Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Here are the 8 best password managers of May 2024
Keep all of your passwords safe, secure and in one place with these top-rated password managers.
Cybersecurity experts recommend that every password you create be long, complex and unique. So between online bank and investment accounts, credit card accounts, email accounts and other types of accounts, you may wind up with dozens of passwords to manage. Instead of keeping them on sticky notes or in easily accessible notebooks, a safer option would be to use a password manager.
Password managers can store all your account information, like your username, email, or password, and protect them from unauthorized access. They can help you generate strong passwords and sync them across all your devices and often offer additional features like dark web monitoring, secure password sharing and email masking.
To determine which password managers are best, CNBC Select reviewed dozens of password managers and narrowed down our top picks based on eight categories. The password managers we selected use 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption or stronger, are compatible with various types of devices and browsers, use a zero-knowledge system and have not had a major data breach within the last two years. (See our methodology for more information on how we chose the best password managers.)
Best for paid features
1Password
Cost
Individual plan: $2.99 per month
Family plan: $4.99 per month
Business plan: $7.99 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Offers Watchtower feature which actively monitors for weak passwords and potential security breaches, easy-to-use interface across all devices, easy to set up and use and provides extensive support articles and resources for users.
Offers free version
No
Availability
Available for web, desktop, and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, multi-factor authentication, support for biometrics and has passed third-party security audits.
Terms apply.
Pros
- Autofill information
- Offers a travel mode
- MFA support
- Generates strong passwords
- Allows for offline access
- Syncs passwords across devices
- Unlimited number of passwords
- Offers Watchtower feature
Cons
- Doesn't offer a free version
Who’s this for? 1Password is one of the most popular password managers on the market, and for good reason. It offers a user-friendly experience, useful features, a comprehensive tutorial for newer users and is widely accessible.
Standout benefits: In addition to common features like auto-fill and password generation, 1Password offers its unique Watchtower program through its paid version. This tracks account breaches, weak passwords and other potential security issues across the internet to help keep your information safe.
Best for encryption strength
NordPass
Cost
Individual plan: $2.99 per month, $1.99 with annual billing for the first year
Family plan: $5.99 per month, $3.69 with annual billing for the first year
Business plans: $1.79 - $3.59 per month
Standout features
Offers a slightly higher level of security with XChaCha20 encryption, supports secure password sharing, access to their Data Breach Scanner tool and provides extensive importing capability from other password managers.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web, desktop, and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, extra strength XChaCha20 encryption, multi-factor authentication, support for biometrics and has passed third-party security audits.
Terms apply
Pros
- XChaCha20 encryption
- MFA support
- Generates strong passwords
- Real-time security breach reports
- Can store credit card information
- Syncs passwords across devices
- Unlimited number of passwords
Cons
- Doesn't offer many customizable options
- Very limited free tier
Who’s this for? NordPass is a great option for users looking for that extra step up in terms of the level of encryption.
Standout benefits: NordPass utilizes an XChaCha20 encryption, often considered just a step above the typical 256-bit AES. This provides another level of security on top of Nord's password-focused features.
Best for VPN users
Dashlane
Cost
Individual plan: $4.99 per month, includes VPN
Family plan: $7.49 per month
Business plan: $8.00 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
The premium plan provides access to their VPN, password health checker, dark web monitoring and allows you to securely store sensitive documents.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, multi-factor authentication, support for biometrics and has passed third-party security audits.
Terms apply
Pros
- Includes VPN in subscription
- MFA support
- Dark web monitoring
- Generates strong passwords
- Autofill forms and credentials
- Offers secure file storage
- Real-time phishing alerts
Cons
- Free version is limited to one device and 25 stored logins
- More expensive than some other competitors
- Lacks desktop app
Who’s this for? Dashlane is an ideal password manager to pair with a virtual private network (VPN) service.
Standout benefits: Dashlane is the only service on this list that pairs a VPN with its password manager subscription. This is useful for users considering upgrading the security of their internet connection.
Best for free users
Bitwarden
Cost
Individual plan: $.83 per month
Family plan: $3.33 per month
Business plans: $4.00 per month for teams, $6.00 for enterprises
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Offers many important features in the free version, open source code, undergoes regular comprehensive third-party security audits and allows sharing passwords via a free account.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, open-source code and regular third-party security audits.
