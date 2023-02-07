Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
Choice Rewards World Mastercard®
No-fee balance transfer offer plus a welcome bonus valued at $160!

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
CIT Bank
Learn More
Terms Apply
CIT Bank
Earn 15x the national average with a Savings Connect account. Member FDIC
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Robinhood
Learn More
Terms Apply
Robinhood
No commission fees to trade stocks, options or crypto, and no account minimums to start
OnDeck
Learn More
Terms Apply
OnDeck
A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and our top pick for same-day funding
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Insurance

Here are the 6 best life insurance companies of 2023

These are the top life insurance companies based on customer satisfaction and financial strength.

Liz Knueven@https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizknueven/@https://twitter.com/lizknueven
Share
Getty Images

For many people, life insurance is a necessary part of their financial plan. It can help protect your family financially or pay off debt if you pass away unexpectedly. It can give you peace of mind, and it can also help you leave a financial legacy. 

However, life insurance can be complicated. There are several different types of insurance, and finding the right type for your needs is important. Term life insurance, where coverage expires after a certain number of years, is one popular type among people with young families looking to keep costs down. Meanwhile, permanent insurance, like whole and universal life insurance policies, keeps coverage in place no matter how long you live, and can even build cash value. 

To help you choose the best coverage for your situation and needs, CNBC Select compared dozens of life insurance companies and ranked them based on factors like customer satisfaction, financial stability, online usability, and whether or not an exam is required. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best life insurance companies.)

Best life insurance companies

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign up here.

Best overall 

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    As the largest life insurer by market share in the U.S., Northwestern Mutual is an established choice with a proven record. And, it offers a number of types of policies across the country. 

Pros

  • Variety of life insurance products available
  • Highly rated for customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
Learn More
View More

Northwestern Mutual has been in business for over 160 years and has become the largest issuer of life insurance policies in the U.S. according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It stands out with a superior rating from AM Best, a measure of the company’s financial health and how likely it will be to meet its obligations and pay out claims. 

Best for customer satisfaction

State Farm Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    State Farm offers a variety of term, whole, and universal life insurance products to choose from, alongside other types of insurance. It's rated highly for both financial stability and customer service.

Pros

  • A++ AM Best financial strength rating
  • Highest rated for customer satisfaction
  • No medical exam option available

Cons

  • Low coverage limit for no medical exam option
Learn More
View More

State Farm has the highest customer satisfaction ratings of any company on this list. It received an impressive score of 839 out of 1,000 in JD Power’s latest life insurance customer satisfaction ratings. For those wanting coverage without a medical exam, however, the limits are low, as State Farm only offers up to $50,000 worth of coverage for those up to age 50 or a 10-year term, whichever comes first. 

Best for seniors 

Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    No

  • Policy highlights

    Mutual of Omaha offers term, whole, indexed universal life and universal life policies, giving lots of options.

Pros

  • Policies available up to age 85 
  • No medical exam options available

Cons

  • Limited to $25,000 for Guaranteed whole life policies
Learn More
View More

Mutual of Omaha's relatively high age limits can help seniors overcome challenges in buying life insurance. Term life products are available up to age 80, while whole life products are available up to age 85. While Mutual of Omaha’s whole life policies are limited to $25,000 worth of coverage, they don’t require a medical exam. 

Best term life insurance

Guardian Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    Guardian offers a variety of policies, including term, whole and universal. Guardian offers term policies that can be converted into whole or universal life policies. 

Pros

  • A++ AM Best financial strength rating

Cons

  • Ranks slightly below other top picks for customer satisfaction
  • Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
Learn More
View More

Guardian shines with a top-tier A++ rating from AM Best for financial strength. For those looking for term insurance, Guardian makes it easy to get an idea of how much coverage could cost for those interested in term life policies with a tool on their website. Guardian’s level term insurance offers the option of conversion to a whole life policy in the first five years for free if your needs change, a perk that generally costs extra as a rider on other policies we considered.

