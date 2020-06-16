Best Mastercard credit cards of June 2020

Mastercard is a 50-plus year-old credit card network that facilitates transactions between merchants and card issuers, while providing extensive benefits to its cardholders, including Priceless dining and entertainment experiences.
Well-known Mastercards are primarily issued by Citi, with some offered by other major banks, such as Capital One. There are also dozens of Mastercards issued by credit unions, such as Navy Federal Credit Union, and smaller banks like Commerce Bank.
All Mastercards are designated a certain tier — Standard, World and World Elite — that provide various added perks that range from $0 liability protection to free two-day shipping with ShopRunner. The tier you receive varies by credit card, but you'll typically need to pay a higher annual fee to benefit from a higher tier.
Beyond tiers, Mastercard holders can earn competitive rewards, benefit from no annual fees and even pay off debt with an intro 0% APR depending on which card you have.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the best Mastercard credit cards in six categories, so you can choose the best card for your needs.
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Citi Rewards+℠ Card is one of the most unique no-annual-fee cards around. Cardholders who frequently make small purchases can benefit from this card's "round up" feature that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase. That means a $1 bag of chips earns 10 points, compared to only earning one point without this benefit.
The Citi Rewards+ Card also gives you 10% of your points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points you redeem per year. For instance, if you redeem 25,000 points in a year, you get 2,500 of those points back, which is enough for a $25 gift card. Likewise, if you redeem150,000 points in your first year, you'll get 10,000 points back, equating to $100.
Beyond unique perks, cardholders earn 2X ThankYou® points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X points thereafter. Plus, you earn 1X points on all other purchases.
This card offers a competitive 0% APR for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and no interest for 15 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer (after 13.49% to 23.49% variable APR). Take note, there's a 3% balance transfer; $5 minimum.
Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is one of the best cash-back credit cards, and it has been since it launched in 2014. Cardholders earn 2% cash back on every purchase: unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
This is a simple way to earn generous rewards on everyday spending without the hassle of keeping track of bonus categories.
Plus this card offers a long 18-month 0% APR on balance transfers (then 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR). While you'll have to pay a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum $5), it's similar to other cards.
This card also has no annual fee, and Citi will waive your first late fee — but you'll still want to set up autopay so you avoid interest charges and future late fees. You'll also receive access to Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, a service that will help you if you're a victim of identity theft.
Rewards totals incorporate the rewards earned from the welcome bonus
Who's this for? Frequent travelers can benefit from the Citi Premier℠ Card with 3X points on travel such as airfare, hotel stays and at gas stations. Plus this card recently got a revamp and cardholders now earn 3X points at restaurants and supermarkets (up from 2X and 1X, respectively).
Starting August 23, 2020, cardholders can qualify to receive $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) once per calendar year on bookings through thankyou.com.
The Citi Premier Card has a $95 annual fee, but that's in line with other travel cards and cheaper than luxury cards which can cost hundreds, such as the $495 annual fee Citi Prestige® Card. This card has no foreign transaction fee, so you can benefit from using it abroad without the typical 3% fee.
This card has been known for offering 25% more value on points redeemed for airfare, hotels, cruises and car rentals through the ThankYou Travel Center, though this perk will end April 9, 2021.
Who's this for? The Citi Simplicity® Card offers the longest balance transfer intro period at 0% for the first 21 months (then 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR). This intro period is longer than any other balance transfer card and can provide you with nearly two years to pay off a large balance.
There is a higher than usual balance transfer fee of 5% (minimum $5), but it can be worthwhile if you're paying high interest charges and need more than the usual 12-, 15- and 18-month periods.
New cardholders have four months to complete their balance transfer (longer than the typical 60 to 90 days), but the intro APR period starts at account opening — so aim to transfer your debt as soon as possible.
Beyond a balance transfer intro period, this card offers a 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases (then 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR), has no annual fee and never charges late fees. One thing this card is lacking, however, is a rewards program. But if you're goal is to get out of debt, that shouldn't be an issue.
Who's this for? The Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students is a rare college student card that offers top-notch perks and lets international students without social security numbers qualify. You earn 1% cash back on all purchases, which is decent for a student card.
Cardholders also receive a year of Amazon Prime Student for free — valued at $59 — which is a great money-saving perk that provides free two-day and same-day shipping, discounts at Whole Foods and access to Prime Video.
You can also benefit from cell phone protection, an auto rental collision damage waiver and no foreign transaction fees — which can save you money if you drop your phone or travel.
Similar to most other college student cards, you must be over 18 and enrolled in college to qualify. Plus you'll need a U.S. bank account.
Who's this for? If you have bad credit or no credit at all, you should consider a secured card, especially one with a low deposit, like the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®. This card has no annual fee and minimum security deposits of $49, $99 or $200, based on your creditworthiness.
If you qualify for the low $49 or $99 deposits, you'll still receive a $200 credit limit. This is a great feature considering many secured cards require $200 deposits to receive an equivalent line of credit.
Even if you don't qualify for the lower deposits, you can receive access to a higher credit limit after you make your first five monthly payments on time. This is a good incentive to maintain a timely payment history.
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular Mastercard credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
Information about the Citi Premier℠ Card, Citi Simplicity® Card, Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students, Capital One® Secured Mastercard® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.