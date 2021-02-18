Build credit as a college student and get a free year of Amazon Prime with this card

College comes with many firsts, and it's often a natural time to sign up for your first credit card.

Similarly important to earning good grades, building a good credit history before you graduate comes in handy when it's time to rent an apartment or buy a car upon getting your first job. A good starter card, such as a student credit card, is often the first step.

The Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students does not require a cosigner or a security deposit to sign up and can be a reasonable option for credit building, plus it has a few perks like a complimentary year of Amazon Prime.

CNBC Select ranked this card as the best student Mastercard and the best card for international students and students with no credit history because you do not need to have a social security number or a credit history to qualify. You do, however, need to be over age 18, enrolled in college and have a U.S. bank account.

Ahead, CNBC Select reviewed the Deserve Mastercard, looking at rewards, perks and fees, so you can decide if it's the right student card for you.