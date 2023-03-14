Are you purchasing a home for the first time? Here are 5 mortgage lenders to consider

The home-buying process can seem daunting for first-time homebuyers. The good news is there are some mortgage lenders that offer home loan products designed to provide more ease with the process, which can be very appealing to many first-time future homeowners. To help you get started, CNBC Select rounded up a list of the best mortgage lenders first-time homebuyers should consider. We evaluated home loan lenders based on the types of loans offered, customer support, credit score requirements and minimum down payment amount, among others (see our methodology below.) Beyond just the lowest rates, it's important to go with the lender that offers the best loan terms to suit your needs. There's a learning curve when it comes to homeownership, but we've included an FAQs section below to help you get a better understanding of some aspects of the process.

The best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers

Best for loan variety

PNC Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs, Community Loan and Medical Professional Loan

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 0% if moving forward with a USDA loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers a wide variety of loans to suit an array of customer needs

Available in all 50 states

Online and in-person service available

Pre-approval in as little as 30 minutes Cons Doesn't offer home renovation loans Learn More View More

Who's this for? PNC Bank has a wide variety of home loan options, making it easy for first-time homebuyers to find a loan that suits their circumstances. This lender offers conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, jumbo loans and HELOCs. On top of that, PNC Bank offers USDA loans, which can be tougher to find among some lenders. PNC Bank also has some specialized loan options, like the Community Loan, which is meant for individuals with lower cash reserves and allows for a down payment as low as 3% and no PMI (private mortgage insurance). It also offers a Medical Professional Loan for interns, residents, fellows or doctors who have completed their residency in the last five years. Eligible borrowers for this loan can borrow up to $1 million and won't have to pay PMI, regardless of their down payment amount. In addition to all these offerings, PNC Bank gives eligible borrowers the chance to qualify for a $5,000 grant to be used toward closing costs. Eligible borrowers must have an income at or below 80% of the median household income for the metropolitan statistical area (MSA), or their desired property must be located in a low- or moderate-income census tract as designated by the FFIEC, according to PNC's website.

Best for educational offerings

Bank of America Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, jumbo loans, doctor loans and the Affordable Loan Solution mortgage

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed Not disclosed

Minimum down payment 0% if moving forward with a VA loan; 3% if moving forward with the Affordable Loan Solution mortgage See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Offers a wide variety of loans to suit an array of customer needs

Offers an Edu-Series for educating first-time homebuyers as well as other learning resources and materials

Online and in-person service available

Fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages offered

Reduced cost of mortgage insurance Cons Doesn't offer USDA loans Learn More View More

Who's this for? Bank of America stands out for its first-time homebuyer educational resources. Aside from home loan calculators, which are typical for mortgage lenders to provide on their websites, Bank of America has an online "Edu-Series" for first-time home buyers. There are also guides on its website that break down key terms and a list of FAQs geared toward first-time home buyers. Bank of America also offers a variety of loan options, including a home loan for medical professionals. With this loan, doctors, dentists, residents and fellows can make down payment minimums that are tiered based on the size of the loan they're applying for. They'll put down at least 3% on mortgages up to $850,000, at least 5% on mortgages up to $1 million, at least 10% down on mortgages up to $1.5 million and at least 15% down on mortgages to $2 million. If you're a medical professional, Bank of America will also exclude your student loan debt from your total debt when you're applying for the loan. This could bring down your debt-to-income ratio for the purposes of applying for the loan and make it easier for you to qualify. Even if you aren't a qualifying medical professional, you can still potentially take advantage of tiered down payment terms through the Affordable Loan Solution mortgage option. With this loan, eligible borrowers can make a down payment as low as 3% on loan amounts up to $726,200, and as low as 5% on mortgages up to $1,089,300. Mortgage insurance would be required if making down payments lower than 20%, but according to Bank of America's website, the mortgage insurance would come at a reduced cost compared to that of other conventional loans.

