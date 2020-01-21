Best credit cards for good credit in 2020

Best credit cards for good credit

Best for Travel

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture (through January 2020)

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.49% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Annual fee is waived the first year

10X miles at hotels.com/venture through January 2020

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee after the first year Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $988

$988 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,805 *Rewards totals incorporate the miles earned from the welcome bonus. When we calculated the first year returns for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, we assumed the cardholder would spend $572 a year on hotel rooms booked via hotels.com/venture. Since the 10X miles offer is only valid through January 2020, we assumed 5X miles for hotel purchases for years 2 through 5. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel spending habits. Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this for? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers the best rewards rate on select hotel purchases: Earn 10X miles per $1 spent on thousands of hotels booked on hotels.com/venture through January 2020 (if you spend $500 on the site, you earn 5,000 miles). If you're looking to take a trip soon, this is a great way to maximize the amount of miles you can earn. This card also earns 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠ and 2X miles per dollar spent on all other spending, which is a great flat rate. While Venture does come with a $95 annual fee, it's waived during the first year. And $95 is low compared to some other rewards cards, with some annual fees up to $550. In addition to rewards, every four years cardholders receive a credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application, up to $100. If you travel often, this is a great perk that can save you time and money. This card has no foreign transaction fees and comes with a bunch of additional travel perks, such as travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance services and an auto rental collision damage waiver. Check out CNBC Select's best travel credit cards.

Best for Cash Back

Citi® Double Cash Card Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 2% cash back on all purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons No welcome bonus, so you can’t maximize rewards during the first few months of card opening

Minimum cash-back redemption of $25

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $437

$437 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,185

Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a straightforward rewards card that offers one of the best flat-rate cash-back programs. Cardholders earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make a purchase and an additional 1% when you pay your credit card bill. There is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and you don't have to worry about activating bonus categories. Cash back can be redeemed for a statement credit or direct deposit. This card is also a good choice for debt consolidation: There's a 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers (then 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR). Just make sure you transfer balances within four months from account opening. There is a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum $5), which can be outweighed by the amount you save on interest if you make a plan to pay off the balance transfer during the intro period. Check out CNBC Select's best cash-back credit cards.

Best Welcome Bonus

Chase Freedom® Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 16.49% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a $5 minimum. After, 5% ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus

Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits 5% cash-back earnings to $1,500 a quarter

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $538

$538 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,892 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Information about the Chase Freedom® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this for? The Chase Freedom® offers a generous $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. That's like earning 40% cash back. The $500 spending requirement is very low compared to other credit cards that may require upwards of $4,000. This card has a rotating cash-back program: Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. The bonus categories for January through March include: gas stations, select streaming services and internet, cable and phone services. Check out the 2020 Chase Freedom cash-back calendar. The Chase Freedom® has no annual fee and offers a competitive 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 16.74% to 25.49% variable APR). This allows you to pay for large purchases over time without incurring interest. Check out CNBC Select's best credit card welcome bonuses.

Best 0% APR Period

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card Rewards 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X), 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 Membership Rewards® points after you make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 25.49% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros 15 months of no interest on balance transfers

No balance transfer fee

No annual fee

Rewards program and welcome bonus, which is rare among no-fee balance transfer cards

20% extra point bonus when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period Cons 2.7% foreign transaction fee

Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening Transfer timeline: Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening

Balances must be transferred within 60 days from account opening Estimated total fees and interest on debt repayment: $452 Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this for? If you want to maximize savings with a balance transfer or pay for new purchases over time, consider the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, which offers a 0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then 14.49% to 25.49% variable APR). This is a longer-than-average intro period, providing extra time for you to pay off debt when you make sizable monthly payments toward your balance. All balance transfers must take place within the first 60 days from account opening to qualify for the introductory period. Unlike many balance transfer cards that charge a 3% to 5% fee per transfer, this card has no balance transfer fee. If you transfer $5,000 to this card, you'd avoid the $150 fee that you'd pay if you had a card with a 3% balance transfer fee. (See more on how to make the most of a balance transfer.) This card also has no annual fee and a rewards program: Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1X) and 1X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on all other purchases. And when you make 20 or more purchases in a billing period you receive 20% extra points. Cardholders can also take advantage of premium Amex perks, including discounts at select merchants via Amex Offers, car rental loss and damage insurance, free two-day shipping at select online retailers with ShopRunner and cell phone protection. Check out CNBC Select's best 0% APR credit cards.

Best for No Annual Fee

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card Rewards 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

No blackout dates on air travel when redeemed through Go Far Rewards Cons Minimum reward redemption amount of 2,500 points

Balance transfers incur a 3% fee ($5 minimum) Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $572

$572 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,059 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Who's this for? The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card is a well-rounded card that offers unlimited 3X points per dollar spent on dining out, ordering in, travel and a number of streaming services, including Apple Music, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify Premium — all for no annual fee. Frequent travelers will like this card because it gives you points not just on flights and hotels but also car rentals, homestays and ridesharing services. There are no blackout dates on flights booked through Go Far® Rewards, and there are no foreign transaction fees. There's also an impressive welcome bonus for a no annual fee card: Earn 20,000 points after you spend $1,000 within the first three months. That's the equivalent to $200 in cash back. The additional perks geared toward travelers are also worth noting: Cardholders can take advantage of lost luggage reimbursement, car rental loss and damage insurance, roadside assistance and 24/7 travel and emergency assistance. This card also provides a year of no interest on purchases and balance transfers. (After the introductory period there's a 15.74% to 27.74% variable APR.) If you have expected upcoming expenses that you want to pay for over time, or you're looking to consolidate debt, the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card can help you finance debt without incurring interest charges. Check out CNBC Select's best no annual fee credit cards.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. For rates and fees of the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, click here. Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Chase Freedom®, Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, and Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.