Can't afford to pay your taxes? Here are your options

Many have been in this scenario: You file your taxes using an online tax software, paper filing or an accountant, and after entering all of your numbers (and double checking them for accuracy), you're hit with a fact you've been dreading — you owe the government money.

Fortunately, the IRS accepts a variety of payment methods, from good old-fashioned paper checks to debit and credit cards. (Just be sure to consider all the fees when you pay taxes with a credit card.) I recently did my taxes using TurboTax, and I was surprised that PayPal is now listed as a payment option, too.

But what happens when you can't afford to pay your tax bill in one big lump sum? Both the IRS and most state tax agencies offer payment plans that you set up when you file or shortly after. You can typically select this option at the time of e-filing and either be redirected to the appropriate website or prompted to verify your information so the respective tax office can reach out to make arrangements.

The IRS handles payments through its mobile app, IRS2Go, or else you can make payments over the phone, online or via check. All of the federal tax payment options are listed on the IRS payment page.

There's a penalty for failing to file a tax return, so you should file on time even if you can't pay your balance in full. In 2021, the deadline to file your 2020 taxes is May 17. It's better to file and set up a payment plan than to avoid filing because you're worried you can't afford to pay taxes.

Here are the service fees for setting up tax payment plans:

Short-term payment plan fees (120 days or less)

After applying for a short-term payment plan, you can pay the amount owed directly from your checking or savings account (Direct Pay) or by check, money order or debit/credit card. Here are the fees you'll pay with the short-term payment plan:

$0 setup fee

Interest until the balance is paid in full

Penalties for non-payment up to a maximum of 25% unpaid tax amount until balance is paid in full

Learn more about IRS interest and penalties.

Long-term payment plan fees (more than 120 days)

Long-term option A: Monthly automatic withdrawals

With this plan, you pay a set monthly amount through automatic withdrawals, similar to an installment loan. It's the least costly of the long-term plans. These are the fees associated with the long-term payment plan via monthly automatic withdrawals:

$31 setup fee (if you qualify as low income, the setup can be fee waived)

Interest until the balance is paid in full

Penalties for non-payment up to a maximum of 25% unpaid tax amount until balance is paid in full

Learn more about IRS interest and penalties.

The payments accepted with this plan are more limited, with just one option called the Direct Debit Installment Agreement (DDIA). This is essentially an authorized debit withdrawal from your checking account, and it's required for this plan.

Long-term option B: Pay each month (non-Direct Debit)

This option doesn't require setting up DDIA, giving you more flexibility. But it will cost you more in fees:

$149 setup fee (if you qualify as low income: $43 setup fee that may be reimbursed if certain requirements s are met)

Interest until the balance is paid in full

Penalties for non-payment up to a maximum of 25% unpaid tax amount until balance is paid in full

Applicable card transaction fees

After applying for this plan, you'll pay the the taxes you owe via non-Direct Debit (not automated) monthly payments, including payments directly from your checking or savings account (Direct Pay) or by check, money order or debit/credit card.