Best brick-and-mortar checking accounts of 2021

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.
While online banks often offer customers better rates and lower fees, if you prefer to bank in-person, you’ll need to open an account at a brick-and-mortar bank, which will give you access to physical branches for you to visit.
Brick-and-mortar banks allow you to deposit and withdraw money by visiting a teller inside a branch or via a drive-up window or ATM machine. You’ll also have the convenience of being able to speak to someone face-to-face and work out any account questions or requests — unlike online-only banks that require you to call (which can sometimes mean dealing with long wait times).
However, brick-and-mortar banks typically charge customers higher fees than online-only banks since they have to recoup overhead costs to keep physical branches up and running. That said, there are still competitive brick-and-mortar banks that offer checking accounts with options to waive monthly fees if you meet certain requirements.
To make your search easier, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of checking accounts offered by brick-and-mortar banks with broad availability, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. We considered features like fees, minimum balance requirements and ease of use, among other factors to choose the top five best brick-and-mortar checking accounts that let you bank in-person. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)
Note: Most brick-and-mortar banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings, and in some cases you might not be able to open an account because of your location.
$12, with options to waive
$100
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
None
16,900 Bank of America ATMs
None
$35 (max of 4 overdraft fees per day)
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.
How to avoid the monthly fee:
$12, with options to waive
$0
$1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
None
16,000 Chase ATMs
None
$34 (max of 3 overdraft fees per day)
Yes
How to avoid the monthly fee:
$25, with options to waive
$0 online; $25 in person
$5,000 combined average monthly balance in your Spend and up to 7 linked PNC bank consumer checking accounts to avoid monthly maintenance fee
Need to call PNC for the APY offered in your area
18,000 PNC and PNC partner ATMs
Up to $20 per statement period
$36 (max 4 per day)
Yes
How to avoid the monthly fee:
$14.95, with options to waive
$25
None
N/A
4,500 U.S. Bank ATMs
2 per statement period
$36 (max of 4 overdraft fees per day)
Yes
How to avoid the monthly fee:
$15, with options to waive
$25
$10,000 daily deposit balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee
0.01% on balances over $500
13,000 Wells Fargo ATMs
1 non-Wells Fargo ATM U.S. cash withdrawal transaction per fee period
$35 (max of 3 overdraft fees per day)
Yes
How to avoid the monthly fee:
Before you open a checking account, consider these six factors:
While there are several good no-fee checking accounts out there, most checking accounts come with standard fees. Here are some of the common checking account fees you may incur:
While these fees can add up, you can avoid them by responsibly managing your account and always maintaining a positive balance.
To determine which brick-and-mortar checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. checking accounts offered by the largest national banks and credit unions. We narrowed down our rankings by only considering checking accounts that come from brick-and-mortar banks with broad availability, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S.
We compared each checking account on a range of features, including:
All of the accounts included on this list are Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insured up to $250,000. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails.
The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate.
Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can’t transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.