Best for lower credit scores

Rocket Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms

Credit needed Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met

Minimum down payment 3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Can use the loan to buy or refinance a single-family home, second home or investment property, or condo

Can get pre-qualified in minutes

Rocket Mortgage app for easy access to your account Cons Runs a hard inquiry in order to provide a personalized interest rate, which means your credit score may take a small hit

Doesn't offer USDA loans, HELOCs, construction loans, or mortgages for mobile homes

Doesn't manage accounts for jumbo loans after closing Learn More View More

Who's this for? First-time homebuyers tend to be younger and may not have a long credit history, which can make it harder to qualify for a good mortgage rate. Rocket Mortgage stands here because it accepts applicants with credit scores as low as 580. The lender also has a program called the Fresh Start program that's aimed at helping potential applicants boost their credit score before applying. Rocket Mortgage offers conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and jumbo loans but not USDA loans, which means this lender may not be the most appealing for potential homebuyers who want to make a purchase with a 0% down payment. Rocket Mortgage doesn't offer construction loans (if you want to build a brand new custom home) or HELOCs, but if you're a homebuyer who only plans to purchase a single-family home, a second home, or a condo that's already on the market, this shouldn't be a drawback for you. This lender offers flexible loan repayment terms that range from 8 – 29 years in addition to standard 15-year and 30-year terms.

Best for no lender fees

Ally Bank Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Ally HomeReady loan allows for a slightly smaller downpayment at 3%

Pre-approval in just three minutes

Application submission in as little as 15 minutes

Online support available

Existing Ally customers can receive a discount that gets applied to closing costs

Doesn't charge lender fees Cons Doesn't offer FHA loans, USDA loans, VA loans or HELOCs

Mortgage loans are not available in Hawaii, Nevada, New Hampshire, or New York Learn More View More

Who's this for? Ally Bank doesn't charge any application fee, origination fee, processing fee or underwriting fees. These are what's collectively known as "lender fees" and they can cost you anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, and eat into the money you put aside for buying your home. When you're a first-time home buyer, going through the process as affordably as possible is often top-of-mind, so saving on these fees will let you keep more of your money for other things, like renovations or moving costs. Keep in mind, though, that Ally Bank may still charge appraisal fees and recording fees and may charge for the title search and insurance. As long as you have all the necessary documents handy and submit complete and accurate information, you can get pre-approved for a loan in as little as three minutes online and submit your application in just 15 minutes.

Best for no PMI

CitiMortgage® Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 580

Minimum down payment 3% Terms apply. Pros Citi's HomeRun Mortgage program allows for a downpayment as low as 3%

Citi's Lender Assistance program gives eligible homebuyers a credit of up to $5,000 to use toward closing costs

Ability to choose between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages

New and existing Citi bank customers can qualify for closing cost discounts based on their account balance

HomeRun mortgage program allows for a downpayment of less than 20% without PMI

Provides homeownership education and counseling Cons No options for a 0% downpayment

Existing customers need high account balances to receive some of the highest interest rate discounts Learn More View More

Who's this for? CitiMortgage gives homebuyers a chance to save big-time by waiving the PMI (private mortgage insurance) requirement on loans with down payments below 20%. This can be done by applying for a mortgage through Citi's HomeRun program, which also allows for down payments as low as 3%. PMI is typically a required monthly charge with other home loans if you make a down payment of 20% or less. But PMI can cost you tens of thousands of dollars extra over the entire life of the loan. The money you save from not paying PMI could potentially go towards saving for a second property, a home renovation, or any other financial goal you have. HomeRun mortgages also allow borrowers to lock in a fixed rate on their mortgage so they won't have to worry about their rate increasing down the line.

FAQs

How do mortgages work?

A mortgage is a type of loan you can use to purchase a home. This agreement essentially says you can purchase a home without paying for it in full, upfront — you'll just need to put some of the money down — usually between 3% and 20% of the home price — and pay smaller, fixed monthly payments over a certain number of years, plus interest and potentially other charges. Having a mortgage allows you to own the property even if you don't have the hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash needed to purchase it outright.

What is a conventional loan?

A conventional loan is a home loan that's funded by private lenders and sold to government enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. It's a very common loan type and some lenders may require a down payment as low as 3% or 5%.

What is an FHA loan?

A Federal Housing Administration loan, or FHA loan, is a loan program that has some slightly looser requirements. For example, this loan program may allow some borrowers to be approved for a loan with a lower credit score or be able to get away with having a higher debt-to-income ratio. You'll typically only need to make a 3.5% down payment with this type of loan.

What is a USDA loan?

A USDA loan is offered through the United States Department of Agriculture and is aimed at borrowers who want to purchase a home in a qualifying rural area. USDA loans don't require a minimum down payment, so borrowers can use this loan to purchase a home for almost no money upfront (you'll still likely pay fees, though).

What is a VA loan?

VA mortgage loans are provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and are meant for service members, veterans and their spouses. They typically require a 0% down payment and borrowers don't have to pay private mortgage insurance.