Terms apply
Pros
- Open source code
- Regular security audits
- Extensive free version
- Unlimited number of passwords
- Supports biometrics and two-factor authentication
- Accessible in over 50 languages
- Lower price for a premium plan
Cons
- Advanced security reports are limited to the paid version
- Some aspects can be less intuitive to users
Who’s this for? Bitwarden is ideal for users looking for a comprehensive free password manager.
Standout benefits: Bitwarden is an open-source password manager, meaning its code is available to anyone online. This can help security because it allows anyone to inspect the code and potentially identify security issues quicker. Its premium version provides more reporting features, as well as access to Bitwarden Authenticator, a program to help with sites and apps that use two-step logins.
Best for beginners
Keeper
Cost
Individual plan: $2.92 per month
Family plan: $6.25 per month
Business plan: $2.00 - $3.75 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Allows importing from other password managers, adjusts auto-fill preferences for individual websites and allows for one-time password sharing
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web, desktop, and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, supports multi-factor authentication and biometrics, and performs quarterly third-party security penetration testing
Terms apply
Pros
- Securely share passwords and files
- Unlimited password storage
- Autofill user names and passwords
- Supports passkeys
- Fingerprint and Face ID login
- Password strength report
Cons
- Free version is limited to one device
- Dark web monitoring and file storage only available on paid plans
Who’s this for? Keeper offers users quick-start guides and more in-depth educational content, making it an appealing option for those new to using password managers.
Standout benefits: Keeper offers password importing from 22 other managers, unlimited secure password sharing and support for biometrics with its paid plan. It also has its BreachWatch tool as an add-on to help you monitor the dark web for any leaked information.
Best for offline storage
Enpass
Cost
Individual plan: $1.99 per month
Family plan: $2.99 per month for the first 12 months, then $3.99
Business plans: $2.99 to $9.99 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Users can choose where their data is stored and synced, create and sync passkeys, offers multiple profiles for increased organization and automatically scans users passwords to notify them of current weaknesses.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web, desktop, and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, supports biometrics, and periodically performs independent security audits.
Terms apply
Pros
- Built-in password generator
- Unlimited number of devices and passwords
- Biometric authentication
- Smartwatch support
- Can customize categories and templates
- Doesn't require an internet connection
- Can identify external sites that support multi-factor authentication
Cons
- Free version is limited to one mobile device with 25 item limit
- Breach monitoring only available on paid plans
- Doesn't offer traditional multi-factor authentication
Who’s this for? Enpass is a great password manager for those who want more control over where their information is stored.
Standout benefits: Enpass doesn't store your data on its servers, but allows you to store it (encrypted) on your local devices or through a supported cloud provider such as Google Drive or iCloud.
Best for user experience
RoboForm
Cost
Individual plan: $2.49 per month
Family plan: $3.98 per month
Business plans: $22.95 - $39.95
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Offers unlimited password storage, export and import capabilities, monitors for compromised passwords, and supports an offline mode.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web, desktop, and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, supports multi-factor authentication and biometrics, and has undergone a comprehensive third-party security audit.
Terms apply
Pros
- Supports multi-factor authentication and biometrics
- Intuitive and simple user experience
- Accessible across all devices
- Verify password strength
- Allows for auto-filling information
Cons
- Free version is relatively restrictive
- Limited sharing ability and controls
Who’s this for? RoboForm is a strong password manager for users who prefer a more streamlined approach to their data management and user experience.
Standout benefits: RoboForm started as a form-filling software, so it makes sense that one of its notable features is its ease-of-use and form-filing capabilities.
Best for small businesses
Zoho Vault
Cost
Standard plan: $.90 per month
Professional plan: $4.50 per month (minimum 5 users)
Business plans: $7.20 (minimum of 5 users)
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Standout features
Strong business offerings along with abundant password-sharing options and the ability to view user actions in real-time.
Offers free version
Yes
Availability
Available for web and mobile devices.
Security features
Information is secured using a zero-knowledge approach, government-standard AES-256 encryption, supports multi-factor authentication and biometrics, and performs periodic security penetration testing by third-party experts.
