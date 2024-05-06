Kasasa bank accounts: Get up to 6% APY with this high-yield checking account

Compare savings accounts

Kasasa is a financial services company working with small banks and credit unions to offer products like checking and savings accounts that reward customers with above-average interest rates and cash-back rewards.

How Kasasa accounts work

Although a handful of different Kasasa accounts exist, what's available to you depends on your location since Kasasa is all about banking locally. Those interested can enter their zip code on Kasasa's website to find the nearest banks and/or credit unions that offer Kasasa products. Depending on the financial institution that populates, you may be required to visit a branch to open a Kasasa account, otherwise, you can enroll online. While the rates, rewards, caps and qualifications can vary from one Kasasa partner financial institution to the next, all Kasasa accounts at its partners include the below: Zero minimum balance requirements

Zero monthly maintenance fees

Access to ATMs nationwide

Rewards with qualifications Kasasa accounts are NCUA- or FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor through their partner credit unions and banks where they're available.

Types of Kasasa accounts

Kasasa offers a handful of different checking accounts, one savings account and loans. Its most popular accounts are its two checking accounts, Kasasa Cash® and Kasasa Cash Back®, and its savings account, Free Kasasa Saver®. Kasasa Cash With Kasasa Cash, account holders can earn up to a whopping 7% APY on select balances. Interest rates vary by bank. For example, Falcon National Bank Kasasa Cash Checking offers 6% APY on balances up to and including $25,000 when qualifications are met: make at least 15 debit card purchases, schedule at least one direct deposit or ACH credit transaction, plus opt into e-statements. There's also a $50 minimum deposit required. This account can be opened online.

Falcon National Bank Kasasa Cash® Checking Learn More Falcon National Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% APY on balances up to and including $25,000 when qualifications are met; 0.05% APY on all balances when qualifications aren't met

Minimum balance $50 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

ATMs Up to $25 per month refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide Terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account, if meet qualifications

No monthly fee

Offers ATM fee reimbursement Cons Qualifications to earn high APY include: at least 15 debit card purchases, at least 1 direct deposit or ACH credit transaction, be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements

Cap on high APY

$50 minimum deposit Learn More View More

At a different partner bank, Hanover Bank, Kasasa Cash Checking offers 5.75% APY on balances up to and including $25,000 when qualifications are met: make at least 12 debit card purchases, schedule at least one direct deposit, ACH payment or ACH credit transaction(s), opt into e-statements and enroll in online or mobile banking. There's also a $100 minimum deposit required. This account can also be opened online.

Hanover Bank Kasasa Cash® Checking Learn More Hanover Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.75% APY on balances up to $25,000 when qualifications are met; 0.05% APY on all balances when qualifications aren't met

Minimum balance $100 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

ATMs Up to $25 per month refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide Terms apply. Pros High APY for a checking account, if meet qualifications

No monthly fee

Offers ATM fee reimbursement Cons Qualifications to earn high APY include: at least 12 debit card purchases, at least 1 direct deposit or ACH transaction, be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements, enroll in online or mobile banking

Cap on high APY

$100 minimum deposit Learn More View More

Kasasa Cash Back With Kasasa Cash Back, account holders can earn up to 6% cash back on up to $300 in monthly debit card purchases. When we see how this offer translates to specific banks that offer this account, Falcon National Bank Kasasa Cash Back Checking Account offers 6% cash back on debit card purchases, without any category restrictions, up to $250 monthly when qualifications are met, which are the same as above. This means that account holders can earn as much as $180 per year in cash back on debit card purchases, or up to $15 per month. There's a $50 minimum deposit required.

Falcon National Bank Kasasa Cash Back® Checking Account Learn More Falcon National Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% cash back on debit card purchases (no category restrictions) up to $250 monthly when qualifications are met; earn as much as $180 per year in cash back on debit card purchases, or up to $15 per month, when you qualify

Minimum balance $50 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

ATMs Up to $25 per month refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide Terms apply. Pros High cash-back rate for debit cards, if meet qualifications

No monthly fee

Offers ATM fee reimbursement Cons Qualifications to earn cash back include: at least 15 debit card purchases, at least 1 direct deposit or ACH credit transaction, be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements

Cap on high cash-back rate

$50 minimum deposit Learn More View More

The Hanover Bank Kasasa Cash Back Checking offers 5% cash back on debit card purchases up to $200 when qualifications are met, which are the same requirements as the other Hanover Bank account above. This means that account holders can earn as much as $120 per year in cash back on debit card purchases, or up to $10 per month. There's a $25 minimum deposit required. Kasasa Saver With Kasasa Saver, account holders can automate their savings by meeting Kasasa's checking qualifications — meaning they have to first have a Kasasa checking account. The Falcon National Bank Kasasa Saver Savings Account, specifically, offers 4% APY on balances up to and including $250,000, which is a pretty large cap for earning a solid return.

