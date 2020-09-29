The Amazon Prime Visa gift card bonus is now $100—just in time for Prime Day in October

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 this year, ushering us into the holiday shopping season over a month earlier than normal.
Don't worry, there's still time to plan ahead to find savings and deals, and more credit cards are offering customers a chance to get in on the action.
Notably, new customers signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, can get a $100 gift card instantly upon approval. That's $30 more than its previous gift card welcome bonus, which was $70 until this summer.
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature is known for its robust cash-back program that helps you save money on everyday expenses. Cardholders earn 5% cash back for all purchases made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% cash back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% on all other eligible spending.
If you're already a Prime member looking to maximize your savings year-round, signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa is arguably a no-brainer. But if you're thinking of enrolling in Prime before Oct. 13, the $100 Amazon.com gift card can help you offset the $119 cost of one year's Prime membership.
Unlike other welcome bonus offers that require a minimum spend to qualify, the $100 Amazon.com gift card is yours instantly upon approval. The $100 is added to your Amazon payment balance for you to use at checkout.
The Amazon.com gift card is only awarded to new cardholders, and it cannot be used for other gift card purchases.
$0, but a Prime membership is required ($119 annually, or $12.99 per month)
5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases
$70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval
None
15.74% to 23.74%
5%, $5 minimum
None
$507*
$2,253
Who's this for? The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, rewards users with the highest unlimited cash-back rate of the Amazon branded credit cards CNBC Select analyzed. For all purchases made by Prime members at Amazon and Whole Foods, you get a robust 5% cash back. That's one of the key reasons this card was our No. 1 pick overall for online shopping.
In addition to the generous 5% cash back at those two retailers, the card offers users 2% back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. All other purchases earn 1% cash back.
If you're debating whether an Amazon Prime membership is worth the money, this card could help you decide: As a welcome bonus, cardholders can get a $70 Amazon.com gift card that helps to offset the $119 annual membership.
Amazon Prime membership gives you access to a number of perks, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video and exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.
That said, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card doesn't have the most competitive welcome bonus, and you can do better than 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores with other rewards cards if those are big spending areas for you.
*First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus. When we calculated the returns for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, we assumed the cardholder would do 75% of their grocery shopping at Whole Foods Market; 25% of their clothing and housekeeping supplies shopping at Amazon. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your spending habits.
If you're not interested in signing up for a year of Prime but still want to earn cash back on your Prime Day spending, there's no cost to sign up for a 30-day trial Prime membership (after which it's $12.99 per month, $6.49 for students).
Consider applying for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, which doesn't require you to have a Prime membership, and signing up for a 30-day Prime membership with no commitment.
The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods (compared to 5%), along with 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases.
New Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card customers get a $50 Amazon gift card once their application is approved. If you later decide to become a Prime member, you'll be upgraded to the Prime version of this card, but you won't qualify for the $100 Amazon gift card welcome bonus.
3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases
$50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval
$0
None
14.24% to 22.24% variable
5%, $5 minimum
None
Excellent/Good