Terms apply
Pros
- Lower costing plans
- Integrates with popular help desk software
- Ability to monitor current actions using real-time audits
- Strong customization options for sharing passwords
- Roll-based access for businesses
- Restrict access based on IP address
- Integrates with popular productivity apps
Cons
- No desktop app
- Struggles with filling form data
- Leaves some data unencrypted
Who’s this for? Zoho Vault stands out for those on the market for password managers for businesses and larger organizations.
Standout benefits: Zoho Vault offers many security benefits geared towards businesses such as restricting access based on IP addresses, integration with help desk services and the ability to create application-specific passwords.
More on our top password managers
1Password
1Password combines an easy user experience with the robust offerings of a top-end password manager. Note that 1Password is the only service on this list that doesn't provide an unlimited free version, just a 14-day free trial.
Price
- Individual plan: $2.99 per month
- Family plan: $4.99 per month
- Business plan: $7.99 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
1Password uses a standard 256-bit AES encryption, end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication and a 128-bit Secret Key which combines with your password to only allow logins from approved devices.
Additional features
Generate and securely share passwords, autofill passwords and payment information, secure information with Watchtower and growing support for Passkeys
NordPass
NordPass offers users the next level of security with its XChaCha20 encryption alongside additional features like secure sharing, monitoring password strength and Data Breach Scanner. Its free version is more restrictive focusing on the password storage aspect, but removing many other benefits and limiting you to one device.
Price
- Individual plan: $2.99 per month, $1.99 with annual billing for the first year
- Family plan: $5.99 per month, $3.69 with annual billing for the first year
- Business plans: $1.79 - $3.59 per month
Security
NordPass offers customers XChaCha20 encryption security, support for multi-factor authentication and biometric protection.
Additional features
The program offers autosave and autofill features for passwords, syncing across multiple devices, a desktop app for both Windows and Mac and email masking for some paid versions.
Dashlane
Dashlane provides all the functions you'd expect from a top password manager in addition to packaging a VPN along with it. These premium features come at a slightly higher price than some competitors and there's no stand-alone desktop app.
Price
- Individual plan: $4.99 per month, includes VPN
- Family plan: $7.49 per month
- Business plan: $8.00 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Dashlane supports two-factor authentication, AES-256 encryption, personalized security alerts and biometric support, and offers Dark Web Monitoring with its paid plans.
Additional features
Dashlane's free and premium versions share many features like autofill, secure sharing, Dark Web Monitoring and more, but the free plan is limited to one device and a maximum of 25 passwords.
Bitwarden
Bitwarden provides one of the best free password managers on the market. Its free plan offers storage for an unlimited number of passwords, syncs them across an unlimited number of devices, provides sharing capabilities and data breach reports and more.
Price
- Individual plan: $0.83 per month
- Family plan: $3.33 per month
- Business plans: $4.00 per month for teams, $6.00 for enterprises
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Bitwarden is open-source, allowing vulnerabilities to be found by the community and quickly removed. It also supports two-factor authentication, regularly completes third-party security audits, end-to-end encryption and is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant.
Additional features
Bitwarden's free version offers a substantial amount of features like an unlimited number of passwords on an unlimited number of devices, secure password sharing and Passkey support. You'll need to sign up for its premium plan for more in-depth security reports or access to its authentication app.
Keeper
Keeper offers a strong password manager system with password generation, unlimited storage and secure sharing.
Price
- Individual plan: $2.92 per month
- Family plan: $6.25 per month
- Business plan: $2.00 - $3.75 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Keeper supports biometrics, two-factor authentication and one-time password sharing. It also offers a bug bounty program financially rewarding those who expose weaknesses within its security.
Additional features
Keeper's paid version offers a lot of common password manager features like storing an unlimited number of passwords across all your devices and autofill passwords and payment information. While Keeper also offers browser extensions and a standalone desktop app, its free version is limited to only one mobile device, 10 passwords allowed and many features like unlimited password generation, sharing capabilities and more have been removed.
Enpass
Enpass is a reasonably-priced yet strong password manager that allows users to store their encrypted password information wherever is easiest for them, either in the cloud or offline.