Falcon National Bank Kasasa Saver® Savings Account Learn More Falcon National Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.00% APY on balances up to and including $250,000 when qualifications are met on Kasasa Checking; 0.05% APY on all balances when qualifications aren't met

Minimum balance $50 minimum deposit to open Kasasa Checking

Monthly fee None

ATMs Up to $25 per month refunds on ATM withdrawal fees nationwide with Kasasa Checking Terms apply. Pros Qualifications for Kasasa Checking automatically qualify you for Kasasa Savings

High APY for a savings account, if meet qualifications for Kasasa Checking

No monthly fee

Kasasa Checking offers ATM fee reimbursement

Links to Kasasa Checking for easy transfers Cons Must have a Kasasa Checking first

Qualifications for Kasasa Checking include: at least 15 debit card purchases, at least 1 direct deposit or ACH credit transaction, be enrolled in and agree to receive e-statements

Cap on high APY

$50 minimum deposit for Kasasa Checking Learn More View More

Hanover Bank also offers a Kasasa Saver account with 2.25% APY on balances up to and including $100,000 when qualifications are met. Two other checking accounts that Kasasa advertises on its website are Kasasa Eats® and Kasasa Play®, but you have to find a local bank that offers these. Kasasa Eats With Kasasa Eats, account holders can earn up to 6% cash back on select grocery stores and delivery services. Kasasa Play With Kasasa Play, account holders can earn up to $15 per month cash back on select streaming services.

How it compares

When it comes to checking accounts, Kasasa stands out for its high APY. The highest checking account return we've found outside of Kasasa is up to 5.15% APY, offered by All America Bank® Ultimate Rewards Checking. This high APY is offered only on balances up to $15,000. Though by not much, the Falcon National Bank Kasasa Cash Checking offering 6% APY on balances up to and including $25,000 is a bit better. All America Bank also has similar qualifications, such as making 10 debit card transactions per month and opting into e-statements.

All America Bank® Ultimate Rewards Checking Learn More All America Bank® is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.15% APY on up to $15,000 (0.50% APY thereafter); 0.25% APY if don't meet requirements

Minimum deposit to open $50 if in person; $500 if online

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None (unless you receive paper statements, then $3 per month)

Free ATM network Yes, 1,000s of ATMs worldwide

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $25 of foreign ATM fees each monthly statement cycle in one lump sum

Overdraft fee Fees may apply; Overdraft Privilege is available

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

When it comes to savings accounts, however, Kasasa Saver accounts don't have the highest APYs we've found. Savers can earn a bit better of a return than 4% APY on balances up to and including $250,000 (using the Falcon National Bank Kasasa Saver Savings Account's APY as an example). A few high-yield savings accounts are offering well above 5% APY with no caps, such as the below:

Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Account Learn More Western Alliance Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.24% APY

Minimum balance $1 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month

Excessive transactions fee The bank may charge fees for non-sufficient funds

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank ® , a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Up to 5.25% APY on any savings balance; add a UFB Freedom Checking and meet checking account qualifications to get an additional up to 0.20% APY on savings

Minimum balance $0, no minimum deposit or balance needed for savings

Fees No monthly maintenance or service fees

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms; overdraft protection available

ATM access Free ATM card with unlimited withdrawals

Maximum transactions 6 per month; terms apply

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings Learn More Newtek Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.25% APY

Minimum balance $0.01 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle; transaction amount limits apply; withdrawals from your account can only be transferred to the original external funding source

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Only a business checking account

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Newtek checking account Terms apply.

FAQs What is a Kasasa account? A Kasasa account is a rewards checking or savings account offered by community banks and credit unions. Are Kasasa accounts FDIC-insured? Kasasa accounts are FDIC-insured (or NCUA-insured) up to $250,000 per depositor through partner banks and credit unions where they're available. How do you qualify for Kasasa? You can qualify for Kasasa by meeting its checking account requirements: making at least 15 debit card purchases, scheduling at least one direct deposit or ACH credit transaction and opting into e-statements. Depending on the financial institution closest to you offering Kasasa accounts, you may be required to visit a branch to open an account, otherwise, you can enroll online. What is the interest rate on a Kasasa account? The interest rate on a Kasasa account varies by the bank or credit union offering the account. We've seen checking account rates as high as 6% APY and savings rates as high as 4% APY. What is the minimum balance in Kasasa? Kasasa accounts don't have minimum balance requirements, have zero monthly maintenance fees, offer access to ATMs nationwide and rewards with qualifications — no matter the partner financial institution offering the Kasasa account.

Bottom line

If you're looking to have that money sitting in your checking account go a bit further, Kasasa accounts at a local bank or credit union offering APYs around 6% can be good options. See if there's a participating financial institution near you and enroll either online or in person.