What is a jumbo loan?

A jumbo loan is meant for home buyers who need to borrow more than $647,200 to purchase a home. Jumbo loans usually have stricter credit score and debt-to-income ratio requirements, and they also typically require a larger minimum down payment.

How is my mortgage rate decided?

Mortgage rates change almost daily and can depend on market forces such as inflation and the overall economy. However, your specific mortgage rate will depend on your location, credit report and credit score. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to be qualified for a lower mortgage interest rate. Be sure to submit the necessary information for more personalized rate estimates from your desired lender.

What is the difference between a 15- and 30-year term?

A 15-year mortgage gives homeowners 15 years to pay it off in fixed, equal amounts plus interest, while a 30-year mortgage gives homeowners 30 years to pay it off. Monthly payments are generally lower with a 30-year mortgage since you'll have a longer period of time to pay off the loan. However, you'll wind up paying more in interest over the life of the loan since it is charged on a monthly basis. A 15-year mortgage, on the other hand, lets you save on interest but you'll likely have to make a higher monthly payment.

How does private mortgage insurance (PMI) work?

Lenders charge private mortgage insurance (PMI) to protect themselves in the event that a borrower defaults on their loan. PMI is assessed to your account if you choose to make a down payment of less than 20%. You'll be responsible for paying this in addition to your monthly mortgage payments. However, you can usually have the PMI waived after you've made enough payments to build 20% equity in your home.

Bottom line

If you need to take out a mortgage to purchase your first home, you have options. Certain mortgage lenders stand out for first-time homebuyers by considering applicants with lower credit scores, offering lower down payments and providing useful educational resources. Keep in mind that mortgage interest rates fluctuate often and the rate you receive will vary depending on your location, credit score and credit report. While lenders may post general interest rate ranges on their websites, the best way to get a more accurate estimate of your rate is to provide the necessary information to check your rate.

Our methodology

To determine which mortgage lenders are the best for first-time homebuyers, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. mortgages offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best mortgages, we focused on the following features: Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Types of loans offered: The most common kinds of mortgage loans include conventional loans, FHA loans and VA loans. In addition to these loans, lenders may also offer USDA loans and jumbo loans. Having more options available means the lender is able to cater to a wider range of applicant needs. We have also considered loans that would suit the needs of borrowers who plan to purchase their second home or a rental property.

The most common kinds of mortgage loans include conventional loans, FHA loans and VA loans. In addition to these loans, lenders may also offer USDA loans and jumbo loans. Having more options available means the lender is able to cater to a wider range of applicant needs. We have also considered loans that would suit the needs of borrowers who plan to purchase their second home or a rental property. Closing timeline: The lenders on our list are able to offer closing timelines that vary from as promptly as two weeks after the home purchase agreement has been signed to as many as 45 days after the agreement has been signed. Specific closing timelines have been noted for each lender.

The lenders on our list are able to offer closing timelines that vary from as promptly as two weeks after the home purchase agreement has been signed to as many as 45 days after the agreement has been signed. Specific closing timelines have been noted for each lender. Fees: Common fees associated with mortgage applications include origination fees, application fees, underwriting fees, processing fees and administrative fees. We evaluate these fees in addition to other features when determining the overall offer from each lender. Though some lenders on this list do not charge these fees, we have noted any instances in which a particular lender does.

Common fees associated with mortgage applications include origination fees, application fees, underwriting fees, processing fees and administrative fees. We evaluate these fees in addition to other features when determining the overall offer from each lender. Though some lenders on this list do not charge these fees, we have noted any instances in which a particular lender does. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each mortgage lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each mortgage lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The mortgage lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off the loan early.

The mortgage lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off the loan early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered a convenient, fast online application process and/or an in-person procedure at local branches.

We considered whether lenders offered a convenient, fast online application process and/or an in-person procedure at local branches. Customer support: Every mortgage lender on our list provides customer service via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every mortgage lender on our list provides customer service via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Minimum down payment: Although minimum down payment amounts depend on the type of loan a borrower applies for, we noted lenders that offer additional specialty loans that come with a lower minimum down payment amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for loan variety, educational offerings, lower redit scores, no lender fees and no PMI. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for mortgages are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your mortgage agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee the interest rate and monthly payment remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan, unless you choose to refinance your mortgage at a later date for a potentially lower APR. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history, creditworthiness, debt-to-income ratio and the desired loan term. To take out a mortgage, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

