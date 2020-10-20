Skip Navigation
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
New Capital One Journey Student Credit Card users can receive a $60 streaming subscription credit

New Capital One Journey Student Credit Card users can receive a $60 streaming subscription credit ($5 per month for 12 months). Here's how to qualify.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

More and more student credit cards offer rewards programs, but they don't usually come with a lot of other fancy perks. But that's about to change for one card: New cardholders signing up for the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® can now earn up to $60 in statement credits for eligible streaming service subscriptions.

This streaming credit allows new account holders who pay their credit card bill on time to earn $5 per month for up to 12 months. If you pay for a subscription on an annual basis, the charge is not eligible for the credit.

Eligible streaming subscription services currently include:

  • Amazon Music Unlimited
  • AT&T Now
  • Audible
  • CBS All Access
  • Disney+
  • ESPN+
  • Fubo TV
  • HBO Now
  • Hulu
  • iHeartRadio
  • Kindle Unlimited
  • MLB.TV
  • NBA League Pass
  • Netflix
  • NHL.TV
  • Pandora
  • Prime Video
  • Sling TV
  • SiriusXM Streaming and Satellite
  • Spotify
  • YouTube Music Premium
  • YouTube Premium
  • Google Play Music
  • Youtube TV

While this offer is only open to new card members, all Journey Student Rewards cardholders can benefit from 1% cash back on all eligible purchases, which is bumped up to 1.25% when you pay your bill on time each month. There is also no annual fee.

Capital One is also beginning to issue contactless cards for Journey, so you can tap-to-pay at eligible merchants. (Learn more about how contactless cards work.)

Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One®

Information about the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    Earn 1% cash back on all your purchases. Pay on time to boost your cash back to a total of 1.25% for that month.

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    None

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Average

Terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
  • Access a higher credit limit in as little as 6 months

Cons

  • 26.99% variable APR
  • No special financing offers
Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
