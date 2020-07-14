Skip Navigation
CNBC Select

Capital One Venture and Savor cardholders now earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats

Capital One and Uber Eats partnered to offer bonus rewards on food delivery. Here's what you need to know to earn 5X miles/5% cash back on Uber Eats purchases.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Select Capital One cardholders who are spending more money on food delivery services amid the coronavirus pandemic can now earn bonus rewards with Uber Eats.

new partnership between Capital One and Uber Eats automatically provides Venture and Savor cardholders with the ability to earn 5X miles or 5% cash back on Uber Eats orders from July 14, 2020 through January 31, 2021.

Eligible Capital One cards include:

This partnership provides you with up to 4X more rewards on Uber Eats orders, depending on the card you have. Here's the breakdown of the new rewards rates compared to the old rates.

  • Venture: 5X miles, previously 2X miles
  • VentureOne: 5X miles, previously 1.25X miles
  • Savor: 5% cash back, previously 4% cash back
  • SavorOne: 5% cash back, previously 3% cash back

How to earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats with your Capital One card

In order to take advantage of this offer, follow these steps:

  1. Create or log in to your Uber Eats account.
  2. Place an order on Uber Eats and pay with your eligible Capital One card.
  3. Receive your 5X miles or 5% cash back in your Capital One account within one to two billing cycles.

Be aware that purchases made with third-party payment accounts, such as PayPal; mobile or wireless card readers; mobile or digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay; or similar technology, don't qualify to earn bonus rewards. Uber Eats gift card purchases are excluded.

Bottom line

This new partnership is a great way for Venture and Savor cardholders to earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats orders. The 5X/5% rewards rate is one of the best for Uber Eats purchases and is equal to the Uber Credit Card, which offers 5% back in Uber Cash on Uber Eats orders (as well as all other Uber purchases including Uber, JUMP bike and scooter rides).

If you're looking to maximize rewards with other food delivery services, consider these other cards: American Express® Gold Card with an annual $120 dining credit ($10 a month) at select restaurants and food delivery services, including GrubHub and Seamless. There's also the Chase Sapphire Reserve® with a complimentary DashPass membership, valid through December 31, 2021, and a $60 DoorDash credit in both 2020 and 2021.

Information about the Uber Credit Card, Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card, Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

