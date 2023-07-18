These are the 5 easiest personal loans to get — and you can receive the money within a day

Personal loans can be used to cover weddings, vacations, home repairs, emergency costs and more. However, if your credit leaves a lot to be desired or you're looking for more flexible terms, you may think you can't access good financing options. Fortunately, this doesn't have to be the case. There are a number of personal loan lenders that cater to applicants with fair or poor credit, offer flexible terms and have low minimum loan amounts. Even better, you may be able to get approved for a loan and get the funds in as little as a day. Below, CNBC Select ranks the easiest personal loans to get, based on credit score requirements, terms and funding times. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Easiest personal loans to get

Compare offers to find the best loan

Best for bad credit

Avant Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 9.95% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs, home improvements

Loan amounts $2,000 to $35,000

Terms 12 to 60 months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee up to 4.75%

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $25 per late payment after 10-day grace period Click here to see if you prequalify for a personal loan offer. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lends to applicants with scores lower credit scores

No early payoff fees

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry)

Quick funding (often by the next day)

Late payment grace period of 10 days Cons Origination fee

Potentially high interest (caps at 35.99% APR)

No autopay APR discount

No direct payments to creditors (for debt consolidation)

No co-signers Learn More View More

Who's this for? Avant Personal Loans can be an excellent option when you need access to funds quickly but have a low credit score. The lender works with applicants with credit scores as low as 550 and you can prequalify with a soft inquiry. You'll receive an approval decision within minutes (unless Avant needs more information or documents) and get the money the next day if you're approved by 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can get a loan between $2,000 and $35,000 with Avant. Loan terms range from 24 to 60 months, and there are no early payoff fees if you want to pay off your loan early. Speaking of fees, you can expect to pay up to 4.75% in origination fees. If you don't make a payment on time, Avant can also charge you up to $25 in late payment fees.

Best for flexible terms

OneMain Financial Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 18.00% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs

Loan amounts $1,500 to $20,000

Terms 24, 36, 48, 60 Months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee Flat fee starting at $25 to $500 or percentage ranging from 1% to 10% (depends on your state)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $30 per late payment or up to 15% (depends on your state) Click here to see if you prequalify for a personal loan offer. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Approves applicants with bad or fair credit

No early payoff fees

Reasonable loan minimums ($1,500) for smaller needs

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry right away)

ACH funding within 1-2 business days (sometimes same day with proper paperwork)

Option to apply for secured loan (with collateral) for potentially lower rates

Borrowers can choose the date the bill is due each month

Applicants may apply with a co-applicant or, if married, may apply for a loan separately from spouse Cons High origination fee

High interest rates

No autopay APR discount

No co-signers Information about OneMain Financial's secured loans: While not required, applicants who don't qualify for an unsecured personal loan with OneMain Financial may be offered a secured loan. A secured loan lets borrowers who want to use the equity from their car potentially qualify for lower interest that way. Rates, repayment terms and agreements vary by individual and the state in which apply. Learn more by checking for offers on OneMain Financial's site. OneMain Financial link provided by Even Financial. OneMain Financial consumer loans are offered in 44 states (we do not lend in AK, AR, CT, DC, MA, RI, and VT). Loan proceeds cannot be used for postsecondary educational expenses as defined by the CFPB's Regulation Z such as college, university or vocational expense; for any business or commercial purpose; to purchase securities; or for gambling or illegal purposes. Example loan: A $6,000 loan with a 24.99% APR that is repayable in 60 monthly installments would have monthly payments of $176.07. Additional conditions for secured offers: Secured offers require a first lien on a motor vehicle that meets our value requirements, titled in your name with valid insurance. The lender places a lien on the collateral until the loan is paid in full. Active duty military, their spouse or dependents covered by the Military Lending Act may not pledge any vehicle as collateral. Funding options; availability of funds: Loan proceeds may be disbursed by check or electronically deposited to the borrower's bank account through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) or debit card (SpeedFunds) networks. ACH funds are available approximately 1 to 2 business days after the loan closing date. Funds through SpeedFunds can be accessed on the loan closing date by using a bank-issued debit card. Borrowers in these states are subject to these minimum loan sizes: Alabama: $2,100. California: $3,000. Georgia: Unless you are a present customer, $3,100 minimum loan amount. Ohio: $2,000. Virginia: $2,600. Borrowers (other than present customers) in these states are subject to these maximum unsecured loan sizes: North Carolina: $7,500. Learn More View More

Who's this for? OneMain Financial Personal Loans can be a good choice if you want to choose from a variety of different term lengths: 24, 36, 48 or 60 months. Further, OneMain doesn't have a minimum credit score requirement. Besides your credit history, the lender will consider your income, expenses and other debts. You may also get an offer to secure your loan with collateral, such as your car. According to OneMain, the process of getting a loan — from the start of the application to funding — takes about one day on average. Plus, unlike other lenders on this list, OneMain offers physical branches you can visit. You can qualify for a loan between $1,500 and $20,000. Note, however, that borrowing from OneMain can be somewhat expensive. First, origination fees can take the form of a flat fee ranging from $25 to $500 or a percentage of the loan between 1% and 10%. Interest rates can also run high ranging from 18% to 35.99%. And finally, late fees can either be a flat $5 to $30 per late payment or 1.5% to 15% of the late amount of your last monthly payment. Luckily, there are no early payoff penalty fees.