Price
- Individual plan: $1.99 per month
- Family plan: $2.99 per month for the first 12 months, then $3.99
- Business plans: $2.99 to $9.99 per month
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
Enpass never hosts your information on their servers, uses 256-bit encryption, and supports biometric login.
Additional features
Enpass offers features like autofill, password generation, and users can create multiple profiles to separate work from personal items. Since your data is stored locally, Enpass doesn't use traditional multi-factor authentication, and syncing your passwords across devices could be slightly more complicated.
RoboForm
RoboForm is a great password management system for those who emphasize intuitive software and a streamlined user experience.
Price
- Individual plan: $2.49 per month
- Family plan: $3.98 per month
- Business plans: $22.95 - $39.95
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
RoboForm has undergone routine third-party security audits, uses 256-bit encryption, supports two-factor authentication for premium versions and its free version monitors for compromised passwords and supports multi-factor authentication.
Additional features
RoboForms premium options provide users with a local-only mode and the ability to send and receive items and folders on unlimited devices. Its free version is more bare-bones with only one device allowed and limits your sharing options.
Zoho Vault
While Zoho Vault offers password manager options for individuals, the real strength lies in its offerings for businesses.
Price
- Standard plan: $.90 per month
- Professional plan: $4.50 per month (minimum 5 users)
- Business plans: $7.20 (minimum of 5 users)
All prices are per month with annual billing selected
Security
The program offers support for multi-factor authentication, the ability to restrict access based on IP addresses, create application-specific passwords and fine control over sharing and security measures for teams or businesses.
Additional features
Zoho Vault offers a strong and developed password-sharing system, allows administrators to approve and revoke user access and offers the ability to track every action users make in real-time. These features are perfect for businesses of various sizes, but individuals probably won't use many of them.
FAQs
Can a password manager be hacked?
Many password managers operate on a "zero-knowledge" system, which means they never see your stored information. Even if a bad actor breached a password manager's servers, they wouldn't be able to decrypt any information.
Do security experts recommend password managers?
Many security experts, as well as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), recommend using a password manager.
Does Microsoft have a password manager?
The Microsoft Authenticator app can generate, store and autofill password information.
Where is the safest place to store passwords?
The CISA recommends "creating and storing strong passwords with the help of a password manager" as one of the best ways to keep your information secure.
Is Bitwarden secure?
According to the Bitwarden website, its open-source code, third-party security audits, zero-knowledge system and encryption strength all support the security of your information.
Bottom line
With almost everything hosted online, having secure passwords is one of the first lines of defense for your personal information. Using a password manager allows you to securely generate, store and share your passwords from one central location. With free or paid options, additional features like dark web monitoring or email masking and availability on the most popular operating systems and browsers, a password manager is a great way to keep your data safe and secure.
Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every password manager review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of password management products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best password managers.
Our methodology
To determine which password managers are the best, CNBC Select analyzed and compared dozens of password-managing tools. We focused on password managers geared toward individuals and small businesses, not strictly enterprise-level, and reviewed them on this set of criteria:
- Security: A password manager should prioritize the safety of their user's data. Using a 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption or better, multi-factor authentication (MFA), support for biometric security like fingerprint readers or face-scanning.
- Cost: Password managers generally offer monthly, yearly or multi-year subscriptions. We considered not only the cost but whether the service offers a free trial period, limited free version or money-back guarantee that allows you to test the product. The cost of the services mentioned is up-to-date at the time of publication.
- Compatibility: Users should be able to access their password manager on any device or operating system. It's favorable if password managers have applications for both PC and Mac, offer browser extensions and have downloadable apps for both iOS and Android users.
- User experience: Password managers should be easy and streamlined for users to pick up and understand quickly.
- Password sharing: Users should be able to easily and securely share their passwords with other trusted individuals.
- Storage: Password managers should ensure their users aren't limited by the number of passwords they can store, with an emphasis on allowing unlimited storage.
- Additional features: Some password managers offer extra value in the form of dark web monitoring or a virtual private network (VPN).
We narrowed down our ranking by only considering those that use a 256-bit AES encryption (the recommendation for encryption for all federal departments and agencies) or better, are accessible via the web or a desktop or mobile app, have browser extensions for Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox, use a zero-knowledge system and have not had a major data breach of user information within the last two years.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.