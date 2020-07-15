Student cards are typically for people enrolled in college, but there's an exception

A college student credit card is geared toward credit newbies who want to build credit while in school. These cards often have more lenient credit requirements and can help you graduate college with a good credit score, when you spend within your means and pay your bills on time.
However, if you don't plan on attending college, you may wonder if you can still open a student card to establish credit.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the requirements to open a student credit card and alternative ways to build credit if you're not a student.
As the name implies, you typically need to be a student to open a college student credit card. Though there is one exception: The Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One®, which doesn't require proof of college enrollment to qualify.
Meanwhile, most card issuers require you to be enrolled full-time or part-time in a two- or four-year college in order to qualify for a student card. Eligible schools you can list on the application often include universities, community colleges and graduate schools. Some issuers allow trade schools, as well.
In addition to meeting education requirements, you must:
Many card issuers will also require you to enter your social security number (SSN). However, the Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students is an exception that doesn't require a SSN, which makes this card a great choice for international students.
If you're 18 or older and not attending college, but still want to build credit, there are plenty of alternative options. The credit-building methods below provide a range of low-risk to moderate-risk ways to establish credit.
Once you build a good credit score — whether it's with a student card or alternative method — you can qualify for some of the best financial products, such as rewards credit cards and 0% APR cards. With a good credit score you'll often receive lower interest rates and better terms on credit cards as well as personal loans, auto loans and mortgages.
Information about the Journey® Student Rewards from Capital One® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.