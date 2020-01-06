What is a good credit score and how to get one

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. Those three digits might seem arbitrary, but they matter — a lot. A good credit score is key to qualifying for the best credit cards, mortgages and competitive loan rates.

When you apply for credit, the lender will review your credit report to determine your eligibility based on this information, which includes that three-digit number known as your credit score.

That magic number tells lenders your potential credit risk and ability to repay loans. Credit scores consider various factors, such as payment history and length of credit history from your current and past credit accounts.

There are two main credit scoring systems: FICO and VantageScore, and they aren't created equal. FICO Scores are more valuable, as lenders pull your FICO Score in over 90% of U.S. lending decisions.

Below, CNBC Select explains what is a good credit score for FICO and VantageScore, how good credit can help you, tips on getting a good credit score and how to check your score for free.