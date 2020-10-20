New Capital One Journey Student Credit Card users can receive a $60 streaming subscription credit

More and more student credit cards offer rewards programs, but they don't usually come with a lot of other fancy perks. But that's about to change for one card: New cardholders signing up for the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® can now earn up to $60 in statement credits for eligible streaming service subscriptions.
This streaming credit allows new account holders who pay their credit card bill on time to earn $5 per month for up to 12 months. If you pay for a subscription on an annual basis, the charge is not eligible for the credit.
Eligible streaming subscription services currently include:
While this offer is only open to new card members, all Journey Student Rewards cardholders can benefit from 1% cash back on all eligible purchases, which is bumped up to 1.25% when you pay your bill on time each month. There is also no annual fee.
Capital One is also beginning to issue contactless cards for Journey, so you can tap-to-pay at eligible merchants. (Learn more about how contactless cards work.)
Earn 1% cash back on all your purchases. Pay on time to boost your cash back to a total of 1.25% for that month.
None
$0
None
26.99% variable
None
None
Average
Terms apply.
Information about the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.