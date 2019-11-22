Capital One rewards will soon be redeemable on Amazon

Capital One rewards cardholders will soon be able to redeem cash back and miles via Amazon.com. The company joins American Express, Chase, Citi and Discover to provide the convenient Shop with Points redemption option to cardholders.

The launch date for this feature is set "in the coming weeks," according to a Capital One spokesperson, hopefully in time for all your holiday shopping. Cardholders will have the flexibility to use as many or as few rewards as they like on purchases at Amazon.com.

Eligible Capital One credit cards include:

Rewards can be redeemed for up to a 1:1 value. The redemption value for cash-back credit cards will be $1 in cash rewards equals $1 on Amazon. For travel credit cards, which earn miles instead of cash back, 125 miles are worth $1 on Amazon (a 25% lower value than cash-back redemption, but similar to other miles and points rewards cards).

To benefit from this new feature, you can enroll simply by adding an eligible Capital One rewards credit card to your Amazon account. If you already have an eligible card linked to your Amazon account, you'll automatically be enrolled. And you can opt out at anytime.

To learn more about Shop with Points, visit amazon.com/shopwithpoints.

Information about the Capital One® credit cards has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication.