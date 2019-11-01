The best credit cards for fair and average credit of November 2019

If you have fair or average credit (generally 580 to 669, according to Experian), you don't have to settle for a no-frills credit card with high fees.

There's an assortment of credit cards designed for people with fair or average credit that still offer rewards programs, helpful perks, no annual fees and no foreign transaction fees.

While these cards might be easier to qualify for, they often come with high interest rates — but this shouldn't be an issue if you pay your bill on time and in full. After all, your primary goal when signing up for a credit card should be to improve your score with responsible financial behavior, so it bumps up to a good score range (670 to 799).

Below, CNBC Select reviewed the best credit cards that give people with fair or average credit better qualification chances. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Keep in mind that card issuers don't disclose exact credit score requirements and the ranges provided above should only be used as a guideline. If you're unsure if you'll qualify, you can fill out a pre-qualification form to check your odds.

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top credit cards for people with fair or average credit: