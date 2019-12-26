Last chance: Use your Amex airline fee credit before 2019 ends

American Express offers premium travel benefits on many credit cards, including annual airline fee credits. The catch is that these credits reset each calendar year, so time is ticking for you to take full advantage of these perks before we ring in the new year.
Eligible cardholders can benefit from annual airline fee credits up to $250 to cover incidentals, such as seat upgrades, checked bags and in-flight refreshments. The Amex cards that offer these credits often come with steep annual fees, so it's important to use the full benefit in order to offset those costs.
The good news: You can book future travel and use the credit now. For example, if you're planning a trip to Tokyo in 2020, you can purchase the flight and add any checked bags or seat upgrades to your reservation now, therefore using your annual airline fee credit to offset the cost of incidentals.
Checking whether you have any credit left is simple and best done via americanexpress.com instead of the Amex app:
Note: Before you can take advantage of the credit, you have to select an airline to benefit from this perk. You should do this before you book your travel.
While you're checking your airline fee credit balance, consider checking any other credits that expire at the end of the year. Enrollment may be required to take full advantage of the credits.
