Here are the 5 best free budgeting tools of 2021

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Understanding how much you earn and spend is key to getting control of your finances.

Taking the time to write down your expenses and earnings will give you a snapshot of your cash flow each month. Not only does creating a budget give you a greater sense of control and awareness over your money, but it can also help you reach certain financial milestones, such as buying your first home.

Depending on your needs, there's a budgeting tool out there that can guide you. To help you get started, Select reviewed and compared a variety of different free budgeting tools. When choosing our top five, we identified three types of budgeting tool categories: spreadsheets, desktop software and smartphone apps.

There's no a one-size-fits-all approach to budgeting, and these picks we ranked reflect that. At the end of the day, it's important to choose the budgeting tool that works best for you.

These three categories (spreadsheets, software and apps) offer different approaches to tracking your money with varying degrees of how hands on you need to be. We narrowed down our best picks for just about anyone: beginners, investors and small business owners. The selections we chose all come at zero cost to use and have strong user reviews. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best free budgeting tools.)