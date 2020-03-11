Best credit cards for food delivery of March 2020

Food delivery is a simple way to get food if you're short on time or simply prefer to order in instead of dining out. The average American has two food delivery apps on their phone and uses them three times per month, according to a survey by US Foods. Of the most common apps, UberEats ranks as the most popular followed by Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates. But while food delivery is convenient, it can also be quite costly. These popular apps rely on service fees that range from only a few dollars to more than $10, and they add up quicker than you might expect. US Foods' survey found that $8.50 is the average cost food delivery users are willing to pay for combined delivery fee, service fee and tip. At three times per month, this hits you with roughly $25.50 in fees — without factoring in the actual cost of food. While some might get out their recipe book and vow to cook more often to save money, this might not be an option for others with a busy lifestyle. In this case, a better alternative might be to open a credit card with high rewards rates on food delivery orders and complimentary paid memberships or dining credits. Below, CNBC Select rounds up the best credit cards for popular food delivery services that can make the cost of ordering in more affordable.

Best credit cards for food delivery

Best for UberEats

Uber Credit Card Learn More Information about the Uber Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% back in Uber Cash on all Uber purchases including Uber rides, Uber Eats orders, and JUMP bike and scooter rides; 3% back in Uber Cash on restaurants, bars, hotels and airfare; 1% back in Uber Cash on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Uber Cash after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% to 27.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High rewards on all Uber purchases

Strong welcome bonus for a no-annual fee card

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No Global Entry or TSA PreCheck statement credit offerings

No airport lounge access

No special financing offers on new purchases Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $440

$440 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,798 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? If Uber Eats is your go-to food delivery choice, the Uber Credit Card can offer the highest rewards rate. When the card relaunched last year, it increased rewards for Uber services, such as Uber Eats, from 2% to 5%. Cardholders also earn 5% back in Uber Cash on all other Uber purchases including Uber rides and JUMP bike and scooter rides. Plus 3% back in Uber Cash on restaurants, bars, hotels and airfare and 1% back in Uber Cash on all other purchases. This card has one of the most competitive welcome bonuses available when compared to the spending requirement: $100 Uber Cash after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days. If you're a fan of Uber and want to earn an industry-leading 5% back in rewards on all your Uber Eats orders, the Uber Credit Card is a great choice. There are also no foreign transaction fees, so you can use this card abroad without the typical 3% fee other cards may charge.

Best for GrubHub and Seamless

American Express® Gold Card Apply Now On American Express's secure website. Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See rates and fees

Balance transfer fee See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong rewards program with 4X points earned on dining worldwide and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Up to $100 credit in airline fees, up to $120 in dining credits at participating partners and up to $100 hotel credit

35,000 Membership Rewards® points welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 within first 3 months

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee

This is a charge card, which means you have to pay off your balance in full each billing cycle Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $824

$824 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,719 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Apply Now View More

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is a great choice for foodies that prefer Grubhub or Seamless. Cardholders receive an annual $120 dining credit ($10 a month) at select restaurants and food delivery services, including: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. This is a great way to offset some of the costs of ordering in. In addition to the annual dining credit, cardholders earn a high 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide. The 4X rewards rate also applies to U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), in case you alternate takeout and food delivery with cooking at home. In addition to food-related rewards, cardholders can benefit from money-saving Amex Offers that can earn you a statement credit or additional Membership Rewards® points at select businesses, which may include restaurants. There is a $250 annual fee, but the card benefits can help offset it. The annual $120 dining credit and $100 annual airline fee credit (for transactions like seat upgrades and checked bags), help reduce the annual fee to an effective $30. Here's why the Amex Gold Card is the best credit card for most people.

Best for DoorDash

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Apply Now On Chase's secure site Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Free DashPass subscription for a minimum of a year when you activate by December 31, 2021

$60 DoorDash credit in 2020 and 2021

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High $550 annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR

Relatively high balance transfer fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,231

$1,231 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,755 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Apply Now View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® added DoorDash perks last year that made this card more valuable for fans of the food delivery service. Cardholders can take advantage of a complimentary DashPass membership, valid through December 31, 2021. DashPass provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more. Sapphire Reserve cardholders can also benefit from a $60 DoorDash credit in 2020 and an additional $60 credit in 2021. This can offset the cost of ordering pizza or ice cream delivery from eligible restaurants. In addition to DoorDash specific benefits, you can benefit from an annual $300 travel credit, which can be used toward airfare and hotels. Plus earn 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases. This card also has a unique benefit where all points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 redeemed toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. While this card has robust food delivery perks, it also comes with a steep $550 annual fee. All the card's added credits and benefits provided by Chase can help offset the annual cost. The $300 annual travel credit effectively reduces the annual fee to $150. Cardholders can take advantage of a Priority Pass™ Select membership that has a value of about $429. They also get a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit of up to $100 every four years. Don't miss: The 5 best perks offered by the Chase Sapphire Reserve card

Best for other food delivery

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95, waived the first year

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through May 31, 2020

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee after the first year

Cable, digital streaming and membership services are excluded from the 4% cash-back rate

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $781

$781 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,327 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? If you prefer alternative food delivery services, such as Postmates or Caviar, consider a credit card that offers rewards on dining purchases, which include food delivery. The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a competitive 4% cash back on dining purchases. This card had previously offered a free Postmates Unlimited membership, but that offer ended Dec. 31, 2019. However, it's still a good choice for ordering delivery from Postmates and other services. You can benefit from a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Cardholders also earn 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through May 31, 2020. And if you decide to dine out, you can benefit from exclusive access to premium reservations with OpenTable. Check out our review of the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Best credit cards for food delivery Best for Credit Card Uber Eats Uber Credit Card Grubhub/Seamless American Express® Gold Card DoorDash Chase Sapphire Reserve® Other food delivery Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value for dining out, CNBC Select analyzed most popular credit cards offered by the biggest banks, financial companies and credit unions that allow anyone to join and offer bonus rewards on food delivery. Bonus rewards means a cardholder earns 2% or 2 points per dollar in a given category. We compared each card on a range of features, including cash-back rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit score and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here. Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

