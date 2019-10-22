The best gas rewards credit cards of October 2019

If you spend a lot of time in your car, a credit card that gives you bonus rewards on gas station spending is a smart way to save a little money every time you fill up.

The average American spends about $2,394 a year, or roughly $200 a month, on gas, according to a sample budget based on the latest spending data available from the location intelligence firm Esri. Choosing to use a gas rewards credit card can help offset some of the costs associated with driving to work, taking a road trip or running errands.

In order to find the best card for your next trip to the gas station, we analyzed 29 popular rewards cards that offer gas station rewards using an average American's annual spending budget and digging into each card's perks and drawbacks. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.)

Picking the right gas card can be tricky. There are often restrictions on what qualifies as a gas station. For example, most cards exclude gas purchased from superstores, supermarkets and wholesale clubs, such as Costco and BJ's.

Before signing up for a gas rewards card, take the time to consider how to maximize the points you earn. If you have to go out of the way to buy gas from a qualifying station, or you can fill up for significantly less using your Costco membership, you might be better off going with a different rewards card.

None of the cards on our best-of list are connected with a specific gas station brand and most of them also offer strong rewards in other categories, including supermarkets and restaurants. We recognize that most people don't spend exclusively in one category and take that into consideration when recommending cards.

Here are CNBC Select's top picks for credit cards with gas station rewards.