Chase Sapphire Reserve annual fee is increasing in 2020

Big changes are coming to the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card. Rumors started circulating in the past 24 hours about an increased annual fee, and Chase confirmed this afternoon when it posted an updated cardmember agreement online.

The luxury travel credit card is increasing its annual fee by $100, from $450 to $550, and adding a suite of additional benefits, including new DoorDash and Lyft perks, to compensate for the higher fee. Each authorized user remains $75 per year.

There's still time to lock in the $450 annual fee for a year — the $550 annual fee begins January 12, 2020. Existing cardholders are able to renew at $450 for another year if their renewal date is before April 1, 2020. Any renewals after that date incur the new $550 fee.

If you're an existing cardmember with a renewal date after April 1, 2020, you can consider downgrading to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which has a $95 annual fee. (Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® review and compare the Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.)

Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to have access to all of the benefits they already enjoy, which include: