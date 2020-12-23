Best brick-and-mortar checking accounts of 2021

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

While online banks often offer customers better rates and lower fees, if you prefer to bank in-person, you’ll need to open an account at a brick-and-mortar bank, which will give you access to physical branches for you to visit.

Brick-and-mortar banks allow you to deposit and withdraw money by visiting a teller inside a branch or via a drive-up window or ATM machine. You’ll also have the convenience of being able to speak to someone face-to-face and work out any account questions or requests — unlike online-only banks that require you to call (which can sometimes mean dealing with long wait times).

However, brick-and-mortar banks typically charge customers higher fees than online-only banks since they have to recoup overhead costs to keep physical branches up and running. That said, there are still competitive brick-and-mortar banks that offer checking accounts with options to waive monthly fees if you meet certain requirements.

To make your search easier, CNBC Select evaluated dozens of checking accounts offered by brick-and-mortar banks with broad availability, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. We considered features like fees, minimum balance requirements and ease of use, among other factors to choose the top five best brick-and-mortar checking accounts that let you bank in-person. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best checking accounts.)

Note: Most brick-and-mortar banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings, and in some cases you might not be able to open an account because of your location.