Where to stash your cash: Brick-and-mortar vs. online savings accounts

Fans of brick-and-mortar banks might find it easy to maintain longer relationships with their financial institutions than most of their friends and coworkers.

In fact, a 2017 Bankrate and MONEY survey found that the average U.S. adult has used the same bank account for 16 years — or longer than many people stay at their jobs.

There are certainly perks to building a long-term relationship with your local bank down the street. You might find it's easier to secure better loans, or that the customer service can't be beat. But the money in your savings account could be earning more interest if you shop around for an online alternative.

Online-only banks may not have physical locations, but the resulting low overhead costs mean they often offer higher interest rates and lower fees. And though you lose the face-to-face interaction, the convenience of apps and online banking portals could make up for it, even for the not-so-tech-savvy.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the pros and cons of both brick-and-mortar and online savings accounts, along with our top recommendations, so you can decide which is best for you.