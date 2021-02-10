Skip Navigation
Loans

Looking for a personal loan that’s right for you? Use this tool to get matched with lenders today

CNBC Select
If you're looking for a personal loan, this comparison tool provided by Even Financial will help you find one that's right for you. You'll be asked to answer a series of 16 questions including your annual income, date of birth and social security number in order for Even Financial to determine the top offers for you. The service is free, secure and does not affect your credit score.

While comprehensive in scope, the Even Financial tool does not include every lender or all offers on the market. Note that there's no guarantee you will be approved, and all rates and fees are subject to change. You can find more information in Even Financial's Terms here.

The tool is provided and powered by Even Financial, a search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, and matches you with third party lenders and service providers like LendingClub, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, SoFi, and more. Any information you provide is provided directly to Even Financial. CNBC Select does not have access to any data you provide.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest