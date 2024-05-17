How to use the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

How does the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit work?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve's annual travel credit couldn't be any easier to get — simply use your card to make eligible travel purchases and the first $300 lands in your account as statement credits. Unlike many other cards with a similar benefit, you don't have to make these purchases through a specific site or rewards portal to earn the credit. This card offers a generous return on travel spending, however, the first $300 in travel purchases won't earn points. Frankly, this is a small sacrifice for the opportunity to be reimbursed for over half of the card's annual fee. According to the card's terms, the statement credit will be posted to your account the same day as the eligible travel purchase posts.

What triggers the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit?

Airfare and hotel bookings are just the beginning of what transactions qualify for this credit. These are some of the purchase categories that should count toward your $300 annual credit: Airlines

Hotels

Motels

Timeshares

Car rental agencies

Cruise lines

Travel agencies

Discount travel sites

Campgrounds

Trains

Buses

Taxis

Limousines

Ferries

Toll bridges and highways

Parking lots and garages Whether a purchase triggers the travel credit depends on how the merchant codes the transaction. While this shouldn't be a common issue, it's possible certain travel services purchased as part of a packaged offer may not qualify for the credit. You can add authorized users to your Sapphire Reserve account for $75 per person each year, and authorized user purchases will trigger the credit. However, there is still only a single travel credit per account, not per card. So if the primary accountholder spends $300 in travel on their card and an authorized user spends $300 in travel, only the first $300 in combined travel purchases will be reimbursed.

When does the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit reset?

The Sapphire Reserve's travel credit resets every card member year — not the calendar year. If you want to know how much of your credit you've used, you can call the number on the back of your card or find the information easily online on your Chase Ultimate Rewards® account page.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Chase

Alternate cards with travel credits

The Platinum Card® from American Express is a leader when it comes to offering cardholders travel credits. However, the Amex Platinum's credits can require enrollment or activation, which puts a barrier between you and your credits that doesn't exist with the Sapphire Reserve. That said, you can earn well over $1,000 back every year with this card for purchases that include airline fees, digital entertainment, hotels, CLEAR membership and much more. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has a higher annual credit and lower annual fee compared to the Sapphire Reserve. Every year, cardholders can take advantage of up to $325 in dining and travel credits, which covers all but $75 of this card's $400 annual fee. If you have the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve card, it would be difficult not to fully use this credit every year.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $400

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 22.24% to 29.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Reserve has loads of luxury benefits and a pricey $550 annual fee to go along with these perks. However, it has an easy-to-use annual travel credit that allows card members to earn up to $300 back every card anniversary year for eligible travel purchases.

