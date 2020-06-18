Most people get personal loans for debt consolidation—here's the average amount

Recent studies reveal that debt consolidation is the top reason why people take out personal loans. According to an April study by Bankrate that analyzed responses from more than 160,000 applicants, debt consolidation was the most reported reason for getting a loan in quarter one, at 38%. An additional 5% of applicants in Bankrate's study selected credit card refinancing as their main motivation. Meanwhile, the peer-to-peer lending platform LendingTree reported that in the last month of 2019, 35.7% of loan applicants were looking to consolidate debt, and 31.4% of applicants cited credit card refinancing as their main reason for requesting a loan. In addition, both studies revealed that debt consolidation loans were also the largest dollar amounts requested, far greater in comparison to loans for other needs like emergency expenses, vacations, weddings and even home improvements. Below, CNBC Select explains the difference between debt consolidation and credit card refinancing, how each works and how a personal loan could save you money.

The difference between debt consolidation and credit card refinancing

The two biggest reasons that people get personal loans are to consolidate debt and/or to refinance the APR on high-interest debt. Debt consolidation is when you have multiple credit cards and want to streamline your payments into one monthly bill. You can take out a personal loan large enough to pay off all of the accounts, then pay back the lender over a period of months until the loan is repaid. The average American has four credit cards, and it can be overwhelming to track multiple due dates and APRs. If keeping track of your payments is starting to feel overwhelming, debt consolidation is one way to simplify things. Credit card refinancing is helpful when you have high-interest debt on one or more cards and you want to save money by lowering your APR. It's a good idea to consider refinancing your credit card debt if you know you need more time to pay off your balance, but your interest rates are so high that you feel you can't get ahead. While these two purposes are distinct, a personal loan can help you do both: simplify payments and save on interest. Whether from an online lender or a brick-and-mortar bank, personal loans tend to offer lower interest rates than credit cards — but not always — so it's important to understand the terms of a loan before you sign up for it.

How debt consolidation and refinancing loans work

Using a personal loan to consolidate debt and/or refinance your credit card APR is similar to using a balance transfer card with a 0% APR period, but they work a little differently. When you take out a personal loan, the cash is usually delivered directly to your checking account for you to use to pay your creditors. Then, you pay the loan company back in monthly installments, typically at a fixed interest rate. Personal loan lenders may charge a sign-up, or origination, fee, but most don't charge any fees other than interest. Balance transfer credit cards are an alternative to personal loans, if you can qualify for one that will benefit you. They offer a period of time — anywhere between 6 and 21 months —where you can pay off your debt with 0% interest. They typically come with fees between 2% and 5%, unless you qualify for a no-fee balance transfer card. When you open a new balance transfer card, you request your old credit card balance to be transferred electronically to the new card, which you should aim to pay off within the introductory 0% interest period. The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card, for example, allows you to transfer debt from an existing credit card with no fee, but the Citi® Double Cash Card charges a fee that equals 3% of your balance ($5 minimum). Balance transfer credit cards require excellent credit to qualify, whereas there are a variety of personal loan options for people with fair credit and good credit.

How much is the average debt consolidation loan

In both studies, debt consolidation loans were the most requested loan type out of every category. Lending Tree reported that 2018 debt consolidation loans averaged $12,670, and credit card refinancing loans averaged even higher at $14,107. Bankrate reported that the average requested loan amount for all personal loans was between $2,000 and $25,000, but within this range, 48% of loans between $10,000 and $24,999 and 52% of loans $25,000+ were marked for debt consolidation.

How personal loans help you save money

Currently, consumer credit card interest rates average about 16.6% according to the Fed's most recent data from February 2020. On the other hand, the average APR for 24-month personal loans is 9.63% If you hypothetically had $10,000 worth of credit card debt with a 16.61% APR, you would pay a total of $2,656.53 in interest, to pay it off over three years (according to Experian's APR calculator). But if you took out a personal loan with 9.63% APR, you would only pay $1,447.90 in interest. In the above scenario, you could benefit from a potential savings of $1,208.63. So while some experts are alarmed by the rapid growth of personal loans, there is no doubt that incorporating them into your debt payoff plan can save you money in the long run, as long as you understand the terms of the loan. Information about the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.