You can now use your Capital One miles for food delivery, takeout and streaming services, for a limited time

If you have a Capital One travel credit card and are trying to decide how to use your miles amid the coronavirus, there's some good news. Capital One is temporarily expanding redemption options for Venture and Spark Miles cardholders now through June 30, 2020 to include alternative statement credit options, such as food delivery and takeout.

"Capital One remains committed to offering our customers a variety of options for redeeming their rewards. We understand that our customers' day-to-day lives have changed, so we're continually looking at providing value in new and different ways," a Captial One spokesperson says.

Previously, the only statement credit redemption options were for travel purchases, but with new coronavirus-related travel restrictions and fewer travelers in general, Capital One has temporarily expanded the redemption options.

Here's the breakdown of new Capital One miles redemption options, which depend on the card you have:

Eligible food delivery and takeout categories include purchases made from delivery services, such as DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates, or purchases made directly with restaurants, cafes or fast-food chains. Meanwhile, Venture cardholders can redeem miles for a variety of popular music and video streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Disney+ and Kindle Unlimited.

If you have one of the Spark Miles for Business cards, you have the option to redeem miles for mobile phone bills, payments and purchases from eligible wireless phone service providers, such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and select others. Internet, WiFi, and landline services are not eligible. This category is in lieu of streaming service redemptions.