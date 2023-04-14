Here are the best free, FDIC-insured savings accounts for stashing your cash

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. A key feature to look out for when shopping around for a savings account is no banking fees. After all, that's money that just takes away from what you can save. CNBC Select researched FDIC-insured savings accounts that offer no fees whatsoever — zero monthly maintenance fees, zero excessive transactions fees, zero overdraft fees, zero insufficient / non-sufficient funds fees, plus absolutely zero minimum deposits or balances required to save and grow your money. Essentially, we wanted to pinpoint only savings accounts that don't call for any extra dollars needed. If you care most about stashing your cash with no strings attached, check out the below free savings accounts. (See our methodology below for more information on how we created this list.)

Best free savings accounts

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Affirm Savings

Affirm Savings Learn More Affirm Savings accounts are held with Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions You can now make more than 6 withdrawals or transfers in a monthly statement period; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No, but offers debit card See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Offers debit card for purchases

Mobile app lets you pay on the go Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere

No option to add a checking account

Debit card not available to everyone yet and doesn't allow ATM access Learn More View More

Affirm may be known for its buy now, pay later services but its savings account stands out for offering no fees and a pretty decent interest rate. Affirm Savings can be accessed online or in the Affirm app available on the App Store and Google Play.

American Express High Yield Savings Account

American Express® High Yield Savings Account Learn More American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75% APY as of 3/16/2023

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 9 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No

See our methodology, terms apply. American Express National Bank is a Member FDIC. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Up to 9 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

24/7 customer support

Helpful "Tips & Tools" section on website Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere

No option to add a checking account

No ATM access

You can't deposit a check via the mobile app Learn More View More

Bask Interest Savings Account

Bask Interest Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Bask Mileage Savings Account also available: Earn 2 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles for every $1 saved annually Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

The Bask Interest Savings Account offers one of the highest rates on this list, in addition to its no-fee platform. Frequent travelers can opt for the Bask Mileage Savings Account instead to earn American Airlines AAdvantage® miles back. With the mileage savings account, savers earn 2 miles for every $1 saved annually.

Capital One 360 Performance Savings

Capital One 360 Performance Savings™ Learn More Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.50% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Capital One checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Option to add a checking account with ATM access

Has physical branch locations, plus Capital One® Cafés

Has a top-rated mobile app

Offers mobile check deposit

Users can take advantage of free credit monitoring service Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere Learn More View More

The Capital One 360 Performance Savings is a good choice for savers who value in-person banking as it's the only one on this list with multiple physical branches. Its rate isn't the highest you'll find, but it's great for a big bank. Savers can also create multiple Performance Savings Accounts for each of their financial goals.

Discover Online Savings Account

Discover Online Savings Account Learn More Discover Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.60% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Discover checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Option to add a checking account with ATM access

24/7 customer support

Offers mobile check deposits

Helpful advice through Modern Money Blog Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere Learn More View More

The Discover Online Savings Account offers an above-average rate along with no fees. Its Modern Money Blog is a good resource for learning about managing money and other personal finance basics. Those looking to do most of their banking in one place may also want to consider the Discover it® Cash Back, which made CNBC's list of the best 5% cash-back cards. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases in various rotating categories, plus an unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

No limit on withdrawals or transfers

Easy-to-use mobile banking app

Offers no-fee personal loans Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere

No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

With the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings, savers earn a solid APY for no fees. Marcus' mobile banking app is also popular for being user-friendly, allowing savers to track their savings goals and see how much interest they've earned over the year.

MySavingsDirect MySavings Account

MySavingsDirect MySavings Account™ Learn More MySavingsDirect is a division of Emigrant Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.35% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access

Website is limited

Customer reviews complain about withdrawal process Learn More View More

We included the MySavingsDirect MySavings Account on this list because it offers no fees and no minimums, along with a higher interest rate than most accounts here. The main drawback with this savings account, however, is its limited website and below-average customer reviews.

Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account

Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account Learn More Sallie Mae Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.95% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Offers e-deposit for depositing checks on the go

Offers mobile text banking and mobile text alerts Cons Higher APYs offered elsewhere

No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Sallie Mae offers more than just student loans. The Sallie Mae High-Yield Savings Account is a standard choice for saving cash with a high return and no fees.