Best for no credit history

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 4.60% - 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, home improvement, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed Credit score of 300 on at least one credit report (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 12% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of last amount due or $15, whichever is greater See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 300 score)

Will accept applicants who have insufficient credit history and don't have a credit score

No early payoff fees

99% of personal loan funds are sent the next business day after completing required paperwork before 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Cons High late fees

Origination fee of 0% to 10% of the target amount (automatically withheld from the loan before it's delivered to you)

$10 fee to request paper copies of loan agreement (no fee for eSigned virtual copies)

Must have a Social Security number Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you haven't built a sufficient credit history yet, Upstart may be one of the best lender options for you as it looks at factors beyond credit scores when considering a loan application. Namely, it can look at your education, income and employment history, as well as your financial background. You can check your loan terms without a hard inquiry before you apply. Upstart offers two term lengths — 36 and 60 months — and loan amounts anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000. Once you get approved, you can get the funds the next business day if you accept the loan before 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Upstart charges no prepayment penalty fees but its loans can still potentially come with high costs. For instance, you may have to pay up to 12% in origination fees. Your APR can range from 4.60% to 35.99%, but if you have no credit history or bad credit, your interest rate will likely be on the higher side. Additionally, if your payment is more than 10 days late, you'll owe 5% of the unpaid amount or $15, whichever is greater. That said, if you pay the loan off early, the lender won't charge a penalty fee.

Best for fast approval

LendingPoint Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.99% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, wedding, car repair, home renovations and more

Loan amounts From $2,000 to $36,500

Terms 24 to 72 months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee Origination or other fees from 0% to 8% may apply depending upon your state of residence

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Currently, LendingPoint does not charge any late fees but reserves the right to assess late fees of up to $30. Fees vary by state. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Fast application with same-day approval

Possible next-day funding (after final documents are verified/approved)

May approve applicants with minimum 620 credit score

Allows soft inquiry to prequalify

No early payoff fees Cons Origination fees from 0% to 8%

Not available in Nevada or West Virginia

Must have a social security number

No joint or co-signed loans Who's eligible to apply for a LendingPoint loan: You must be at least 18 years of age. You must be able to provide a U.S. federal, state or local government issued photo ID. You must have a social security number. You must have a minimum annual income of $40,000 (from employment, retirement or some other source). You must have a verifiable personal bank account in your name. You must live in one of the states where LendingPoint does business (excludes Nevada and West Virginia). Learn More View More

Who's this for? When time is of the essence, LendingPoint can be a good pick. The lender can offer approval within seconds of applying and works with borrowers with poor credit. Typically, it will take one business day to receive the money. When evaluating your loan application, LendingPoint considers your credit score, loan term, credit usage, loan amount and other factors. There's also a minimum annual income requirement of $35,000. You can prequalify with a soft credit pull. LendingPoint allows you to borrow between $2,000 and $36,500. Terms lengths range from 24 to 72 months, giving you flexibility and plenty of time to repay the loan. You may need to pay an origination fee of up to 8% of your loan amount, but if you pay it off early, LendingPoint won't change early payoff penalties.

Best for small loan amounts

Oportun Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Up to 35.99%

Loan purpose Quick cash, home improvement, deposits and more

Loan amounts $300 to $8,000

Terms 12 to 53 months

Credit needed No credit history required

Origination fee Not specified

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Depends on the loan terms See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with no credit history

No early payoff fees

Same-day funding available

Loan amounts as small as $300 Cons May charge an origination fee

Not available in all states Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you only need to borrow a few hundred dollars, Oportun may be worth considering. This lender works with customers with limited or no credit history and offers loan amounts as low as $300. You'll also have at least 12 months to repay the loan, which makes Oportuin an excellent alternative to short-term payday lenders. You can also opt to pay off the loan quicker since there are no early payoff fees. The lender offers prequalification which doesn't impact your credit score. Oportun states that the full application process usually takes less than 10 minutes and most loans are funded on the same day. Origination fees and loan terms may vary by applicant and state. Unfortunately, Oportun loans aren't available in every state, so check other lenders offering small loans if you're not eligible. Get matched with personal loan offers

FAQs

What credit score is needed for a personal loan?

Credit score requirements for personal loans vary by lender, with some requiring good credit and others considering borrowers with no credit history at all. You can ask the lender about their requirements if they don't advertise the minimum score.

How fast can you get a small personal loan?

Some personal loan lenders offer same-day or next-day funding, but most of the time, you can expect to wait a few business days to receive the money — especially if the lender needs any additional information or documents.

What is the easiest loan to get approved for?

The easiest types of loans to get approved for don't require a credit check and include payday loans, car title loans and pawnshop loans — but they're also highly predatory in nature due to outrageously high interest rates and fees.

Where can I borrow money with bad credit?

It's possible to borrow money with bad credit if you're working with a lender with lenient credit requirements, such as Avant, Upstart and other online lenders on our list.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Ideally, you should have an emergency fund to cover unexpected urgent expenses. However, when it comes to personal finance, things don't always work out perfectly, and not all expenses are worth tapping into your emergency fund. Luckily, you have options when it comes to lenders that offer personal loans with quick funding — even if your credit score needs work. Make sure to prequalify with several lenders before applying to get the best loan terms you can. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the easiest to get, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that offer lenient credit requirements and can fund them within one business day. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans, we focused on the following features: Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either an electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either an electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $250 to $50,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, credit requirements and repayment terms. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.