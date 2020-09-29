The Amazon Prime Visa gift card bonus is now $100—just in time for Prime Day in October

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 this year, ushering us into the holiday shopping season over a month earlier than normal.

Don't worry, there's still time to plan ahead to find savings and deals, and more credit cards are offering customers a chance to get in on the action.

Notably, new customers signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, offered through Chase, can get a $100 gift card instantly upon approval. That's $30 more than its previous gift card welcome bonus, which was $70 until this summer.

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature is known for its robust cash-back program that helps you save money on everyday expenses. Cardholders earn 5% cash back for all purchases made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods, 2% cash back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores, and 1% on all other eligible spending.

If you're already a Prime member looking to maximize your savings year-round, signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa is arguably a no-brainer. But if you're thinking of enrolling in Prime before Oct. 13, the $100 Amazon.com gift card can help you offset the $119 cost of one year's Prime membership.

Unlike other welcome bonus offers that require a minimum spend to qualify, the $100 Amazon.com gift card is yours instantly upon approval. The $100 is added to your Amazon payment balance for you to use at checkout.

The Amazon.com gift card is only awarded to new cardholders, and it cannot be used for other gift card purchases.