Best whole life insurance

MassMutual Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    Yes

  • Policy highlights

    MassMutual has been in business for over 170 years, and carries the highest ratings for financial security from AM Best. 

Pros

  • Offers a number of policies to choose from 

Cons

  • No online quotes available
  • Policies must be purchased through a financial professional
Learn More
View More

MassMutual is an ideal choice for those looking for whole life policies. It offers a wide variety of policies that can be catered to your needs. The insurer also shows strong records for dividends and estimates it will issue $1.9 billion in back to customers in 2023.

Best universal life insurance

Pacific Life Life Insurance

Learn More

  • Cost

    The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

  • App available

    No

  • Policy highlights

    Pacific Life offers permanent life insurance policies in addition to term insurance. A number of riders make it possible to customize the policy to fit your needs.

Pros

  • Offers specialized products that tailor the coverage to your needs

Cons

  • Must be purchased through an advisor
  • No online quotes available
Learn More
View More

Pacific Life's options stand out for its various universal, indexed universal and variable universal life insurance policies. Individualized plans can help with specific concerns, like supplementing retirement income. 

FAQs

Do I need life insurance?

Life insurance is useful if you have expenses that won’t be able to be met if you die. In many cases, this includes things like having a family or partner that depends on your income, or things like debt, including student loans or a mortgage. It’s also useful for those who want to be able to leave a financial legacy for their children or families.

What are the different types of life insurance? 

Here’s what you need to know about several common types of life insurance:

  • Term insurance: Generally the cheapest and offers coverage for a set number of years. After that term expires, there’s no coverage or death benefit.
  • Whole life insurance: This coverage follows you for your whole life, building a cash value. The family or organizations you choose, also called beneficiaries, will receive money when you die. 
  • Indexed universal life insurance: Like whole life insurance, this policy also lasts a lifetime and builds cash value, earning value based on index funds. 
  • Guaranteed universal life insurance: Like term policies, these generally have a very high age as an end date where the policy will remain active, usually between ages 90 and 100. But, this policy generally doesn’t accumulate much cash value, if any. 
  • Variable universal life insurance: A type of life insurance where you control how the account is invested. This type of life insurance generally doesn’t have a guaranteed death benefit.

How much life insurance should a person have? 

There’s no set amount of life insurance that everyone needs. Rather, it depends on your income amount, debt, and whether or not others depend on your income. A common rule of thumb is to have enough life insurance to cover 10 times your annual expenses.

What age is best to get life insurance?

Life insurance gets more expensive with age. Therefore, it will cost the least to get it while you’re young. Buying life insurance sooner rather than later could help you save in the long run.

Bottom line

Life insurance is an important part of financial planning. To get life insurance, you’ll want to consider your unique needs and choose the right type of insurance. From there, choose a life insurance company that’s ranked highly for customer satisfaction and financial strength to ensure that your policy will work for you.

Our methodology

To determine the best life insurance companies, CNBC Select collected data points on dozens of U.S. life insurance companies with a variety of policies. 

When selecting the best life insurance companies, we focused on insurance companies that write individual policies. From there, we considered ratings from JD Power’s life insurance customer satisfaction ratings, AM Best financial strength ratings (which measure a company’s ability to pay on debts), and market share data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also considered the types of life insurance products offered, the number of riders available, the availability of online quotes, and medical exam requirements. 

After considering the features listed above, we sorted recommendations by the best insurance companies for term life insurance, best for whole life insurance, best for universal life insurance, best for customer satisfaction, best life insurance for seniors, and the best life insurance company overall.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date. 

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
First Tech Federal Credit Union
Learn More
Terms Apply
Paid Placement
First Tech Federal Credit Union
Borrow up to $50K - flexible terms up to 84 months, no origination or application fees, and no payments for up to 45 days
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid up to 2 days early with direct deposit plus, no minimum balance or late fees
Latest