The best college student credit cards of October 2019

A good credit score is essential when you're making many of the major life decisions that you face after graduation, such as renting an apartment or applying for an auto loan. Opening a college student credit card is a smart way to start building credit early while also taking advantage of rewards and special financing offers.
There are numerous college student cards available, each providing unique benefits for different types of students — from travelers and foodies to commuters and international students. Some cards are lenient with credit history requirements, meaning you may qualify with no credit history at all. You do have to be 18 to apply for a credit card and need to have a steady source of income.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, don't stress. We did the research for you. CNBC Select analyzed 13 college student cards, digging into each card's perks and drawbacks, to find the best of the best based on your spending habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)
Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top college student credit cards:
5% cash back in different categories each quarter (gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon and more), up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers
14.74% to 23.74%
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
*See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Who's this for? The Discover it® Student Cash Back card is a well-rounded card that offers college students enrolled in a two- or four-year college the chance to build credit, while earning rewards and receiving student-centric benefits. You must be over 18 and a U.S. citizen to apply.
Cardholders can earn up to 5% cash back on rotating categories (such as Amazon, gas stations, or restaurants), up to a $1,500 maximum each quarter (then 1%). All other purchases earn 1% cash back.
This card encourages you to maintain good grades by offering an annual $20 statement credit when you maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA (valid for up to five consecutive years).
There's also an introductory 0% APR for six months on new purchases — perfect for financing dorm room essentials or textbooks. After the intro period, there's a 14.74% to 23.74% variable APR.
1.5X points per $1 spent on all purchases
25,000 bonus points if you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
$0
0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on purchases
16.74% to 24.74%
3% of each transaction with a $10 minimum
None
Who's this for? The Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students is a great choice for college students who plan on studying abroad or traveling during breaks. The rewards program is geared toward travel, and cardholders earn 1.5X points per dollar spent on all purchases.
You can redeem rewards as a statement credit to cover the cost of travel purchases — a simple way to reduce the cost of taking a spring break vacation or buying a plane ticket home. There are no foreign transaction fees, making it an ideal card for students studying abroad.
Cardholders with a Bank of America checking or savings account can see added value with this card. You receive a 10% customer points bonus simply by having a Bank of America account. That increases the rewards rate to 1.65X points per $1 spent. Cardholders can redeem their rewards at any time and at any amount, including when shopping on Amazon.
This card also comes with a longer-than-average special financing offer of no interest for 12 billing cycles (then 16.74% to 24.74% variable APR). A full year of no interest is a great way for you to pay off new purchases over time, without incurring interest charges.
You must be 18 or older and enrolled in school (college, vocational or trade school) to qualify for this card.
2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter (then 1%). Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover automatically matches all the cash back you earned at the end of your first year of account opening
$0
0% APR for the first 6 months on purchases; 10.99% APR for the first 6 months on balance transfers
14.74% to 23.74%
3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*
None
Who's this for? If you want all the perks of a Discover card (generous welcome bonus, intro APR and the good grades reward), but you don't want to deal with activating bonus rewards categories each quarter, you should consider the Discover it® Chrome for Students. It has a strong rewards program for college students frequently filling up their gas tank or dining out, with 2% cash back on up to $1,000 on each category each quarter (then 1%). All other purchases earn 1% cash back.
In addition to matching all cash back you earn in the first year after opening your account, Discover gives cardholders an incentive to maintain good grades by offering a $20 statement credit for up to five consecutive years when students maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA.
Discover offers no interest for six months on new purchases, which is great for financing typical college expenses, such as textbooks and supplies. After the intro period, there's a 14.74% to 23.74% variable APR.
You must be a U.S. citizen over 18 and enrolled in a two- or four-year college in order to qualify for this card.
2 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year (then 1 ThankYou® Point per $1 spent), 1 ThankYou® Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
2,500 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening (equal to a $25 gift card)
$0
0% APR for the first 7 months on purchases
16.24% to 26.24%
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, for each transfer
3%
Who's this for? College students who make frequent, small purchases should consider the Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card, which offers a unique "round up" feature. For every purchase you make, points are rounded up to the nearest 10 points. So, a $2 coffee earns 10 points and a $21 dinner earns 30 points. This clever feature allows you to maximize rewards without any additional action on your part.
In addition to rounding up, you get 10% of your points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points you redeem per year. If you redeem 25,000 points in a year, you get 2,500 of those points back — enough for a $25 gift card. You can redeem points for gift cards, travel rewards or shop with points on Amazon and Best Buy.
This card also has a strong rewards program for supermarket and gas station spending with cardholders earning 2 ThankYou® Points per dollar spent up to a $6,000 annual maximum (then 1 point per dollar spent).
You must be at least 18 and currently enrolled in college to qualify for this card.
1% cash back on all purchases
None
$0
None
20.49%
N/A, balance transfers are not available
None
Who's this for? The Deserve Edu Mastercard is the rare college student card that is geared toward international students. It also doesn't require applicants to have any credit history or a social security number, so it's a good option for students who lack these typical application requirements. You must be over 18, enrolled in college and have a U.S. bank account.
While this card has one of the more barebones rewards programs with 1% cash back on all purchases, cardholders do get a year of Amazon Prime Student for free — valued at $59. This is a great money-saving perk that will let you enjoy free two-day and same-day shipping, discounts at Whole Foods and access to Prime Video and other Amazon Prime perks.
This card is also good for people with little or no credit history, and it doesn't require you to have a cosigner or make a security deposit.
Cardholders cannot make balance transfers or take out cash advances.
To determine which cards offer the best value for students, CNBC Select analyzed 13 of the most popular credit cards available for college students looking to build credit.
We compared each card on a range of features, including: credit limit, rewards program, introductory and standard APR, welcome bonuses and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit score and customer reviews when available. We also considered any special student-centric programs that offer incentives or extra rewards.
Because it's unusual for college student cards to have robust rewards programs, we did not analyze how many rewards points you can earn in the first year. For students who are looking to build their credit history and develop strong financial skills, it's more important to practice good credit card habits — spending within your means, paying your balance on time and in full — than try to optimize your points balance.
