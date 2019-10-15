The best credit card for people who love shopping on Amazon

More than 40% of online shoppers buy from Amazon at least once a month, according to a recent poll from NPR.

If you're one of them, you might have seen promotions for an Amazon credit card. The mega online retailer offers four types of credit cards. CNBC Select crunched the numbers to determine which of these options provides the biggest benefit to frequent shoppers.

Our No. 1 pick is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Although this card requires users to have an eligible Amazon Prime membership ($119 annually, or $12.99 a month), the company's branded credit card offers the highest rewards return: 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Since Amazon Prime has 100 million subscribers and is growing, many people already meet this requirement.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down Amazon's four credit cards to help you choose the best card for your needs.