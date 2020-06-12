Capital One Savor cardholders earn bonus rewards on streaming services for a limited time

Capital One announced new cash-back rates for its Savor cards today, June 12. If you have the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card, you automatically earn 4% (Savor) and 3% (SavorOne) cash back on eligible streaming services through September 30, 2020. Eligible streaming services include Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. Some subscription services, such as those offering audio books or fitness programming may not be eligible, a Capital One spokesperson confirmed. (Learn more about how Capital One classifies purchases for bonus rewards.) Previously, streaming purchases earned 1% cash back since they were excluded from the entertainment category which earns 4% (Savor) and 3% (SavorOne) cash back. But Capital One is including them for a limited time to "help make your nights in even more enjoyable," a Capital One spokesperson said. Below, CNBC Select breaks down the rewards for Savor cards and how you can redeem the cash back you earn.

New rewards for Savor cards

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee) 4% cash back on streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020 (previously 1%)

4% cash back on dining

4% cash back on entertainment

2% cash back at grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card ($0 annual fee) 3% cash back on streaming services through Sept. 30, 2020 (previously 1%)

3% cash back on dining

3% cash back on entertainment

2% cash back at grocery stores

1% cash back on all other purchases You can redeem the cash back you earn for a statement credit or check at any amount. That's compared to some other cards that set $25 minimum redemption amounts. You also have the option to automatically redeem cash back at a set time each year or when you meet specific threshold ($25, $50, $100, $200, $500 or $1,500). Plus you may receive alternative redemption options, such as gift cards, at Capital One's discretion.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.