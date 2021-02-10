Looking for a personal loan that’s right for you? Use this tool to get matched with lenders today

If you're looking for a personal loan, this comparison tool provided by Even Financial will help you find one that's right for you. You'll be asked to answer a series of 16 questions including your annual income, date of birth and social security number in order for Even Financial to determine the top offers for you. The service is free, secure and does not affect your credit score.

While comprehensive in scope, the Even Financial tool does not include every lender or all offers on the market. Note that there's no guarantee you will be approved, and all rates and fees are subject to change. You can find more information in Even Financial's Terms here.