to show how much you have available for everyday spending

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free version available

Helps users avoid overspending by setting spending limits

Syncs to your bank accounts

Users can set category budgets (create multiple budgets with PocketGuard Plus; otherwise, basic users are limited to two budgets) and create their own spending categories (with PocketGuard Plus)

Easy to visualize spending/cash flow with charts and graphs

App is simple to set up and use

Automated savings feature where users can set goals and make deposits into linked bank account labeled "Goal account" (create multiple goals with PocketGuard Plus; otherwise, basic users are limited to one goal)

Bill payment reminders

Shows areas where you can save and negotiate for lower bills

Offers educational blog

Security features include major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID Cons Costs $34.99 per year to upgrade to premium version

Some reviews say app doesn't always categorize transactions correctly Learn More View More

Best app for investors

Personal Capital Learn More Information about Personal Capital has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by Personal Capital prior to publication. Cost App is free, but users have option to add investment management services for 0.89% of their money (for accounts under $1 million)

Standout features A budgeting app and investment tool that tracks both your spending and your wealth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can customize

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards, as well as IRAs, 401(k)s, mortgages and loans

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free to use

Includes money-tracking dashboard, plus a net-worth tracker as well as a breakdown of your investment portfolio

Offers free investing tools, such as a retirement planner, education planner and fee analyzer to check portfolio fees

Syncs to your bank accounts

Offers Daily Capital blog for financial planning tips

Security features include data encryption, fraud protection and strong user authentication Cons Budgeting features aren't as comprehensive as other apps

Investment management services come with cost Learn More View More

Best app for couples

Honeydue Learn More Information about Honeydue has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by Honeydue prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Allows couples to see both partners' bank accounts, credit cards, loans and investments (and each partner can select what to share with the other) so you can manage money together and see everything at one glance

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can customize

Links to accounts Yes, you and your partner's bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Data encryption, Touch ID and multi-factor authentication See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free to use

Helps couples manage their money together, track spending, coordinate bills

Syncs to you and your partner's bank accounts

Choose what accounts you want to share

Users set up monthly spending limits in each category and are alerted when they or their partner is reaching limit

Bill payment reminders

Chat and send emojis to your partner through the app

Offers joint bank account

Security features include data encryption, Touch ID and multi-factor authentication Cons Some reports of app being buggy and transactions not showing up immediately Learn More View More

Budgeting app FAQs

What does a budgeting app do?

Once you download a budgeting app to your mobile device, tablet or computer, the app helps you track your money. The basic budgeting apps show you how much you earn and organize your expenses into separate categories so that you can see where and how much you spend. Many budgeting apps offer much more than that, however. The best ones come with other services, such as monitoring your savings, your investments, your debts and/or your credit score. They will offer alerts when you have an upcoming bill due or recommend ways you can save. Budgeting apps often sync with your bank accounts so it automatically tracks your spending. Some require that you input your transactions manually, which can take time.

How much do budgeting apps cost?

Many budgeting apps are free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. After a free trial, or if you want to upgrade beyond the free option, budgeting apps can cost anywhere between $1 per month for very basic budgeting features to $6-$15 per month for more advanced tools and customized tips for users. Sometimes, you can get a discount if you pay an annual fee instead of monthly.

Should I pay for a budgeting app?

The short answer: You don't need to. There are plenty of free budgeting apps on the market if you don't want to invest in one. A solid choice is Mint, which we ranked best free budgeting app. However, free apps usually have limited features or a bunch of in-app ads. If you want a more robust budgeting app that offers a variety of premium services (such as a retirement planner tool), or you simply can't stand all the ads, consider a subscription-based app where you pay a monthly or annual fee. You might find that paying for an app encourages you to use it more since you have some monetary stake in it. If that means you get serious about trimming your spending and saving more, the fee could be worthwhile. Be sure to check if the app offers any sort of free trial so you can test it out before paying for it.

Our methodology

To determine which budgeting apps offer the best user experience, CNBC Select analyzed over a dozen apps offered by the top companies in this market and looked at their pricing, features, user reviews and ratings. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering apps that sync transactions from users' bank accounts, come with low (or no) cost to sign up, are easy to use and can be accessed on multiple devices so are accessible and compatible for most. The five apps we selected for this ranking are either free, offer a free version or have a free trial for users to test out before signing up. All of the apps in our round-up have a sizable number of user reviews and high ratings. Each app on this list has at least 1,000 reviews in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), as well as a rating over 4 stars (out of 5) on both platforms. Other factors we looked at included apps' security features, user customization and educational tools offered.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.