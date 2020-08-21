What is a FICO Score and why is it important?

The three-digit number known as your credit score is key to determining which financial products, including credit cards and personal loans, you’ll qualify for. The three main credit bureaus — TransUnion, Experian and Equifax — use two credit scoring models, VantageScore and FICO® Score. Thirty years ago, Fair Isaac Corporation, a data analytics company more commonly known as FICO, saw the need for a simple, yet effective way to help the credit bureaus interpret consumers' credit reports. This led FICO to create an industry-standard for scoring creditworthiness that continues to be the most widely used scoring model. Here’s what you need to know about FICO Scores, including the factors that determine your credit score and where you can get your free FICO credit score.

What factors matter for a FICO Score?

The FICO credit scoring model looks at five key factors and weighs each differently: Payment history (35%): Whether you’ve paid past credit accounts on time Amounts owed (30%): The total amount of credit and loans you’re using compared to your total credit limit, also known as your utilization rate Length of credit history (15%): The length of time you’ve had credit New credit (10%): How often you apply for and open new accounts Credit mix (10%): The variety of credit products you have, including credit cards, installment loans, finance company accounts, mortgage loans and so on

What are the FICO Score ranges?

FICO Scores can be broken up into five ranges: Very poor : 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair : 580 to 669

: 580 to 669 Good : 670 to 739

: 670 to 739 Very good : 740 to 799

: 740 to 799 Exceptional: 800 to 850

Types of FICO Scores

FICO has over a dozen credit score versions that are broken up into base scores and industry-specific scores. Base scores show lenders the likelihood you’ll repay any credit obligation, whether it’s a credit card bill or loan payment. Industry-specific scores represent the odds you’ll repay a specific loan, such as an auto loan or mortgage. Here’s a breakdown of the common FICO Score versions and what they’re used for: Most widely used: FICO Score 8

FICO Score 8 Credit card decisions: FICO Bankcard Scores 2, 4, 5 and 8; FICO Score 3

FICO Bankcard Scores 2, 4, 5 and 8; FICO Score 3 Auto lending: FICO Auto Scores 2, 4, 5 and 8

FICO Auto Scores 2, 4, 5 and 8 Mortgage lending: FICO Scores 2, 4 and 5

FICO Scores 2, 4 and 5 Newly released versions (which aren’t widely used yet): FICO Score 9, FICO Auto Score 9, FICO Bankcard Score 9 and FICO Score 10

FICO vs. other credit scores

VantageScore is the other major credit scoring model. However, lenders have a clear preference for FICO since its model is used in over 90% of U.S. lending decisions. While FICO is the most widely used scoring model, it has some similarities to VantageScore. Both set score ranges from 300 to 850 and rank payment history as the most important factor in determining your score. However, FICO and VantageScore differ in exactly how they weigh and rank several other factors, such as the length of your credit history. If you plan on applying for a new financial product, make sure to check your FICO Score since there’s a good chance lenders will use it to determine your creditworthiness.

How to get a free FICO Score

There are numerous ways you can access your free FICO credit score, such as through your credit card issuer or bank. Here are a some card issuers that provide free FICO Scores: American Express credit cards

Bank of America credit cards

Citi credit cards There are also online resources that provide free access to anyone — regardless if you’re a cardholder or not, including: Experian

Discover Credit Scorecard

Why your credit score matters

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.