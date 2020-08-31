Here's how Experian Boost can help raise your credit score for free

If you’re trying to raise your credit score, paying your credit card bills on time and lowering your balances are two positive actions you can take. But if you need to bump your score up faster, you may also want to consider Experian Boost.

Experian Boost is a completely free service that allows you to connect your utility and telecom accounts to your Experian credit report, which can potentially raise your credit score.

By linking your bills like monthly water and cell phone service, you can get credit for positive, on-time payments. Experian also recently updated eligible bills to include on-time Netflix payments, providing you with more ways to improve your credit.

Keep in mind that Experian Boost requires that users have at least one active credit account, such as a credit card or personal loan, to sign up. If you want to improve your credit from fair to good, this service can provide a helpful path.

Here are the eligible types of utility, telecom and streaming subscription bills you can link:

Mobile and landline phones

Internet

Cable and satellite

Gas and electric

Water

Power and solar

Trash

Netflix

Once you sign up and connect your bills, you’ll instantly receive your new credit score, which may reflect an increase. On average, users see a 13-point increase in their FICO® Score 8, which is based on Experian data.

Of course, results may vary based on your individual report, and it is possible that you may not see a change to your credit score at all.

Since this service is provided by Experian, it only influences your Experian credit report and credit score. Signing up for Experian Boost won’t make a difference in your credit scores with Equifax or TransUnion. When you apply for credit, lenders may review your credit from any one of the credit bureaus. An increase in your Experian credit score may not improve your qualification odds for a loan or credit card if the lender uses Equifax or TransUnion.