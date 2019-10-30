The best college student credit cards of October 2019

A good credit score is essential when you're making many of the major life decisions that you face after graduation, such as renting an apartment or applying for an auto loan. Opening a college student credit card is a smart way to start building credit early while also taking advantage of rewards and special financing offers.

There are numerous college student cards available, each providing unique benefits for different types of students — from travelers and foodies to commuters and international students. Some cards are lenient with credit history requirements, meaning you may qualify with no credit history at all. You do have to be 18 to apply for a credit card and need to have a steady source of income.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, don't stress. We did the research for you. CNBC Select analyzed 13 college student cards, digging into each card's perks and drawbacks, to find the best of the best based on your spending habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top college student credit cards: