Chase adds DoorDash and Lyft benefits to select cards

Chase credit card DoorDash benefits

Chase is expanding the DoorDash benefit. Originally, it only included free DashPass (worth up to $200) for a minimum of one year on Sapphire cards and the first three months free then a 50% discount for the next nine months for Freedom and Slate cards. (Valid through December 31, 2021.) DashPass provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more. Now Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also benefit from a $60 DoorDash credit in 2020 and an additional $60 credit in 2021.

Chase credit card Lyft benefits

Chase is also adding new Lyft benefits to eligible cards, effective January 12, 2020. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can benefit from a complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership (worth $19.99 per month), which includes 15% off car rides, relaxed cancellations, priority airport pickups, up to three free 30-minute bike and scooter rides per month and more. Eligible cardholders can also benefit from increased rewards on Lyft purchases through March 2022. Sapphire Reserve cardholders earn 10X points while Sapphire Preferred cardholders earn 5X points and Freedom, Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Student cardholders earn 5% cash back. Chase business cardholders can also benefit: Earn 5X points with your Ink Plus® Business Card or Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card and 5% cash back with an Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card or Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card. Learn more about the Lyft benefits here. Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom®, Chase Freedom Student®, Ink Plus® Business Card, and Chase Slate® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.