SoFi Checking and Savings

SoFi Checking and Savings Learn More SoFi Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Members with direct deposit earn 4.00% APY on savings and Vaults balances and 1.20% APY on checking balances; members without direct deposit earn 1.20% APY on all account balances in checking and savings (including Vaults)

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee SoFi members who receive $1,000 or more in total monthly direct deposits are eligible for no-fee Overdraft Coverage (covers up to $50; purchases exceeding this amount are declined)

Offer checking account? Yes, bundled with savings account

Offer ATM card? Yes, along with SoFi checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY if set up direct deposit

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Comes with checking account and ATM access

2-day-early-paycheck automatically when set up direct deposit

Save change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults

Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments

No foreign transaction fees

FDIC insurance up to $2 million for new individual checking and savings members (existing members will become eligible and notified by email) Cons Have to set up direct deposit to earn high APY

No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees

Not a standalone checking or savings account Learn More View More

Another popular student loan servicer, SoFi stands out for its savings option. With SoFi Checking and Savings, savers also have access to a checking account and can earn a solid APY on their savings, plus interest on their checking balance, by just setting up direct deposit. Plus, SoFi's FDIC insurance coverage exceeds the limit that other banks on this list offer on their savings accounts. New individual checking and savings members receive FDIC insurance up to $2 million instead of the standard $250,000.

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Learn More Synchrony Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.15% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance or deposit

No monthly fees

Easy ATM access

1 physical branch (in Bridgewater, New Jersey) Cons No option to add a checking account Learn More View More

The Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings is another standard no-fee savings option with a good APY. It stands out for offering users ATM access, which other accounts on this list do not unless you sign up for the bank's checking account. Synchrony savers can get an ATM card to easily access their cash for free at any ATM displaying the Plus or Accel logos. Plus, Synchrony Bank refunds up to $5 per statement cycle in domestic ATM fees charged by other financial institutions.

FAQs

Do all banks charge for savings accounts?

Not all banks have savings accounts with fees attached to them. As this list indicates, you can easily find a savings account that doesn't charge you. When shopping around, make sure to read the terms and conditions and small print so you know before signing up. Some bank accounts have ways you can get around fees, too, like waiving a monthly service charge if you opt into paperless statements.

Can I open a free savings account?

You can certainly open a free savings account — and this list is a good place to start. Most savings accounts take not even 10 minutes to apply and just require a government-issued ID like a passport or driver's license, Social Security number, address, contact information, date of birth and a checking account routing number to deposit money.

Can I get a high yield with a free savings account?

Some free savings accounts offer higher yields than others, but all at least on this list are above the national savings average. If your priority is maximizing your savings, however, check out CNBC Select's list of interest savings accounts offering around 5% APY. Sometimes, the higher interest-bearing savings accounts require minimums.

Can I get ATM access with a free savings account?

Few savings accounts — let alone free ones — offer ATM access. While you usually have to open a checking account to get ATM access, the Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings actually offers savers an ATM card so they can easily access their cash at any ATM displaying the Plus or Accel logos. Synchrony Bank currently doesn't charge a fee to use an ATM, but the ATM owner/operator may. For these domestic ATM fees charged by other financial institutions, Synchrony will refund up to $5 per statement cycle.

Are free savings accounts FDIC-insured?

Betterment Cash Reserve Learn More Information about Betterment Cash Reserve has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.20% APY

Minimum balance $10 deposit to open account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Unlimited withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Betterment checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance and low minimum deposit

No monthly fees

Unlimited withdrawals or transfers

Option to add a checking account with ATM access

FDIC insurance up to $2 million ($4 million for joint accounts) Cons Minimum deposit to open account

No physical branch locations

Cash Reserve is only available to clients of Betterment and cash transfers to program banks are conducted through brokerage accounts at Betterment Learn More View More

Bottom line

Every dollar counts when you're building up savings, which is why opening a free, no-fee savings account can be a smart idea for just about anyone's banking needs.

Our methodology

To determine which savings accounts made this list, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those savings accounts with above-average rates that offer no fees whatsoever, including zero: Monthly maintenance fees

Excessive transactions fees

Overdraft fees

Insufficient / non-sufficient funds fees Note that we did not consider wire fees since we found that most banks charge a wire fee for outgoing transfers. We then narrowed down our picks even further by only highlighting those savings accounts that currently do not require any minimum deposits to open an account or minimum balances to earn interest. Although the accounts on this list don't require you to reach certain minimums, the respective banks may close your account if it remains unfunded for a while. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, some even more. Note that the rates and fee structures for savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

