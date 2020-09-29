Skip Navigation
The Amazon Prime Visa gift card bonus is now $100—just in time for Prime Day in October

New Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardholders receive a $100 gift card added to their Amazon balance. Here's why that's great news for Prime Day on October 13-14.

Megan DeMatteo
Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 this year, ushering us into the holiday shopping season over a month earlier than normal.

Don't worry, there's still time to plan ahead to find savings and deals, and more credit cards are offering customers a chance to get in on the action.

Notably, new customers signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, can get a $100 gift card instantly upon approval. That's $30 more than its previous gift card welcome bonus, which was $70 until this summer. 

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature is known for its robust cash-back program that helps you save money on everyday expenses. Cardholders earn 5% cash back for all purchases made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% cash back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% on all other eligible spending. 

If you're already a Prime member looking to maximize your savings year-round, signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa is arguably a no-brainer. But if you're thinking of enrolling in Prime before Oct. 13, the $100 Amazon.com gift card can help you offset the $119 cost of one year's Prime membership.

Unlike other welcome bonus offers that require a minimum spend to qualify, the $100 Amazon.com gift card is yours instantly upon approval. The $100 is added to your Amazon payment balance for you to use at checkout.

The Amazon.com gift card is only awarded to new cardholders, and it cannot be used for other gift card purchases. 

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Learn More
Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Annual fee

    $0, but a Prime membership is required ($119 annually, or $12.99 per month)

  • Rewards

    5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Variable APR

    15.74% to 23.74%

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year

    $507*

  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years

    $2,253

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • $70 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements
  • High 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Cons

  • Prime membership is required
  • The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market

Who's this for? The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, rewards users with the highest unlimited cash-back rate of the Amazon branded credit cards CNBC Select analyzed. For all purchases made by Prime members at Amazon and Whole Foods, you get a robust 5% cash back. That's one of the key reasons this card was our No. 1 pick overall for online shopping.

In addition to the generous 5% cash back at those two retailers, the card offers users 2% back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores. All other purchases earn 1% cash back.

If you're debating whether an Amazon Prime membership is worth the money, this card could help you decide: As a welcome bonus, cardholders can get a $70 Amazon.com gift card that helps to offset the $119 annual membership.

Amazon Prime membership gives you access to a number of perks, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video and exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.

That said, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card doesn't have the most competitive welcome bonus, and you can do better than 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores with other rewards cards if those are big spending areas for you.

*First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus. When we calculated the returns for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, we assumed the cardholder would do 75% of their grocery shopping at Whole Foods Market; 25% of their clothing and housekeeping supplies shopping at Amazon. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your spending habits.

Learn More
View More

If you're not interested in signing up for a year of Prime but still want to earn cash back on your Prime Day spending, there's no cost to sign up for a 30-day trial Prime membership (after which it's $12.99 per month, $6.49 for students). 

Consider applying for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, which doesn't require you to have a Prime membership, and signing up for a 30-day Prime membership with no commitment. 

The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods (compared to 5%), along with 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases.

New Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card customers get a $50 Amazon gift card once their application is approved. If you later decide to become a Prime member, you'll be upgraded to the Prime version of this card, but you won't qualify for the $100 Amazon gift card welcome bonus.

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
Learn More
Information about the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    14.24% to 22.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • No Prime membership required
  • $50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements
  • 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Cons

  • The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $409
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,845

Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Learn More
View More

Read more:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

