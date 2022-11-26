Did you receive a gift card you don't need? Here’s how to sell it for cash

The holiday season is approaching — the most intoxicating, adrenaline-inducing time of year for shoppers. As always, you should be prepared to maintain a smile while receiving gifts that you may not want or can't use. They say it's the thought that counts, but hundreds of billions of dollars in holiday gifts are returned each year. A big holiday offender is gift cards — a present slightly less personal (and less practical) than cash. Wouldn't it be great if you could return gift cards? After all, 47% of Americans have at least one unused gift card, according to a CreditCards.com study, and the average unused amount is $175 per person. Fortunately, you can — sort of. If you're willing to give up a bit of value, there are simple ways to turn unwanted gift cards into cash.

Sell your gift cards for easy money

There are a number of third-party websites that give you the opportunity to exchange gift cards for cash. They each work slightly differently, so the one you choose will depend on convenience — and sometimes, the gift card merchant. Sites like Raise operate as a sort of marketplace with the burden to sell the gift card placed on you. You'll be able to choose how heavily you want to discount your card, and you can view the discounts that others with similar gift cards are offering. You won't receive any money until someone buys your gift card. Raise imposes a 15% fee for the privilege of using its site to sell your card. In other words, the best possible return is 85 cents on the dollar. That's a higher fee than many other sites, though Raise's strong reputation can make it worth the price for some. Selling gift cards for the first time can be a bit nerve-racking, after all. Raise offers two payout methods: ACH direct deposit and PayPal.

Other sites, like CardCash, will remove the hassle of selling the card yourself. As soon as they verify your gift cards, they'll pay you and take care of the reselling themselves. CardCash will give you up to 92% of the cash value of your cards. That's significantly better than the likes of Raise — though the return fluctuates greatly from one retailer to the next. For instance, at the time of this writing, a $100 gift card to Walmart will get you $86, the Apple Store will get you $80 and Microsoft a lousy $65. One of the best features of CardCash (and an advantage it has over Raise) is that it's pretty indiscriminate as to which gift cards it will buy from you. It follows standard practices, such as refusal to sell gift cards with expiration dates or promotional cards that can only be spent in certain areas. But the list of accepted merchants seems to be much larger than that of Raise. So even if your obscure gift cards don't yield a huge return, you'll at least get something. CardCash also gives you the option to trade-in your gift cards for select other gift cards and receive up to 11% more value than had you simply cashed out. Popular trade-in options are Amazon, Target and Wayfair. Trading your current gift card for an Amazon gift card (which has just about everything) could be as good as cash — and a no-brainer way to preserve value.

Buying discounted gift cards

The same way you can use sites like Raise and CardCash to sell your unwanted gift cards, you can use them to buy other people's gift cards at a discount. If you're planning to purchase discounted gift cards through these sites, be sure to use a credit card that will give you the maximum return for your spending. Gift card marketplaces won't fall into any bonus categories, so the best strategy is to spend on a card that gives you a respectable flat rate on everyday purchases, such as: Citi® Double Cash Card — Earn 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.

— Earn 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill. Chase Freedom Unlimited® — Earn 1.5% back (1.5X Chase Ultimate Rewards® points) on non-bonus spending.

— Earn 1.5% back (1.5X Chase Ultimate Rewards® points) on non-bonus spending. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card — Earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases

Bottom line

You can easily turn gift cards into cash (or more desirable gift cards) through reputable sites like Raise and CardCash. The site you choose will depend on the ease of sale and the type of gift card you have. You won't get full value for it, but that's still better than letting a gift card go unused. Next time you unwrap a thoroughly uninteresting gift card, you can display a genuine smile as you scheme to convert it into something you actually want with just a few clicks. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

