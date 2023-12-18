5 best student loans for applicants with bad or no credit

When applying for any type of loan, the higher an applicant's credit score, the better chances they have at qualifying for low interest rates and other favorable terms. But when it comes to paying for college, many students may have a low or no credit score because they simply haven't been able to build credit yet. Fortunately, there are still strong financing options for students with poor credit, including both federal and private student loans. Below, CNBC Select rounds up some of the best student loans for bad credit. We focused on factors like eligibility requirements, availability, amounts, interest rates, terms, repayment options, borrower protections and any bonus features. (See our methodology for more information on how we made this list.)

Best student loans for bad credit

Best overall

Federal Subsidized/Unsubsidized Student Loan Learn More Cost 1.057% of the loan amount for loans disbursed on or after Oct. 1, 2020

Eligible loans Direct Subsidized and Unsubsidized loans

Loan types Fixed rate

Fixed rates (APR) 5.50% for Subsidized and Unsubsidized Undergraduate loans; 7.05% for unsubsidized graduate loans

Loan terms 10–25 years, depending on the repayment plan

Loan amounts Up to $31,000 for dependent undergraduate and up to $138,500 for graduate or professional students (annual limit depends on your year in school)

Minimum credit score Not disclosed

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer Not required See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Can request deferment or forbearance

Can choose from multiple repayment plan options

Low fee charged on the loan disbursement amount

Available to both undergraduate and graduate or professional students

Loan forgiveness programs available for eligible borrowers under eligible repayment plans

U.S. Department of Education pays the interest on direct subsidized loans while you're still school at least half time, during grace period and during times of deferment Cons Borrower is responsible for paying the interest on direct unsubsidized loans at all times, including while they're still in school and during the grace period

Loan is not serviced by the U.S. Department of Education; borrowers will receive a loan servicer after graduating to manage their payments Learn More View More

Federal Subsidized and Unsubsidized student loans are a great starting point for most students because they don't require a credit check and offer the same fixed, low rates for all borrowers. Federal student loan borrowers can choose from various repayment options and may qualify for certain federal loan forgiveness programs. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for no co-signer

Funding U Learn More Eligible borrowers Qualifying undergraduate borrowers

Loan amounts Up to $20,000 per school year

Loan terms 10 years

Loan types Fixed

Borrower protections Forbearance options available

Co-signer required? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Considers borrowers' earning potential

Borrowers have hardship protections

No co-signer required

No fee for paying off loan early

0.5% interest rate discount for making interest-only payments in school

Loan officer assigned to each borrower for hands-on help Cons Only 10-year loan terms

Only fixed-rate loans

Not available in every U.S. state

Non-cosigned loans tend to charge higher interest rates Learn More View More

Funding U is unique in that it doesn't allow students to apply for a loan with a co-signer. Instead, this lender uses other criteria to approve applicants, such as the school's graduation rate, class hours completed, estimated graduation date, academic record, major and employment or internship experience. While this lender doesn't use your credit score to approve or deny you, it may still look at your credit history to make sure there are no instances of missed payments or collections items. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for long grace periods

Ascent® Funding Learn More Eligible borrowers Qualifying undergraduate juniors and seniors, graduate students

Loan amounts Up to $200,000 for undergraduate and $400,000 for graduate loans

Loan terms Range from 5 to 15 years

Loan types Variable and fixed

Borrower protections Deferment and forbearance options available

Co-signer required? No

Offer student loan refinancing? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Considers borrowers with no credit

High loan amount

Variable and fixed rates, so you can choose

Borrowers have hardship protections

No co-signer required

Offers co-signer release

No origination, application or prepayment fees

Up to 1% interest rate discount for autopay

1% cash back rewards

Accepts in-school payments Cons Non-cosigned loans tend to charge higher interest rates

Doesn't offer student loan refinancing Learn More View More

Ascent Funding is another top choice for students applying without a co-signer, but what makes it really stand out is its long grace periods. A six-month grace period is common with federal student loans as well as with some private student loan lenders, but Ascent offers grace periods from nine to 36 months, depending on whether you're an undergrad or graduate student or medical or dental school student. There's also up to a 1% rate discount when signing up for autopay. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for applying with a co-signer

College Ave Learn More Eligible borrowers Undergraduate and graduate students, parents

Loan amounts $1,000 minimum; maximum up to cost of attendance

Loan terms Range from 5 to 20 years

Loan types Variable and fixed

Borrower protections Deferment, forbearance and grace period options available

Co-signer required? Only for international students

Offer student loan refinancing? Yes - click here for details See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High loan amount

Flexible repayment terms

Variable and fixed rates, so you can choose

Borrowers have hardship protections

No co-signer required for U.S. students

Offers co-signer release

No origination, application or prepayment fees

0.25% interest rate discount for autopay

Offers student loan refinancing

Accepts in-school payments Cons Non-cosigned loans tend to charge higher interest rates

Co-signer release can't be made until half of repayment term has passed Learn More View More

College Ave allows students with limited or no credit history to apply for its student loans with a co-signer. The credit score requirement for co-signers is on the lower end — according to its website, eligible co-signers must have a minimum credit score in the mid-600s. There's also a 0.25% rate discount when signing up for autopay. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for flexible payment terms

Earnest Learn More Eligible borrowers Undergraduate and graduate students, parents, half-time students, international and DACA students

Loan amounts $1,000 minimum (or up to state); maximum up to cost of attendance

Loan terms Range from 5 to 15 years

Loan types Variable and fixed

Borrower protections 9-month grace period

Co-signer required? No

Offer student loan refinancing? Yes - click here for details See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Applicants with fair credit can qualify

High loan amount

Variable and fixed rates, so you can choose

Borrowers have hardship protections

No co-signer required

No origination or prepayment fees

0.25% interest rate discount for autopay

Allows qualified borrowers to skip one payment every 12 months and make it up later

Offers student loan refinancing

Accepts in-school payments Cons Non-cosigned loans tend to charge higher interest rates

No co-signer release option available

Variable rates not available everywhere Actual rate and available repayment terms will vary based on your income. Fixed rates range from 4.96% APR to 9.74% APR (excludes 0.25% Auto Pay discount). Variable rates range from 5.72% APR to 9.74% APR (excludes 0.25% Auto Pay discount). Earnest variable interest rate student loan refinance loans are based on a publicly available index, the 30-day Average Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The variable rate is based on the rate published on the 25th day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month, rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent. The rate will not increase more than once per month. The maximum rate for your loan is 8.95% if your loan term is 10 years or less. For loan terms of more than 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95%. Please note, we are not able to offer variable rate loans in AK, IL, MN, NH, OH, TN, and TX. Our lowest rates are only available for our most credit qualified borrowers and contain our .25% auto pay discount from a checking or savings account. Learn More View More

Earnest allows applicants with a minimum FICO® Score of 650 to apply and offers a little more flexibility than other lenders when it comes to repayment. There are four repayment plans to choose from: Standard repayment, interest-only repayment, extended-term repayment and a rate reduction program. There are also options for forbearance, deferment and student loan forgiveness and discharge — something private lenders generally don't offer. Plus, get a 0.25% rate discount when signing up for autopay. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top student loans for bad credit

Federal Student Aid

Federal direct loans are available to all college students, regardless of credit score or income, and everyone receives the same fixed rate. All you need to get them is to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Plus, borrowers can build credit as they pay off their federal student loans. Students may qualify for subsidized or unsubsidized loans based on financial need. Unlike many private student loan lenders that may require borrowers to pay interest on their loans while still in school, subsidized loans do not accrue interest while in school because the government covers it. Eligible loans Direct Subsidized Loans are available to undergraduate students; Unsubsidized Loans are available to undergraduate, graduate and professional students Loan amounts Up to $31,000 for dependent undergraduates and up to $138,500 for graduate or professional students; see here for more information on the annual limits for each year that you're in school. Loan terms 10 to 25 years, depending on the repayment program you choose [ Return to summary ]

