These credit cards make flying easier by including lounge access and credits for expedited airport security

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. It's been a rough year for domestic and international travelers. Marred by issues related to understaffing, many airlines have found themselves in a precarious position — in this case, not having enough planes and crew members to accommodate so many travelers — leading to lots and lots of flights cancellations. So far this year, 88,161 flights have been canceled. For reference, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, from 2013 to 2021 — with the exception of 2020 — the number of flight cancellations never exceeded 80,000. At this rate, that number could end up reaching the record 263,941 number of flights that were canceled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Needless to say, it's been a very stressful time for those who have had to fly. And as demand for travel remains strong, it's predicted that this will be a long-standing issue. Thankfully, there are a few ways to make your next trip to the airport a little bit easier, especially if you happen to have the right credit card. Whether you're a frequent flyer or you simply want to make your upcoming flight less of a headache, these six credit cards are worth considering, as they each include complimentary lounge access and statement credits toward expedited airport security to make your next travel experience less stressful.

Best credit cards for lounge access and expedited security

Statement credits for expedited airport security

Before you hit the airport lounge, you'll need to get through a potentially long security line. While wait times are completely out of your control, there are a few expedited security clearance programs you can enroll in to hopefully shorten your time in line. TSA PreCheck®: Issued by the Transportation Security Administration, this is the cheapest option if you want to get through security lines at U.S. airports faster. $85 gets you five years of membership.

Issued by the Transportation Security Administration, this is the cheapest option if you want to get through security lines at U.S. airports faster. $85 gets you five years of membership. Global Entry: Issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I find Global Entry to be the most sensible option for most travelers, especially as it comes with all the same TSA PreCheck benefits built in. With Global Entry, you can also clear customs much quicker when arriving back to the U.S.. It costs $100 for five years of membership.

Issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, I find Global Entry to be the most sensible option for most travelers, especially as it comes with all the same TSA PreCheck benefits built in. With Global Entry, you can also clear customs much quicker when arriving back to the U.S.. It costs $100 for five years of membership. CLEAR: As its own standalone product, CLEAR provides a quicker clearance through security thanks to technology. By simply scanning your boarding pass and either using your eyes or fingerprints as your method of personal identification, you will be escorted to the front of the general security line, or to the front of the TSA PreCheck line if you're also enrolled in the program. CLEAR membership costs $189 per year. With each of the credit cards mentioned below, you can enroll in one or more of these expedited security programs, then receive statement credits to cover your membership with either TSA PreCheck®, Global Entry, CLEAR or a combination of them, depending on the card.

Using credit cards to score airport lounge access

Airport lounges aren't only for travelers who fly in business or first class. There are many travel rewards credit cards offering airport lounge access just for being a cardmember. Lounges provide a number of benefits to travelers, and they're especially worthwhile for those who hope to avoid large crowds in the airport terminal while waiting to board their flight. Many lounges also offer complimentary food and beverages to their guests, so visiting one is an easy way to save money instead of having to purchase expensive airport food. Some even offer unique amenities like cycling rooms, showers and complimentary massages. Another good thing is nearly all major airports have at least one lounge, if not more. Throughout my own travels, I've found airport lounges to be an excellent way to escape noisy and crowded airport terminals. Without further ado, here's a look at six credit cards that include airport lounge access as well as statement credits toward membership with the aforementioned expedited security programs.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

With The Platinum Card® from American Express, cardmembers and two guests can enjoy access to more than 1,300 Priority Pass lounges across 148 countries, as well as American Express Centurion℠ lounges in the U.S. and abroad, Delta Sky Club® lounges, Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges and Air Space lounges. It's worth noting that in order to enter a Delta Sky Club® lounge, you must be flying with Delta or one of its airline partners. For more information, visit the American Express Global Lounge Collection℠ website. As for expedited security, cardholders can receive up to $189 each year in statement credits by using The Platinum Card from American Express to pay for their CLEAR annual membership, as well as an up to $100 fee credit for Global Entry or TSAPreCheck. The card also comes with an up to $200 annual airline fee credit that you can use toward incidentals like checked baggage fees, seat selection fees, change fees and more.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card is a solid choice for those seeking lounge access, especially if you fly with Delta Airlines regularly. You'll receive access to American Express Centurion℠ lounges when you book Delta flights with your Reserve card, as well as entry to Delta Sky Club® lounges and two one-time guest passes each year if you're traveling with friends or family members. The card also provides a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover Global Entry enrollment or a credit of up to $85 every 4.5 years for those wishing to enroll in TSA PreCheck®. Note that if you're approved for Global Entry, you'll receive instant access to TSA PreCheck® perks. Other air travel-related perks include a first checked bag free, priority boarding and complimentary seat upgrades when you fly Delta.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is another great card option for travelers looking to escape the airport terminal. When you have the card, you'll have access to Capital One Lounges — one location in Dallas (DFW) is currently open, while two more are expected to open later this year in Denver (DEN) and Washington, D.C. (IAD)— as well as the extensive network of Priority Pass and Plaza Premium lounges worldwide. When visiting any of those lounges, you'll also receive two complimentary guest passes per visit (extra guests at Capital One Lounges will cost $45 each). The card also provides a statement credit of up to $100 every four years when you use it to pay for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® membership.

Capital One Ventures Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card allows two complimentary lounge visits each year, either to Capital One Lounges or more than 100 additional lounges via its Plaza Premium Lounge and Priority Pass partners, making it a great option for those who aren't exactly frequent flyers. Cardmembers can also receive a statement credit of up to $100 every four years by using the card to enroll in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

United Club℠ Infinite Card

Those who fly with United Airlines will enjoy complimentary United Club membership, worth a value of $650 per year, as a perk of having the United Club℠ Infinite Card. This gives you and up to two guests access to United Club and affiliated Star Alliance lounges worldwide when traveling with the airline or one of its partners. or a partner airline. The card also provides a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to cover your membership with Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS, an expedited security program for those traveling between the U.S. and Canada. Other perks include complimentary first and second checked bags when you fly with United, 25% back on in-flight purchases and priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders will have access to more than 1,300 airport lounges across 148 countries once they enroll for free through Priority Pass. You can bring up to two guests for free. The Chase Sapphire Reserve also provides a statement credit of up to $100 every four years to reimburse you for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® enrollment fee.

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard

The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is ideal for American Airlines flyers as it comes with a full Admirals Club membership, worth a value of $650 per year. You're allowed to bring up to two guests for free but you can add up to ten authorized users to the card for free and they each get their own memberships as well. The card also provides a statement credit of up to $100 every five years to cover your membership with Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. When flying American Airlines, you'll also enjoy a first checked bag free, priority check-in, early boarding and 25% savings on inflight food and beverage purchases.

Bottom line

Americans are eager to get back on the road after the pandemic-related restrictions, but it's not coming without several issues. However, with one of these cards listed above, you can not only earn a solid welcome bonus to earn rewards for traveling — but also avoid the pains of long security lines and noisy airports with the benefits of each card above. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

