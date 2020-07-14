Capital One Venture and Savor cardholders now earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats

How to earn bonus rewards on Uber Eats with your Capital One card

In order to take advantage of this offer, follow these steps: Create or log in to your Uber Eats account. Place an order on Uber Eats and pay with your eligible Capital One card. Receive your 5X miles or 5% cash back in your Capital One account within one to two billing cycles. Be aware that purchases made with third-party payment accounts, such as PayPal; mobile or wireless card readers; mobile or digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay; or similar technology, don't qualify to earn bonus rewards. Uber Eats gift card purchases are excluded.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.