Funding U

Funding U offers co-signer-free student loans with fixed interest rates and no prepayment penalties. They are an attractive option for those just starting their financial journey since the lender doesn't rely on credit scores to approve or deny applicants, but loan repayment terms are limited to a span of just 10 years. Funding U offers a 0.5% interest rate discount to students who make interest-only payments while in school, as well as forbearance options. Note that Funding U's loans are only available to residents in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. (Terms and conditions vary by state. Loan type and loan amount availability may vary by state.) Eligible loans Undergraduate loans Loan amounts Up to $20,000 per school year Loan terms 10 years [ Return to summary ]

Ascent

Ascent offers long grace periods for different student loan borrowers depending on the type of degree program you're enrolled in. Undergraduates, for instance, get a nine-month grace period before they're required to make payments after graduating. By comparison, the grace period for Federal student loans is typically just six months. Ascent has no fees for paying off your loan early, as well as no origination or application fee. It also offers rewards like 1% cash back on principal loan amounts at graduation and there are deferment and forbearance options available to borrowers. Eligible loans Undergraduate and graduate loans, health professions and PhD, Master's loans Loan amounts $2,001 minimum; maximum up to $200,000 for undergraduate loans; up to $400,000 for graduate loans Loan terms 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20 years [ Return to summary ]

College Ave

College Ave has low credit score requirements for students who are applying with a co-signer. This lender also offers multi-year approval exclusive to undergraduate student borrowers. According to its website, as much as 90% of applicants get approved for multi-year loans, which takes some of the hassle out of applying for funding for subsequent college years. This lender charges no application, origination or prepayment fee and offers hardship protections like deferment, forbearance and grace period options. Eligible loans Undergraduate and graduate loans, graduate health professions and parent loans Loan amounts $1,000 minimum; maximum up to cost of attendance Loan terms 5, 8, 10, 15 years; graduate loans up to 20 years [ Return to summary ]

Earnest

Earnest considers both dependent and independent student applicants and has lending terms specific to each type of student. This lender offers four different repayment options as well as a nine-month grace period for making payments. This lender also allows borrowers to make small $25 monthly payments automatically while they're still in school to help make managing their balance feel more approachable. This lender charges no origination fees or prepayment penalties and allows borrowers to skip one payment a year without penalties. Plus, Earnest promises to match any competitor's rate and give a $100 Amazon gift card once the rate match is finalized. Eligible loans Undergraduate and graduate loans, parent loans, half-time student loans, international and DACA student loans Loan amounts $1,000 minimum (or up to state); maximum up to cost of attendance Loan terms 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years [ Return to summary ]

FAQ What is a private student loan? Private student loans are a type of funding for college education that comes from private organizations like banks and credit unions. They're used to help college students pay for tuition and other college-related expenses. Can you consolidate private student loans? Multiple private student loans can be consolidated into one private loan, but private students cannot be consolidated with federal student loans. Can you refinance private student loans? Private student loans can be refinanced to help you secure a lower interest rate on your balance. The terms for refinancing can vary based on the lender. Can private student loans be forgiven? Private student loans are not eligible for the same federal student loan forgiveness programs that federal student loans qualify for. It's very unusual for private student loan lenders to offer their version of student loan forgiveness programs.

Bottom line

Before deferring to any sort of loan for funding your college education, make sure you exhaust all student aid options that don't require you to pay back the money — like scholarships, private and state grants and even monetary gifts from loved ones. If you do need to consider loans, getting a federal loan is a solid option for many students, especially since you qualify for federal forgiveness programs and other measures that may protect borrowers. However, if you've maxed out your borrowing limits, there are student loan options from private lenders that are worth considering as well, even if you have bad or no credit.

