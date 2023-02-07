Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Here are the 6 best life insurance companies of 2023
These are the top life insurance companies based on customer satisfaction and financial strength.
For many people, life insurance is a necessary part of their financial plan. It can help protect your family financially or pay off debt if you pass away unexpectedly. It can give you peace of mind, and it can also help you leave a financial legacy.
However, life insurance can be complicated. There are several different types of insurance, and finding the right type for your needs is important. Term life insurance, where coverage expires after a certain number of years, is one popular type among people with young families looking to keep costs down. Meanwhile, permanent insurance, like whole and universal life insurance policies, keeps coverage in place no matter how long you live, and can even build cash value.
To help you choose the best coverage for your situation and needs, CNBC Select compared dozens of life insurance companies and ranked them based on factors like customer satisfaction, financial stability, online usability, and whether or not an exam is required. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best life insurance companies.)
Best life insurance companies
- Best overall: Northwestern Mutual
- Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm
- Best for seniors: Mutual of Omaha
- Best for term life: Guardian
- Best for whole life: MassMutual
- Best for universal life: Pacific Life
Best overall
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
Yes
Policy highlights
As the largest life insurer by market share in the U.S., Northwestern Mutual is an established choice with a proven record. And, it offers a number of types of policies across the country.
Pros
- Variety of life insurance products available
- Highly rated for customer satisfaction
Cons
- Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
Northwestern Mutual has been in business for over 160 years and has become the largest issuer of life insurance policies in the U.S. according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It stands out with a superior rating from AM Best, a measure of the company’s financial health and how likely it will be to meet its obligations and pay out claims.
Best for customer satisfaction
State Farm Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
Yes
Policy highlights
State Farm offers a variety of term, whole, and universal life insurance products to choose from, alongside other types of insurance. It's rated highly for both financial stability and customer service.
Pros
- A++ AM Best financial strength rating
- Highest rated for customer satisfaction
- No medical exam option available
Cons
- Low coverage limit for no medical exam option
State Farm has the highest customer satisfaction ratings of any company on this list. It received an impressive score of 839 out of 1,000 in JD Power’s latest life insurance customer satisfaction ratings. For those wanting coverage without a medical exam, however, the limits are low, as State Farm only offers up to $50,000 worth of coverage for those up to age 50 or a 10-year term, whichever comes first.
Best for seniors
Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
No
Policy highlights
Mutual of Omaha offers term, whole, indexed universal life and universal life policies, giving lots of options.
Pros
- Policies available up to age 85
- No medical exam options available
Cons
- Limited to $25,000 for Guaranteed whole life policies
Mutual of Omaha's relatively high age limits can help seniors overcome challenges in buying life insurance. Term life products are available up to age 80, while whole life products are available up to age 85. While Mutual of Omaha’s whole life policies are limited to $25,000 worth of coverage, they don’t require a medical exam.
Best term life insurance
Guardian Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
Yes
Policy highlights
Guardian offers a variety of policies, including term, whole and universal. Guardian offers term policies that can be converted into whole or universal life policies.
Pros
- A++ AM Best financial strength rating
Cons
- Ranks slightly below other top picks for customer satisfaction
- Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
Guardian shines with a top-tier A++ rating from AM Best for financial strength. For those looking for term insurance, Guardian makes it easy to get an idea of how much coverage could cost for those interested in term life policies with a tool on their website. Guardian’s level term insurance offers the option of conversion to a whole life policy in the first five years for free if your needs change, a perk that generally costs extra as a rider on other policies we considered.
Best whole life insurance
MassMutual Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
Yes
Policy highlights
MassMutual has been in business for over 170 years, and carries the highest ratings for financial security from AM Best.
Pros
- Offers a number of policies to choose from
Cons
- No online quotes available
- Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
MassMutual is an ideal choice for those looking for whole life policies. It offers a wide variety of policies that can be catered to your needs. The insurer also shows strong records for dividends and estimates it will issue $1.9 billion in back to customers in 2023.
Best universal life insurance
Pacific Life Life Insurance
Cost
The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote
App available
No
Policy highlights
Pacific Life offers permanent life insurance policies in addition to term insurance. A number of riders make it possible to customize the policy to fit your needs.
Pros
- Offers specialized products that tailor the coverage to your needs
Cons
- Must be purchased through an advisor
- No online quotes available
Pacific Life's options stand out for its various universal, indexed universal and variable universal life insurance policies. Individualized plans can help with specific concerns, like supplementing retirement income.
FAQs
Do I need life insurance?
Life insurance is useful if you have expenses that won’t be able to be met if you die. In many cases, this includes things like having a family or partner that depends on your income, or things like debt, including student loans or a mortgage. It’s also useful for those who want to be able to leave a financial legacy for their children or families.
What are the different types of life insurance?
Here’s what you need to know about several common types of life insurance:
- Term insurance: Generally the cheapest and offers coverage for a set number of years. After that term expires, there’s no coverage or death benefit.
- Whole life insurance: This coverage follows you for your whole life, building a cash value. The family or organizations you choose, also called beneficiaries, will receive money when you die.
- Indexed universal life insurance: Like whole life insurance, this policy also lasts a lifetime and builds cash value, earning value based on index funds.
- Guaranteed universal life insurance: Like term policies, these generally have a very high age as an end date where the policy will remain active, usually between ages 90 and 100. But, this policy generally doesn’t accumulate much cash value, if any.
- Variable universal life insurance: A type of life insurance where you control how the account is invested. This type of life insurance generally doesn’t have a guaranteed death benefit.
How much life insurance should a person have?
There’s no set amount of life insurance that everyone needs. Rather, it depends on your income amount, debt, and whether or not others depend on your income. A common rule of thumb is to have enough life insurance to cover 10 times your annual expenses.
What age is best to get life insurance?
Life insurance gets more expensive with age. Therefore, it will cost the least to get it while you’re young. Buying life insurance sooner rather than later could help you save in the long run.
Bottom line
Life insurance is an important part of financial planning. To get life insurance, you’ll want to consider your unique needs and choose the right type of insurance. From there, choose a life insurance company that’s ranked highly for customer satisfaction and financial strength to ensure that your policy will work for you.
Our methodology
To determine the best life insurance companies, CNBC Select collected data points on dozens of U.S. life insurance companies with a variety of policies.
When selecting the best life insurance companies, we focused on insurance companies that write individual policies. From there, we considered ratings from JD Power’s life insurance customer satisfaction ratings, AM Best financial strength ratings (which measure a company’s ability to pay on debts), and market share data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also considered the types of life insurance products offered, the number of riders available, the availability of online quotes, and medical exam requirements.
After considering the features listed above, we sorted recommendations by the best insurance companies for term life insurance, best for whole life insurance, best for universal life insurance, best for customer satisfaction, best life insurance for seniors, and the best life insurance company overall.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more