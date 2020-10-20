New Capital One Journey Student Credit Card users can receive a $60 streaming subscription credit

More and more student credit cards offer rewards programs, but they don't usually come with a lot of other fancy perks. But that's about to change for one card: New cardholders signing up for the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® can now earn up to $60 in statement credits for eligible streaming service subscriptions.

This streaming credit allows new account holders who pay their credit card bill on time to earn $5 per month for up to 12 months. If you pay for a subscription on an annual basis, the charge is not eligible for the credit.

Eligible streaming subscription services currently include:

Amazon Music Unlimited

AT&T Now

Audible

CBS All Access

Disney+

ESPN+

Fubo TV

HBO Now

Hulu

iHeartRadio

Kindle Unlimited

MLB.TV

NBA League Pass

Netflix

NHL.TV

Pandora

Prime Video

Sling TV

SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite

Spotify

YouTube Music Premium

YouTube Premium

Google Play Music

Youtube TV

While this offer is only open to new card members, all Journey Student Rewards cardholders can benefit from 1% cash back on all eligible purchases, which is bumped up to 1.25% when you pay your bill on time each month. There is also no annual fee.

Capital One is also beginning to issue contactless cards for Journey, so you can tap-to-pay at eligible merchants. (Learn more about how contactless cards work.)